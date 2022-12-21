TikTok sensation: EC biz owner has 170K followers

ELIZABETH CITY — Many local residents may know Jesse Wood as the 63-year-old owner of Wood’s Automotive in Elizabeth City. But do they know Jesse Wood, the TikTok sensation known as “jessewood06”?

Nearly 170,000 people on TikTok follow Jesse’s videos that he has been posting to the popular video app TikTok for the past two years. On TikTok, his username is jessewood06.

TikTok is an app that allows users to share their homemade videos using their phones or other digital recording devices. The videos can be anywhere from 15 seconds to ten minutes long and include dialogue, narration and music and can cover a variety of topics. TikTok even allows for posting live video content.

Wood, who owns Wood’s Automotive at 881 Thunder Road, was inspired to make his own videos after a friend of his shared a funny TikTok video with him.

“That’s how it all started .... I was just goofing around and figured I’d get about 100 views,” Wood said.

His videos get way more than 100 views, as about six of them have been viewed more than a million times. Several others have garnered more than a half-million views, he said.

Wood’s videos primarily feature him cooking up old-fashioned meals that he learned from his mother growing up.

“I like the old way of doing things,” Wood said. “I just cook the same way my mother did.”

One prominent item seen in many of Wood’s videos is an antique but working stove that he purchased several years ago from the late Milton Sawyer, former owner of the Treasure Hunter antiques store on North Road Street.

Wood posts between two and three videos a week and the meals he cooks for his followers include vegetables grown in his garden. He and his wife Rhonda maintain a small garden and greenhouse for growing vegetables. They also raise chickens and have a few cows.

“Mainly I like to cook,” he said, about his favorite topic for making videos.

A video he posted about two days ago is titled “My favorite boiled dinner.” In it, Wood plucks fresh greens from his garden and chops them up with potatoes and tosses them into a pressure cooker. He adds water, some pork chops and seasoning and lets it all cook.

As of Tuesday afternoon, that video had been viewed more than 193,000 times. It had been shared 123 times and received more than 343 comments.

Viewers say his videos remind them of their childhood and families, while others find his videos relaxing.

“My blood pressure goes down when I watch your videos,” one follower commented on his boiled dinner video. “Thank you for creating and sharing.”

Another person commented she has been following Wood since she started using TikTok.

“I have watched you since I’ve been on this app,” the woman said. “I just love watching you cook good ole home meals like mom made for us.”

Another video titled “One spoiled chicken!” features Wood’s white bantam hen with her chicks. In the corner of the pen is the magenta glow of a heat lamp.

“Oh my goodness,” a viewer commented. “Babies this time of year? Awww.”

“It was a surprise!” Wood replied.

Of all his animals he really enjoys his chickens.

“You can watch them all day long,” Wood said, as the hen scratched around the pen to help her babies find food.

On Monday, Wood was in the middle of working on his latest video, which features him using plastic toy cows to make farm-themed Christmas ornaments. In the video he is seen painting each cow in colors that resemble his three real cows. At the end of the video he places the ornaments on his Christmas tree.

Another recent video titled “Cheeseburgers” shows Wood’s method of making the favorite burger style with French fries.

Wood said he believes the majority of his followers are from around northeastern North Carolina, but also spread throughout neighboring states.

“I really think that most of my followers could be from the South,” he said.

Wood also enjoys an international audience, with followers checking in from England, Ireland, Germany, and parts of Eastern Europe and the Middle East.

“I’ve got folks following me from all over,” Wood said.

Rhonda calls her husband “the most popular man in the world on TikTok.”

She also refers to him as the “Tik Tok King” because of his seniority.

Wood said when viewers comment about his age it’s because they are comparing him to someone in their own family.

“I remind them of their granddaddy,” he said they tell him. “I don’t mind that a bit.”

Considering Wood’s far-reaching audience, he said he doesn’t have any concerns about online security while using TikTok.

“If the Russians want to know if Jesse fries his eggs hard or soft I don’t care,” he said, laughing.

For equipment, Wood uses a Samsung Galaxy S20 phone, a phone stand and the standard video and editing software that came on his phone. He does minimal editing before posting. Basically, nothing fancy.

“What you see is what you get,” Wood said of his process.

Rhonda Wood says she watches her husband’s videos and is glad he is doing something fun.

“He enjoys doing them,” she said. “That’s the important part.”