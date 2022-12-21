ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Free college credit is a huge holiday gift for Minnesota students and families

By Joe Nathan
County News Review
County News Review
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29O96e_0jq0Cpy600

As we prepare for December holidays, here’s a huge present that the Legislature has given to Minnesota high school students and families: Minnesota offers the most extensive opportunities in the country for students and families to save thousands, even tens of thousands of dollars, in college and university costs. Students can take both academic and more applied career/technical courses. This column is appearing now because many high school students will register in January for their 2023-24 courses. Here are the options available.

Students can earn free college credit in two basic ways: 1. taking courses in their high school, online or on a college or university campus, or 2. passing an exam.

Students might study the Minnesota Office of Higher Education website, https://www.ohe.state.mn.us/mPg.cfm?pageID=2236, showing which courses and exams are accepted for free credit by Minnesota colleges. While MOHE found that 95% of Minnesota Colleges and Universities accept some of these courses, they don’t all accept everything that’s offered.

Students considering enrolling outside Minnesota should check with those institutions.

Partly because high schools want to challenge all students and partly because the Minnesota Legislature created Postsecondary Enrollment Options (PSEO) in 1985, and then decided to fund additional dual credit options, Minnesota high schools have responded by offering a vast array of courses for college credit on their campuses. No Minnesota high school offers all of them. Policies also vary among high schools about “grade weighting” of these courses. So check with counselors or high school websites. These courses include:

1. Advanced Placement. According to the Minnesota Department of Education, more than 37,000 high school students took AP courses in the 2019-20 school year. The courses are free, but to receive free college credit, students must score well on a final exam. The Legislature covers the cost of the exam for students receiving free/reduced price lunches. Some districts also pay for the exams. More info: https://education.mn.gov/MDE/dse/ccs/ap/.

2. International Baccalaureate. This program, headquartered in Switzerland, also offers free courses in some Minnesota high schools. As with AP, free college credit is awarded if students do well on a final exam. Financial arrangements for this exam are the same as those for AP. Students also can earn an IB Diploma. More than 3,800 Minnesota students took IB courses in 2019-20. More information here: https://education.mn.gov/MDE/dse/ccs/ib/.

3. College in the Schools, Concurrent Enrollment. Almost 33,000 Minnesota high school students took these courses in 2019-20. Colleges train high school faculty to offer these courses. Free college credit depends on how well a student did over the entire semester or year of the class, not just (as with AP and IB) how well the student did on the final exam. More information here: https://education.mn.gov/MDE/fam/dual/ce/.

4. Project Lead the Way. Several Minnesota high schools offer these courses, which focus on engineering, computer science and biomedical science. See https://www.pltw.org/experience-pltw/school-locator.

Free courses on college/university campuses or online are available through PSEO. MDE reports about 7,400 public school students, 1,900 home-school students and 1,150 private school students participated in these courses in 2019-20. A key issue here is getting accurate information. A 2022 study found that less than half of Minnesota districts provide all the information that state law requires them to give to students in grades 8-11 and their families, on district and charter public school websites. For example, less than half of these websites explained that students can use their public high school’s computers to take PSEO courses. Information that the state law requires be given to students and families is here: https://education.mn.gov/MDE/fam/dual/. The report on information appearing on websites is here: https://bit.ly/3OV1NVd.

Each college sets its own admissions standards for PSEO. Another part of PSEO is the Early Middle College Program, available through some districts and intermediate districts 287 and 917. This allows students who don’t meet traditional admission standards to take PSEO courses and receive extra help. Learn more at https://education.mn.gov/MDE/dse/ccs/pseo/emc/.

College credit can also be obtained via exams:

— Minnesota’s Bilingual Seals program allows students to earn free college credit in the Minnesota State (Public Colleges and Universities) System, if they show proficiency in any of more than 20 languages. Information here: https://bit.ly/3Uo7ImW.

— The College Level Exam Program gives 90-to-120-minute exams that can lead to free college credit. CLEP payment arrangements vary among districts. See https://clep.collegeboard.org/?affiliateId=rdr&bannerId=clep.

Retired University of Minnesota President Robert Bruininks told me: “Dual credit enrollment is a winning strategy for students: better preparation for full-time college work; lower cost and less debt; and more creative academic choices as a future college student. And, the public wins by achieving more productive use of limited resources.” I agree.

Joe Nathan, Ph.D., is a former Minnesota public school educator and PTA president. He directs the Center for School Change. Reactions welcome: joe@centerforschoolchange.org or @JoeNathan9249 on Twitter.

Comments / 5

Ida
5d ago

Why should we pay for this I paid my daughters and mine my son served his country to get the GI bill. There is no free lunch you agreed to pay for this the day you signed.

Reply(2)
6
Brad Mulenburg
5d ago

it's not free. others will be paying for the deadbeats

Reply
10
Related
voiceofalexandria.com

Young girl from western Minnesota granted wish on Christmas Day

(Barnesville, MN)--A family from western Minnesota says they received a special delivery despite severe weather. The family says 13-year-old Shelby Sistad's wish was granted after she had sent a letter to Santa asking for a three-wheeled bicycle. She received the special bike in time for Christmas. Sistad continues to battle epilepsy and cerebral palsy. Her first regular bike was stolen before she got to ride it, and she was injured after riding her second bike.
MINNESOTA STATE
sdstandardnow.com

As the Dakota 38 + 2 Memorial Ride concludes after 17 years, considering the long, rocky road to reconciliation

Editor’s note: After 17 long, cold rides from the Lower Brule Reservation in central South Dakota to Mankato, Minn. to commemorate the Dakota War and the tragic events of 1862, the Dakotas 38 + 2 Memorial Ride will come to an end this year. Riders will visit the scene of the greatest mass execution in American history on Dec. 4, 160 years ago after 38 warriors were hanged.
MANKATO, MN
KFIL Radio

Another Coating of Snow For SE Minnesota This Evening

Rochester, Mn (KROC-AM News) - Snow is expected later today across southern Minnesota and northeast Iowa. The National Weather Service is predicting up to 3 inches of new snow could accumulate in the region starting in the late afternoon and ending early Monday. The latest forecast for Rochester calls for 1 to 3 inches of snow by midnight.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

The president of the University of Minnesota should not be moonlighting for Securian

The decision by the University Board of Regents last week to approve President Joan Gabel’s $130,000 annual moonlighting arrangement as a member of the Board of Directors of Securian Financial couldn’t be more tone deaf. Tuition is rising, faculty and staff salaries are being squeezed, and the institution is about to ask the Legislature for […] The post The president of the University of Minnesota should not be moonlighting for Securian appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
106.9 KROC

This is Minnesota’s Favorite Christmas Movie, is it Yours?

Only 2 days till Christmas!! And hey if you can’t go anywhere for the holidays due to Minnesota’s blizzard, might as well spend time watching Christmas movies!. Did you know today is National Christmas Movie Marathon Day? What better way to celebrate it than a Friday night with family when it’s oh-so cold outside, and watch Minnesota's favorite holiday movie!
MINNESOTA STATE
dakotafreepress.com

Noem Hires Florida/DC Grad Student to Spin and Burn SD Press

Last summer, Florida native and RNC intern Amelia Joy tweeted that she’d move to South Dakota for Kristi Noem:. Six months later, Joy gets her wish. She reports Governor Noem has tapped her to be the Governor’s next press secretary:. Noem advertised this month for a new press...
FLORIDA STATE
kvrr.com

Advocates hoping to expand passenger rail service between F-M & MPLS

MINNESOTA (KFGO) – A group lobbying for more passenger rail service in Minnesota including more frequent passenger rail service between Fargo-Moorhead and the Twin Cities hopes to gain more traction in the fast-approaching legislative session.Brian Nelson with the non-profit All Aboard Minnesota says the governor’s office and Democrat-controlled Minnesota House have been “very supportive” of passenger rail.
MINNESOTA STATE
knsiradio.com

Former Area Superintendent Willie Jett Named Minnesota Commissioner of Education

(KNSI) – Former St. Cloud Area Schools Superintendent Willie Jett has been appointed to Governor Tim Walz’s cabinet when his second term begins in January. Jett will serve as commissioner of education, one of six new faces. In a press release, the governor’s office cites Jett’s three decades of experience and the diversity of those stops. Jett has been employed in greater Minnesota, suburban, and urban districts during his career.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Travel woes continue at MSP Airport

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Josephine Tarpeh of Brooklyn Park has been to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport twice since Christmas Eve but has yet to board a plane. "I'm so frustrated, to tell you the truth. I'm really done," Tarpeh said. Delta canceled Tarpeh's flight to Philadelphia on Christmas Eve. She...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KX News

In Case You Missed It: Christmas 2022 Edition

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Merry Christmas! It’s the season of good will, giving, and holidays with your family and friends. It’s a time to gather around the fireplace, have hot cocoa, and open presents — to take a moment away from the world in celebration of the day. Just because Christmas is on, though, doesn’t […]
BISMARCK, ND
Western Iowa Today

Senator Chuck Grassley Nominates 32 Iowa Students For U.S. Service Academies

(Undated) — Thirty-two Iowa students will be considered for appointments to the U.S. service academies after being nominated by Senator Chuck Grassley. The U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Military Academy, and U.S. Naval Academy will each select at least one of the nominated students. Two students will be considered for the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy. A full list of nominees for the 2023-24 school year can be found on Grassley’s website.
IOWA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Minnesota

From the massive blizzards leaving people snowed in, to the countless frozen lakes in the winter, Minnesota is no stranger to extreme winter temperatures. But just how cold does it get? Well, brace yourself – because the coldest temperature ever recorded in The Land of 10,000 Lakes was a mind-boggling -60° F!
MINNESOTA STATE
106.9 KROC

Minnesota Man Charged With $1.6 Million Romance Scam

Denver, CO (KROC-AM News) - A Minnesota man is facing a federal indictment connected to a so-called romance scam. The US Attorney for Colorado says 37-year-old Adetomiwa Seun Akindele is facing 10 counts each of wire fraud and money laundering. The case was investigated by the Denver FBI office because the alleged victim is a Colorado woman.
MINNESOTA STATE
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Minnesota Governor declares peacetime emergency for National Guard assistance to stranded motorists

ST. PAUL, MN (WKBT)- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz issued an executive order declaring a peacetime emergency and providing National Guard assistance to stranded motorists in Southwestern Minnesota. “Minnesota and the country are experiencing extreme winter weather, dangerous temperatures, and unsafe road conditions,” said Governor Walz. “Every Minnesotan deserves a safe holiday, and the Minnesota National Guard will help stranded motorists and ensure...
MINNESOTA STATE
myklgr.com

No Travel Advisories lifted in southwest Minnesota

MnDOT has lifted all no travel advisories on state highways in the following four southwest Minnesota counties: McLeod, Redwood, Renville, and portions of Meeker County. MnDOT snowplow operators are working hard to improve road conditions; however, travelers should use caution as most roads are partially or completely snow covered. Blowing and drifting snow may create intermittent whiteout conditions and slippery areas.
MEEKER COUNTY, MN
KCJJ

State High School Athletic Association passes new football classification measure

A new way to classify Iowa High School football teams may be in effect next season. The Gazette reports that earlier this month, the IHSAA board of control approved a recommendation from the IHSAA classification committee to adopt a model — based on socioeconomics — similar to one currently used by the Minnesota State High School League.
IOWA STATE
County News Review

County News Review

Isanti County, MN
718
Followers
719
Post
56K+
Views
ABOUT

County News Review serves Isanti & Chisago counties. Dating back to 1874, ECM Post-Review merged with Isanti County News in 2019 to form the County News Review. Publishing on Thursdays with 24/7 local coverage found online at www.countynewsreview.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/county_news_review/

Comments / 0

Community Policy