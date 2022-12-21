Read full article on original website
Related
Harper's Bazaar
What We Know About Knives Out 3 So Far
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery - Official Trailer - (Netflix) Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery - Official Trailer - (Netflix) Rian Johnson's murder mystery Knives Out became an instant classic when it premiered in 2019. Starring former James Bond actor Daniel Craig as the brilliant Southern-gentleman detective Benoit Blanc, the Agatha Christie-inspired whodunnit grossed over $300 million and earned the writer/director an Oscar nomination for best original screenplay. Now, Johnson has delighted his fans with the film's sequel Glass Onion, a completely new mystery that sees Blanc traveling to a private island owned by a billionaire played by Edward Norton to solve another murder.
Harper's Bazaar
Jennifer Lopez Wore a Stunning Hummingbird Gown for Her Christmas Party
Jennifer Lopez's unique holiday theme was all about her first Christmas as Mrs. Affleck. In her latest edition of her On The J.Lo newsletter, the superstar opened up about the extravagant party she and her husband hosted at their Hollywood home. For the weekend before Christmas, the Afflecks welcomed a star-studded guest list to their ornately-decorated home, which the "Waiting For Tonight" singer centered around a hummingbird theme.
How to party on New Year's Eve with Miley Cyrus, Lizzo, Jimmy Allen and others
It's finally safe to ring in the new year with company, to battle traffic on a frigid night, put up with raucous revelers and fork over part of your kid's college fund for a glass of Champagne.
Harper's Bazaar
Emily in Paris Season 4: Everything We Know
Emily In Paris Season 3 trailer (Netflix) Emily In Paris Season 3 trailer (Netflix) Spoilers for Emily in Paris Season 3 ahead. Emily in Paris returned for a third season last week, following the marketing exec (played by Lily Collins) as she juggled two bosses and two love interests. Viewers may be left in shock after that huge finale cliffhanger, but rest assured, the runaway Netflix hit will be back for more escapist adventures and high-fashion looks. Here's what we know about the forthcoming season so far.
Harper's Bazaar
Jennifer Lopez Shines in a Collared Bow-Print Dress for Christmas Dinner
Jennifer Lopez looked gorgeous while hosting her Christmas dinner. The superstar has shared new pics from her family's Christmas weekend, where she culminated a season of holiday-themed looks with a merry and bright piece. In the snaps, comprised of a selfie in front of a set dinner table and a full shot by a tinsel-adorned tree, the "Let's Get Loud" singer looks festive in a shiny retro-style dress printed with red bows on a turquoise-blue background.
Comments / 0