Alabama Parents Beware Of This Blanket Causing Death In Children
Here’s another recall from Target…What’s going on with this retailer and the dangerous goods they have been selling lately? This is a tragedy that could have been avoided. Children have died and that is cause for alarm! Target is recalling weighted children’s blankets! Two girls, ages 4...
West Alabama County-by-County Christmas Weekend Temperature Guide
Many Alabamians are bundled up this holiday weekend as we are experiencing brutal temperatures. Here is the outlook on the highs and lows for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Also, make sure you are aware of the wind chill values. West Alabama County-by-County Temperature. Bibb. Saturday: High of 30 –...
Warrior Met Coal Miner Airlifted, 2 Others Hurt After Ice Falls in Elevator Shaft
Three Warrior Met Coal miners were hurt on Christmas Day when ice fell and crashed into the elevator they were inside, the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office has confirmed. Deputy Jessica McDaniel, a TCSO spokesperson, said they were called just before 7 p.m. on Christmas by Northstar dispatchers who were en route to No. 7 Mine in Brookwood.
West Alabama Buys Supplies For Upcoming Bitter Cold Christmas
The simple facts this Christmas in West Alabama are, well, Baby, IT'S COLD OUTSIDE!. Low temps in the TEENS over the next several days in the region. Friday and Saturday night lows are 13 and 18 degrees. Ok, that's cold for Alabama. I would argue that is cold for any...
BREAKING: Dangerous Christmas Toy Recalls For Alabama
With Christmas just around the corner, should parents be concerned with toy recalls? The answer is yes. Toys get recalled for various reasons. So I did some digging and found that there are current recalls, and we want to keep Alabama's children safe. Recalls range from choking hazards to falls...
Hard Freeze Warning Issued Ahead of Arctic Blast Alabama Arrival
Sub-freezing temperatures are expected in Alabama soon which has prompted an upgrade to a Hard Freeze Warning. You are encouraged to stay weather aware and be prepared. The National Weather Service in Birmingham said to expect “temperatures as low as 10 to 15 degrees will be possible in southern portions of Central Alabama and 5 to 12 degrees will be possible in northern portions of Central Alabama.”
Brief Wintry Mix Possible for Portions of Alabama
Townsquare Media has been closely monitoring an arctic airmass that will arrive in Alabama soon. Our main concern is the brutal temperatures associated with this weather system. This arctic blast is still scheduled to arrive Thursday night and we could experience a multi-day period of extremely cold conditions. This means...
Wind Chill Watch: Alabamians Brace for Dangerous Subzero Values
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a “Wind Chill Watch.” The watch is set to go into effect on Friday, December 23, 12:00 a.m. through Saturday, December 24, 12:00 p.m. Expected Wind Chill Values. It is expected that dangerously cold wind chills are possible in the...
Sub-Freezing Temps Expected in Alabama Prompts Hard Freeze Watch
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a "Hard Freeze Watch." This watch starts on Friday, December 23 at 12:00 a.m. until Sunday, December 25 at 9:00 a.m. Dangerously cold air is on the way to the Deep South including Alabama. This “Hard Freeze Watch” truly means “stay watchful” and “be prepared” for conditions to impact your area. There is the potential for sub-freezing temperatures to take place over a prolonged period.
Is Warming Up Your Car Really Illegal In The State Of Alabama?
Temperatures are dropping in the state of Alabama and many are searching for ways to stay warm. Inside your home, of course, you can use your heating system, and even lighting candles around the house will help create some form of warmer air indoors. What about whenever you leave home?
Arctic Blast: Alabamians Gear Up for Coldest December Since 1989
An Arctic Blast is shaping up to cause some major impacts across the United States ahead and during the Christmas holiday. According to CNN, this will be the “coldest Christmas in nearly 40 years for millions.”. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief Meteorologist said that “for...
This Alabama City Named Was Named The Most Unhappiest in America
If you're trying to convince a family or friend to move to the state of Alabama, the results of this new study might not help your case. Can you believe, an Alabama city has been named the most unhappiest city in the whole United States?!. I'm not saying Alabama has...
What Those Numbers On Your Alabama License Plate Really Mean
Have you ever wondered what the meaning of the numbers and letters are on your Alabama license plate?. I've always wondered but never really bothered to go dig in to find out. Well, recently I came across information that is gonna help me get a lot more sleep at night because I won't randomly wake up in the middle of the night, wondering what are those numbers on the back of my license plate really mean.
James Spann: “The Coldest Air in Alabama Since January 2, 2018”
Over the next few days, extremely cold temperatures will invade the Plains, and areas in the Midwest. Also, this arctic blast will reach the Deep South including Florida by Thursday. This means brutal temperatures for Alabama. According to The Weather Channel, “for now, it looks like this cold outbreak will...
Smith Lake Alabama Home Makes Most Unique Airbnb in America List
I love checking out Travel and Leisure for ideas for traveling. I stumbled upon their “The Most Unique Airbnb in Every U.S. State.” So of course, being nosey, I jumped directly to Alabama. All I got to say is WOW! It is a Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired show home...
Alabamians Should Prepare Now for Bitterly Cold Temperatures
I have two words for you … Bitterly Cold. We have gone from oddly warm temps in December to severe weather then a temperature change and now you should prepare for some extremely cold weather. An arctic airmass will invade the Yellowhammer State later this week and will stay...
Tuscaloosa Delays All Trash and Recycling Collection to Observe Christmas, New Year
The city of Tuscaloosa will delay the collection of garbage, trash and recycling routes for the next two weeks to allow municipal workers to observe Christmas and New Year's Day. Since both holidays fall on Sundays, the city's employees will be on holiday on the Mondays that follow. As such,...
Meet the Hollister Family- Winners of the 2022 Light Up Tuscaloosa Christmas Lights Display Contest
Congratulations are in order for the Hollister family of Northport, the 2022 Light Up Tuscaloosa Christmas Lights Display winners. Michael Hollister, a lifelong landscaper and his wife, Rhonda, the assistant principal at Tuscaloosa County High School, have been decorating their home for 20 years, making each year grander with their decorations.
Alabama: Can you Spot The Dangerous Pest Destroying Neighborhoods
I bet you couldn't spot the very well-camouflaged pest. I know I couldn't. These insects are destroying neighborhoods all over America and now have made their way to our beautiful state. Liv Volker recently shared a video on Tik Tok (video below) of what's been causing everything in her yard...
Restaurant and Retail Roundup: 29 New Businesses that Came to Tuscaloosa in 2022
2022 has been exciting for residents of and visitors to the Tuscaloosa area as dozens of new restaurants and retailers either opened new spaces here or announced plans to do so soon. The Avenue Pub made a much-needed move into a larger space downtown, the elegant Forté: Cuts and Cocktails...
