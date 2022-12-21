ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, IN

wbiw.com

Family displaced after fire in Columbus

COLUMBUS — A Christmas morning fire did extensive damage to a home, displacing a Columbus family of four. Columbus Fire Department firefighters were alerted to the blaze in the 4600 block of Bayview Drive around 4 a.m. When firefighters arrived they found flames and smoke billowing from the home.
COLUMBUS, IN
WFYI

Much of Indiana under winter storm warning

Much of Indiana is under a winter storm warning from Thursday afternoon through Friday evening. The National Weather Service said Central Indiana -- from Delphi south to Franklin -- will see heavy snow after 3 p.m. on Thursday, with accumulations between 3 and 6 inches. Winds gusting up to 55 miles per hour could drop wind chills to 30 below zero.
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Firefighters battle house fire on Todd Lane

HELTONVILLE – Firefighters from several volunteer fire departments battled a house fire at the home of Rob and Jesse Corbin on Todd Lane on Christmas Eve. The fire was reported at 4:52 a.m. A 911 call reported the house and vehicles were on fire. Firefighters from Pleasant Run, Shawswick,...
HELTONVILLE, IN
wbiw.com

Police Log: December 26, 2022

3:11 p.m. Chris Fleetwood, 35, Bedford, residential entry, invasion of privacy. 3:15 a.m. Mason Bailey, 34, Bedford, false reporting or informing, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, OWI endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident. Incidents – December 25. 12:42 a.m. Officers were out with a vehicle at the Dollar...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

February 2022 Year in Review

In February 2022, Natural Resource Director Dan Bortner, of Bedford, was honored with the Circle of Corydon Award. Also in February, the City of Bedford purchased the former Aldi’s building to renovate as the new Bedford Police Department and the Lawrence County Commissioners voted to spend American Rescue Plan Act money to bring broadband to rural parts of the county.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

January 2022 Year in Review

In January 2022, a long-time Lawrence County Highway superintendent announced his retirement, five people were arrested after breaking into and stealing weapons and ammunition from Cosner’s Gun & Knife Shop, an 8-year-old girl who was kidnapped from Nevada was rescued at Brown County State Park and the Mitchell chapter of Tri Kappa celebrated their 100th Anniversary.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

March 2022 Year in Review

In March 2022, a Mitchell man was arrested after threatening Lawrence County Superior Court I Judge John Plummer III and the Indiana Statewide 911 Board unveiled significant enhancements to the state’s Text-to-911 system. Mitchell man arrested after threatening a Judge. A Mitchell man was arrested Wednesday, March 9, 2022,...
MITCHELL, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Randy Cheatham

Randy Cheatham, 61, of Bedford, passed away at his residence on Friday, December 23, 2022. He was born in Houston, Texas on September 8, 1961, to Columbus Huggins and Martha Jean (Best) Huggins. Randy worked in his father’s plumbing business and was a welder at Radio Graphics. Survivors include...
BEDFORD, IN

