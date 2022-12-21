Read full article on original website
Is Your Name Safe? These Baby Names Are Going Extinct Because Nobody Uses Them Anymore
Names, as it turns out, are kind of like fashion trends. After a while, they tend to fall out of favor with the general public. As that happens, new trends or names move in to replace them. Recently, the parenting website based in the U.K., BabyCentre, has disclosed a list...
How to Choose a Baby Name You Won’t Hate Later
If you’re wondering how to pick the perfect baby name, there are a few common-sense rules to follow: don’t try too hard to be unique like too many celebrities we know (looking at you, Grimes and Elon Musk), stray away from first names that are too similar to last names (hi, Robert Robertson.) And, if you’re not Pete Wentz, your child doesn’t need a name like Bronx Mowgli. But baby names can go south in ways that you may not be able to predict in the moment, which means that choosing the right baby name is a bigger responsibility than you might initially realize.
Prince Harry Has Reportedly Decided To 'Walk Out' On Meghan Markle Because Of Their Constant Fights
This post has been updated since it was originally published to include recent facts. If we are to believe some of the rumors doing the rounds online, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle *could* be splitting up in the next few years, as according to reports, Prince Harry, 38, reportedly decided to “walk out” on Meghan, 41, for a few days due to their ongoing fights. Wow – we weren’t expecting this!
This grocery store worker was told to submit a 'formal resignation letter.' So he went all out.
A former Tesco employee shared a video of his hilarious resignation on Reddit, where it quickly went viral.
Psychic Who Predicted Pandemic Has 2023 Forecasts: King Charles Health Issues, Beyoncé Relationship Drama And More
Nicolas Aujula is a self-proclaimed psychic from London. He claims he predicted the health disaster in 2018, Donald Trump's election loss, and the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Now, he has some predictions for 2023.
Meghan Markle’s Former Friend Believes Prince Harry Will Wake Up and Realize It Was a ‘Massive Mistake’ to Marry the Duchess
A woman who was once tight with Meghan Markle is revealing why she thinks Prince Harry will one day realize that marrying the duchess was "a massive mistake."
Woman called ‘rude and inconsiderate’ for using plastic sheet to cover her plane seat
A woman has been called “rude” and “inconsiderate” for using a plastic sheet to cover a plane seat.The sheet then concealed the TV screen playing in-flight entertainment for the passenger behind her. A picture of the act was shared on Reddit.Although it’s presumed the plastic sheet was a hygiene measure and it’s unclear whether or not the woman was aware of the impact it had on her fellow passenger’s journey, the Reddit thread is, perhaps predictably, full of infuriated people.The thread, which was started by the disgruntled husband of the passenger sitting directly behind the woman, is entitled: “I guess...
Couple explains why they are hiding their relationship while stuck at the border
CNN's David Culver speaks to two migrant women stuck at the southern border after making a dangerous journey.
Her husband died. Then the bank canceled their credit card and said no to a new one.
Imagine you have a credit card that you rely on. You have a solid payment history and a credit limit that you don’t abuse. Then one day, it’s gone. It’s something that Susan, 75, is coping with after the loss of her husband of more than 52 years.
Husband Sneaks Up on Wife at Target and Hilariously Discovers Why Target Runs Take So Long
It all makes sense now…
Judge tells cancer patient to be ‘ashamed of himself’ because he was incapable of doing a simple task
After telling a cancer patient he should be ashamed of himself, a judge received a ton of criticism. The 72-year-old man was issued a citation for failing to keep his yard properly while the judge, Alexis Kroft, presided over the case.
Woman harassed with calls and emails for months finds out culprit is mother-in-law with secret identity
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. My friends Alison and Nate married young, before they really should have, because when they were married they didn’t have enough money to live on their own. This had them living with Nate’s parents for a few years while they saved money and got their lives together. It was a very hard few years for Alison, because no matter what she did, her mother-in-law, Edith, couldn’t stand her.
A one-in-a-million miracle: Woman gives birth to black and white twins
The love of a mother is deep, nourishing, warm, nurturing, supportive, and all-accepting. No matter what is your color and age, your mother will never stop loving you and caring for you.
Conjoined Twins Speaks On Receiving Only One Salary Despite Working As Two People
Conjoined twins from Punjab, India, who were abandoned by their parents and raised in a shelter, have revealed that they each receive only one salary. Sohna and Mohna Singh, both 19, claimed in a YouTube interview with documentary filmmaker Ruhi enet that they earn only £200 per month.
Family exhumes grandma after 10 years, shocked by her appearance
She was still drop-dead gorgeous. A family in the Dominican Republic exhumed their grandmother nearly a decade after her burial only to find the corpse perfectly preserved. When Margarita Rosario was dug up at La Colonia Cemetery in Jarabacoa, she was found to still have a full head of hair, some skin and enough bones to be able to stand with little support, relatives told Jam Press. A video shot outside the graveyard shows a man holding the corpse up while a woman dresses her in a white nightgown. A small group crowded to watch the aftermath of the exhumation, some of whom...
One in a million - young Black girl was so rich that she was later declared legally White
Sarah RectorPhoto byWikimedia Commons; Public Domain. Because of the Treaty of 1866, a four-year-old girl named Sarah Rector obtained land from the US government in 1907. Contrary to the fertile fields that were allocated to white people before then, land allotted to black people was typically entirely unfit for farming.
Mother says 'I booked a first-class plane seat for my child and was shouted at by furious passengers'
A mother who booked a first-class aircraft ticket for her toddler claims she provoked fury from fellow passengers despite her child behaving well on the journey. The mother's choice to fly with her toddler followed heated online arguments about whether parents should travel with children at all, let alone in first class. The unnamed mom booked the ticket, sure that her three-year-old would be OK.
A teenage girl - the youngest black person ever accepted into medical school also holds two other records
Alena Analeigh Wicker (born in 2008 or 2009) became the youngest black person in U.S. history to get admitted into medical school at the age of 13. The news of Alena's history-making record only broke out in July 2022 but she also holds two other records in addition to this major accomplishment.
Greedy parent demands 16-year-old hand over monthly wages from part-time job
When should a child start paying their way in their household?. Photo byPhoto by Toa Heftiba on UnsplashonUnsplash. By the time a child reaches 16, it's fairly common for them to seek out a part-time job so that they can make a bit of extra money to fund whatever extra lifestyle perks they want.
"They're Slowly Killing My Son" - Dad Horrified After Reading Son's Diary
This is a nonfiction piece based on true events as told to me by a family friend present at the time; it is used with permission. Many things are going on in our children's lives that we are unaware of; some of our children are suffering from depression and and they are not sharing it with us; it is best for parents to delve deep into their children's lives, maintain good communication, and most importantly, be your child's best friend if you want to learn more about him or her.
