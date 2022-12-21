If you’re wondering how to pick the perfect baby name, there are a few common-sense rules to follow: don’t try too hard to be unique like too many celebrities we know (looking at you, Grimes and Elon Musk), stray away from first names that are too similar to last names (hi, Robert Robertson.) And, if you’re not Pete Wentz, your child doesn’t need a name like Bronx Mowgli. But baby names can go south in ways that you may not be able to predict in the moment, which means that choosing the right baby name is a bigger responsibility than you might initially realize.

18 DAYS AGO