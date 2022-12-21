North Branch Board sets budget and levy, honors Bollman

The North Branch Board of Education approved its operating levy for 2023 and its budget for the 2023-24 school year.

Todd Tetzlaff, the district’s director of finance and human resources, presented information regarding the development of both the levy and the budget, a year-round process that reached its climax with the Truth in Taxation meeting that was part the board’s most-recent monthly meeting, which was held Thursday, Dec. 8.

He noted that the levy, which is determined using a formula determined by the state Legislature, will increase 5.49%. The total levy amount is $10,051,361, an increase of $523,549. The general fund will rise 16.77%.

“To give some context, last year our general fund decreased by 10.69%,” Tetzlaff said. “If you look at the last two years, that levy has increase 6.08%.”

The Community Education Fund increased 3.39% and employee benefits other than pensions increased 9.86%; the general debt service will decrease 2.32%.

Tetzlaff noted that federal funding in 2021 and ’22 was larger than in years past, which reflects funds earmarked to address dealing with COVID-19.

“By the end of this year, our school district will have spent down the majority of those available funds,” he said. “After that, we will revert back to the smaller federal allocation we have received in the previous years.”

The board unanimously certified both the levy and budget.

Bohlman honored

Board member Kevin Bollman was honored at his final meeting on the board.

“This is kind of hard to do, because Kevin and I were friends long before we became board members,” Board Chairman Tim MacMillan said. “I know I’m truly going to miss Kevin and the role he has played on the North Branch School Board.

“He’s the clerk of our board, he’s been on the negotiations committee, and he’s been on the policy team. And we appreciate his eye for details as well as the thoughtfulness and insight he has brought to negotiations.”

Superintendent Sara Paul echoed those words in honoring Bollman, adding: “You are so thoughtful to bring things from multiple perspectives. We respect the love you have given to this community. Thanks for making all of us better and making us a better team.”

Bohlman said he was proud of his time on the board and was proud of the opportunity to work with the current board.

I’m really grateful for the opportunity I received to be on the school board,” Bollman said. “I hope that the people who elected me feel I have served them well. I’m proud of the things we have accomplished in the last four years, through some really difficult times.”