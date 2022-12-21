Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Soul Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
5 Most Haunted Cemetery In Ohio You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSOhio State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbusTed RiversColumbus, OH
Adults with Special Needs Can Learn Life and Job Skills at Ohio Dog DaycareB.R. ShenoyColumbus, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
WATCH: Very dirty, late hit in college football bowl game today
We saw a very dirty, late hit in the Quick Lane Bowl on Monday. Bowling Green and New Mexico State were facing off in the day's only bowl game and midway through the first quarter, an Aggies player went too far. A defensive player for NMSU went low and late...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Jack Podlesny Accepts Hula Bowl Invite, What it Means for Georgia
Georgia football placekicker Jack Podlesny has accepted an invite to kick in the 2023 Hula Bowl, which means the 2022 College Football Playoff appearances will likely be Podlesny's final games in a Georgia uniform. Certainly, Podlesny has the option of backing out of the game and electing to return to...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
SEC East Team Making Big Moves in the Transfer Portal
Teams have been restocking around the country as we wrap up the early signing period. A bunch of familiar names finished at the top of the recruiting rankings, but many of the teams that finished outside of the top 10 have made significant additions in the Transfer Portal. Over the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Georgia Football Bowl Trivia
The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs are preparing for a College Football Playoff's Semifinal matchup with Ohio State in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl. Before we get to that massive New Year's Eve showdown, let's refresh out knowledge of Georgia's long bowl history. The Bulldogs hold the nation's longest-current streak of bowl game appearances with 26. How much do you remember about Georgia's historic postseason play?
San Luis Obispo Tribune
WATCH: Oklahoma OC Jeff Lebby Cheez-It Bowl Media Day
Watch Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby speak to the media at Cheez-It Bowl Media Day on Monday, Dec. 26 in Orlando, FL. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
WATCH: Commanders WR Terry McLaurin Keeping Washington Alive vs. 49ers
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin continues to shine. With the team trailing by two touchdowns against the San Francisco 49ers, the Commanders are staying in it thanks to McLaurin's heroics. After surrendering a second touchdown to 49ers tight end George Kittle, Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke led a four-play, 75-yard...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Nick Sirianni’s Hectic Christmas Weekend Gives Way to Unwelcome Injury News
This was how Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni spent his Christmas weekend:. He flew to Dallas with his team on Friday. On Saturday, he was coaching on the sidelines against the Cowboys and losing a 40-34 decision. Then came Christmas Day. “I know a lot of our coaches, myself, I...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker: Strong Rookie Season Continues Despite Chiefs Loss
The Seattle Seahawks' second-half slump continued on Christmas Eve, as their 24-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs was their third straight and dropped them to below .500 at 7-8. While their playoff odds diminished even further, there was some positives to take away from Seattle's blowout loss. Namely, the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Falcons QB Desmond Ridder Shows Improvement in Second Start
The Atlanta Falcons are beginning to move on from Saturday's 17-9 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, which knocked the Falcons out of playoff contention. The Falcons offense could not overcome their slow start, which saw a fumbled snap on a quarterback sneak and a drive upended by a sack. Yet, putting those two drives aside, rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder looked to have found a rhythm.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Commanders vs. 49ers Inactives: Chase Young Active, But Who Sits?
The Washington Commanders and San Francisco 49ers are just about ready to kick things off from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara. Today's game marks the season debut for former No. 2 overall pick Chase Young. The defensive end has been out since November of last year after tearing his ACL. With Young active, others must take a seat. Benjamin St-Juste is also active after missing last week's game.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys at Titans Derrick Henry Injury? Status Revealed
The Dallas Cowboys could see their chances of reaching a 12th win grow significantly if the Tennessee Titans continue their current late-season practice approach. Ahead of Thursday's meeting between the two teams in Nashville, the Titans seem to be playing the resting game. Tennessee star running back Derrick Henry did not practice Monday due to a hip injury, per the team's injury report.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Commanders Still Control Playoff Destiny After 49ers Loss, Says Terry McLaurin
The Washington Commanders have suffered back-to-back losses to the New York Giants and the San Francisco 49ers as their playoff push has come to a grinding halt. Now dropping to 7-7-1, Washington is treading water, but luckily for them, others in the NFC playoff hunt, such as the Seattle Seahawks and the Detroit Lions, faltered over the weekend as well.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
LIVE UPDATES: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Arizona Cardinals
Tom Brady and the Bucs (6-8) look to right the ship in a Christmas Day showdown in Arizona against the Cardinals (4-10). - Cardinals win the coin toss and defer to the second half. - Pass interference on Arizona gives the Bucs great field position in Cardinals' territory. - Bucs'...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Commanders vs. 49ers: San Francisco Rolls Past Washington 37-20
The Washington Commanders face the San Francisco 49ers in a big game toward the playoff picture in the NFC. Following their 20-12 loss to the New York Giants, the Commanders have a 35 percent chance of making the playoffs. Currently, the Commanders hold the final Wild Card spot in the NFC.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
A Winning Formula No More
NASHVILLE – It was hardly a secret ingredient. Anyone who watched the Tennessee Titans in recent seasons was well aware of it. For years, however, it has been an essential part of their recipe for success. Now, even a 100-yard rushing performance by Derrick Henry is not enough to...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lions Plan to Get Jameson Williams More Targets
The Detroit Lions are down but not out when it comes to their playoff chances. The team missed a major opportunity to climb into the playoff picture when they suffered a 37-23 defeat Saturday at the hands of the Carolina Panthers. Yet, they’re not finished when it comes to postseason hopes.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Rams QB Baker Mayfield Posts Brilliant Start on Christmas Day, Best He’s Looked Since 2020 with Cleveland
Oh, how a year can change a lot of things. Last season on Christmas Day, then Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield threw four interceptions against the Green Bay Packers. This Christmas, Mayfield is with his third team and put together his best game since the 2020 season with Cleveland. Against...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How To Watch The Miami Heat Against Minnesota Timberwolves Monday, Betting Line, Injury Report and Lineup Etc
VITALS: The Miami Heat and Timberwolves meet for the second and final matchup this regular season. Earlier this season, Minnesota recorded a, 105-101, win on 11/21 and has now won three-straight against Miami. The Heat are 34-31 all-time versus the Wolves during the regular season, including 18-13 in home games and 16-18 in road games.. For the Heat, Dewayne Dedmon (foot) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) are out, Caleb Martin (ankle) is probable, Caleb Martin (ankle) and Udonis Haslem (Achilles) and Gabe Vincent (knee), Bam Adebayo (shoulder) and Jimmy Butler (ankle) are questionable. For the Timberwolves, Jordan McLaughin (calf) and Taurean Prince (shoulder are out and Kyle Anderson (back) is questionable.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
RECAP: Bucs Defense Bails Out Tom Brady and Offense in Win Over Cardinals
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers woke up Christmas morning with the NFC South Division title and their postseason destiny firmly in their control. At 6-8, that alone was a gift of gigantic proportions heading into Week 16. After a 19-16 overtime win over the Arizona Cardinals, the Bucs now have a...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How Miami Heat’s Twitter Reacted to the Loss Against the Indiana Pacers Friday Night
After getting their first winning record of the season a few days ago, the Miami Heat are back under .500 following a loss to the Indiana Pacers. The Heat finally got their starting five all in the lineup Friday night but it was not enough to combat Indiana. “We have...
Comments / 0