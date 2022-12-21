ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melbourne, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
flkeysnews.com

Florida came close to having a white Christmas. Watch what fell from the sky

Florida might not get a white Christmas this year but it got close, according to the National Weather Service in Melbourne. The weather service confirmed that partially melted snowflakes known as sleet were observed Sunday morning near the Rockledge, Viera, and Merritt Island areas in Brevard County. According to the agency, sleet can accumulate on the ground and look like snow.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WESH

Chilly night ahead in Central Florida before warming up

ORLANDO, Fla. — Historic cold temperatures came through Florida over the holiday weekend, and another bitterly cold day is on tap before we warm up this week. Much of the state dipped below the 32-degree freezing mark on Saturday and Sunday. It got so cold that sleet was reported in Brevard County Sunday morning.
ORLANDO, FL
porthole.com

BRIGHTLINE OPENS TWO NEW SOUTH FLORIDA STATIONS

“The goal was always to connect the 6 million people that live in South Florida with the 2 million people in Central Florida,” says Brightline Boca Raton President Patrick Goddard. Brightline aims at giving Floridians and tourists convenient transportation to places that are too short of a distance to fly and too long of a distance to drive.
BOCA RATON, FL
Alina Andras

5 Great Steakhouses in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses in Florida that are highly praised for their food and service.
FLORIDA STATE
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Titusville, FL

Titusville is the county seat of Brevard County, Florida. It's located west of Merritt Island and the Kennedy Space Center along the Indian River and is one of the focal points of Florida's Space Coast. Titusville is where you can see rockets launched, sea turtle nests, lovely beaches, and calm...
TITUSVILLE, FL
tourcounsel.com

Orlando International Premium Outlets | Outlet mall in Florida

If you have already spent several days in Orlando theme parks such as Walt Disney World and Universal Studios and now the only thing you want is to go shopping, Orlando International Premium Outlets is your best option to go shopping in Orlando at cheap prices in its most of 180 stores.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

7-year-old triplets reunite with Orlando garbage collector who was their 'hero'

ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando mom posted a video that went viral. It shows the love between her three children and their neighborhood garbage collector. This is a story about the reunion of Tony Parks and his friends 7-year-old Olivia, Emma and Axel who are triplets. It’s a friendship that had a most unusual start, so let’s start at the beginning.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Expecting a chilly overnight

Looking ahead to one more cold night with freezing temps. Marion county is under a hard freeze warning. Flagler, Volusia, Seminole, Lake, Sumter, and Orange counties are under a freeze warning. After the cold start tomorrow, we will see mostly sunny skies and highs warming back into the mid 50s. Tuesday will see plenty of sunshine with highs back in the low 60s. We return to the low 70s on Wednesday under sunny skies.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WESH

Florida purple street lights to be replaced, officials say

They may look pretty and may even be helping to put you in the holiday season — purple street lights. WESH 2 News first told you last January that hundreds of bulbs in street lights along I-4, I-95 and other streets and highways were turning from white to purple or dark blue.
FLORIDA STATE
mynews13.com

Orlando homeless couple braces for cold temps on the street

ORLANDO, Fla. — While many people will be able to warm up in those shelters tonight, some people still have nowhere to go. This means some will be sleeping on the streets in freezing temperatures around Central Florida. What You Need To Know. Although there are shelters that people...
ORLANDO, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Sebastian Fishing Report: Snook, redfish, sheepshead near the Sebastian Inlet

The colder temperatures didn’t keep anglers away from the Sebastian Inlet. They were out in full force catching everything except flounder. Jason Ogilvie of Sebastian (pictured above) took his boat 14 miles straight out from the inlet, where he caught a mixed bag of reef fish, mangrove snapper, lane snapper, porgy, bluefish, and kingfish. They were all caught using threadfins and squid.
SEBASTIAN, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida shark attack: Man suspected of hitting shark with hammer identified; investigation ongoing, FWC says

INDIAN HARBOUR BEACH, Fla. - Content warning: The video above may be disturbing to some readers and watchers. Viewer discretion is advised. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said it has identified the person believed to be captured on video Tuesday allegedly hitting a shark with a hammer at a Florida beach and then seen dragging it to the ocean.
INDIAN HARBOUR BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy