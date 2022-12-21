When you think of Southern sneaker culture, Derek Curry — the founder of boutique chain Sneaker Politics — is leading the charge. Today, Politics has storefronts in Lafayette, New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Dallas and Austin, but the road to building this empire required the Louisiana native to jump through multiple hoops and bet on himself time and time again. It took giving up his aspirations of landing a career on Wall Street, enduring overseas deployment in Iraq as a member of the US Army and even working as a manager at Finish Line. But despite all of the hardships, he’s clung onto his fiery passion for kicks, and it’s helped him transition from having stockbroker dreams to building stockroom teams.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO