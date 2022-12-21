Read full article on original website
Nike Unveils Ja Morant’s First Signature Sneaker, the Nike Ja 1
Has signed Ja Morant, Nike Basketball’s “first Gen Z signature athlete,” to its roster. In tandem with announcing the news, Morant has debuted his first signature shoe, the Nike Ja 1. The sneaker launches in a light blue colorway with mesh side panels and a pink and...
Only 5,000 Pairs of This Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low Exist
As 2023 swiftly approaches, Jordan Brand is putting the final touches on its “Year of the Rabbit” collection rollout. Silhouettes such as the Jordan Luka 1, Air Jordan 23 and Air Jordan 37 are joined by several Air Jordan 1 variations. An Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2 appeared in the look with an Air Jordan 1 Low limited to 5,000 pairs hitting the web shortly after. Now, the Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low has similarly been revealed with a numbered set of 5,000.
First Look at the PHANTACi X Reebok Question Low in Black/Pink
Jay Chou‘s Taiwanese label PHANTACi has revealed its collaboration with Reebok for a pair of cheeky, Black/Pink Reebok Question Lows. The collaboration appears to give a nod to one of Jordan Brand‘s most recognizable retro shoe, the Jordan 11 “Bred” with its colorway and construction. The...
Nike Adds the Air Max Scorpion to Its "Leap High" Collection
For Nike’s introduction of the Air Max Scorpion in 2022, the Swoosh let the silhouette speak for itself. Lacking any collaborations or themed releases in its debut year, the sneaker now finds itself a part of the brand’s Chinese New Year-themed “Leap High” collection for 2023’s Year of the Rabbit. Joining other silhouettes such as the Air Force 1 High Utility 2.0, Blazer Mid and ACG Lowcate, the Air Max Scorpion hops into the fray.
The North Face Purple Label Debuts Layered and Cozy SS23 Collection
The North Face Purple Label has released the lookbook for its upcoming Spring/Summer 2023 collection. The Purple Label, which is a joint venture between The North Face and Japanese designer brand, nanamica, is always known to bring simple, yet functional silhouettes to everyday wear. Consistently originating from the concept of...
Multi-Style Wonder Fills Diemme’s SS23 Footwear Collection
With Diemme, the focus on fusing functionality and fun remains paramount when it comes to its outdoor footwear offerings. Now, the Italian brand is upping the stakes with its latest collection for the Spring/Summer 2023 season. The brand’s latest is filled with multi-style wonder as a selection of boots, shoes,...
NEPENTHES Introduces Militaristic Brand BLANK LABEL
International powerhouse NEPENTHES has brought together styles from across the world since starting out in Tokyo. Its stores and many brands such as NEEDLES and ENGINEERED GARMENTS each offer a unique touch. Now, it expands its reach with the introduction of BLANK LABEL, a new womenswear brand that is said to be still under development, hence its open-ended branding.
adidas Readies the adiFom Superstar Shoes
Has quietly released the adiFom Superstar shoes, a clogs-like pair based on the brand’s iconic Superstar silhouette. Arriving in two monochromatic colorways, the adiFom Superstar features a slip-on, shell-toe silhouette that emulates the original sneakers. Retaining the chunky charm of the Superstar silhouette, the new model is crafted to ensure comfort and ease with its lace-free design. Stepping up in sustainability, the shoes are constructed with 50% natural and renewable materials, which feature a foam-like fabrication made of sugarcane derivatives. As finishing touches, the emblematic three stripes can be found on the sides of the shoes, complete with the brand’s hallmarked trefoil embossing on the heel tabs.
Stomp Around Town in Prada’s SS22 Ankle Boots
Since Raf Simons and have joined forces at Prada, the duo’s work has been a lesson in fusing timeless class and modernity all while having fun. This applies to everything from RTW garments and accessories down to footwear. Now is your chance to get in on the fun with a pair of boots from Prada’s Spring/Summer 2022 collection.
Official Look at the Jordan Zion 2 "Barely Green"
Following the reveal of the Jordan Zion 2 in red suede, the Jordan Brand and NBA star Zion Williamson has unveiled another colorway, this time arriving in “Barely Green.”. The signature shoe from theNew Orleans Pelicans‘s power forward arrives in a mint green tinted shoe, dressed in a Barely Green, Flash Crimson, Volt, and Mint Foam color scheme. The offering sees the Jordan Zion 2 constructed in a mix of materials, including leather and mesh. Zion’s personal branding is highlighted in flash crimson on the tongue and insole, matching a portion of the outsole, which also see hints of volt neon as an accentuating detail. The Jumpman logo is seen prominently on the heel while the Air Zoom midfoot straps with a new strobel unit in the midsole round out the design.
G-SHOCK Launches the G-B001 With Double Bezels
G-SHOCK has announced a new model to its ever-expansive collection of shock-resistant watches — the G-B001 with a playful double bezel Capsule Tough construction. While the new watch inherits the classic and retro DW-001 silhouette, its Capsule Tough concept draws inspiration from toy capsules and the excitement that comes from opening them. In the new G-B001, the build is reinforced with a Carbon Core Guard structure, where its resin case is layered on with removable bezels made of stainless steel and urethane.
Nike Air Max 1 '87 "Coconut Milk" Takes a Walk on the Wild Side With Animal Prints
Has officially unveiled is upcoming Air Max 1 ‘87 “Coconut Milk.”. The women’s exclusive is crafted with leather, mesh and suede in varying hues of white, “Coconut Milk,” “Alabaster” and “Saturn Gold,” with animalistic prints adding a new visual layer to the classic silhouette. Embroidered tiger stripes make their way on to the midfoot overlays while reptilian scales land on the heel overlays alongside debossed mudguards. Traditional branding can be found on the leather panel swoosh as well as the tongue tag, embroidered Nike Air heel logo and insoles.
Missing Since Thursday Releases Japanese Film-Inspired Apparel
With designs that mix punk and hip-hop style influences, Missing Since Thursday has dropped new apparel that pay homage to director Takashi Miike. Released last week on the brand’s website, the Kakihara collection uses bold graphics to reference legendary films like “Ichi the Killer.”. Co-signed by City Morgue,...
Derek Curry and the Nike Air Max 1 for Hypebeast’s Sole Mates
When you think of Southern sneaker culture, Derek Curry — the founder of boutique chain Sneaker Politics — is leading the charge. Today, Politics has storefronts in Lafayette, New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Dallas and Austin, but the road to building this empire required the Louisiana native to jump through multiple hoops and bet on himself time and time again. It took giving up his aspirations of landing a career on Wall Street, enduring overseas deployment in Iraq as a member of the US Army and even working as a manager at Finish Line. But despite all of the hardships, he’s clung onto his fiery passion for kicks, and it’s helped him transition from having stockbroker dreams to building stockroom teams.
