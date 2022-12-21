ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Mount Mercy students serve the community

The Mount Mercy Academy Campus Ministry Club recently sponsored a paper products drive for the Buffalo Peace House. Buffalo Peace House provides services for families and individuals that are seeking asylum in Western New York. The Sisters of Mercy, the school’s sponsoring body, designates immigration as one of its critical concerns.
BUFFALO, NY
The carillon bells are ringing once again!

The carillon bells are ringing again at First Presbyterian Church! After upwards of 30 years of silence, the bells are back, creating a perfect harmony with its host neighborhood. The installation of the bells was perfectly timed to ring out loud and clear throughout the holiday season, and beyond. Not...
BUFFALO, NY

