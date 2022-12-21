Read full article on original website
Related
decrypt.co
Crypto Is Down Bad, But VCs Keep Pouring Money In
After the collapse of FTX, Web3 VCs say they believe in decentralized tech as much as ever. What the hell else can they say?. Given the contagion and chaos we have witnessed since Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto exchange FTX had a sudden multibillion-dollar coronary, you may be tempted to conclude the entire crypto industry is headed for the great Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing in the sky, and that nobody in their right mind could possibly still have faith in it.
decrypt.co
Mark Cuban Doubles Down on Bitcoin While Dissing Gold
The “Shark Tank” host also said he wants Bitcoin’s price to fall more—so he can buy more. Billionaire tech entrepreneur Mark Cuban is still bullish on Bitcoin, saying that he wants the price to continue dropping. “I want Bitcoin to go down a lot further so...
decrypt.co
Laughing Through Tears: Crypto Memes of The Year
This year, heavy industry-wide losses from Bitcoin to the now-collapsed FTX exchange drove crypto fans to seek refuge in humor. The year spewed forth tons of memeable material for crypto pundits. First, there were the prices. If 2021 were the proverbial halcyon days, then 2022 was a sobering correction. Bitcoin...
decrypt.co
Santa's Crypto ‘Nice’ List 2022
Not everyone misbehaved in cryptoland this year. Here are the leaders who made Santa's nice list in crypto in 2022. The cryptocurrency industry experienced the tail end of a bull run and the start of a brutal bear market this year, and some firms struggled while others prospered. Two major collapses—that of Terra and FTX—had a significant impact on the price action of the largest cryptocurrencies by market cap and sent shockwaves across the industry.
decrypt.co
'Bag Fumble of the Century': Biggest Ls in NFTs in 2022
If 2022 taught us anything, it's that we are not all "gonna make it." These NFT traders and creators learned some tough lessons this year. It’s been a wild year for NFTs, and along the way, there have been some spectacular losses, mistakes, and questionable choices made by people in the space.
Comments / 0