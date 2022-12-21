ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
For High-Flying Gunn, Best is Still Ahead

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Did you see it, the rim-rocking dunk, the emphatic way CJ Gunn generated half-ending buzz against Elon?. ESPN Sportscenter rated it No. 5 on its Tuesday night highlights. In case you missed it, when senior forward Miller Kopp's 3-point attempt bounced high off the rim, Gunn...
Postgame Quotes vs. Kennesaw State

Q. On Tamar Bates' performance the past couple of games…. WOODSON: Well, I mean, guys are going to have to step up. We're a little shorthanded. Tamar is starting to figure it out. He's done some good things for us throughout the 13 games that we've played. It's just that his minutes now are going to increase because we're going to need him to step up and play and make plays for us.
Indiana Beats Kennesaw State 69-55 in Non-Conference Finale

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Hoosiers got 19 points off the bench from Tamar Bates and another 18 points from freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino en route to a 69-55 win over Kennesaw State in IU's final non-conference game of the season. Indiana shot 56.5 percent from the floor in the second...
'Something-To-Prove Guys' – IU Lands Balanced Recruiting Class

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Tom Allen's quest to return Indiana to its winning football ways has reached recruiting signing day. The head coach wants more depth on the offensive and defensive lines, longer and more athletic players, faster players, players who are physical and tough, players who can generate explosive plays on offense, stop them on defense.
