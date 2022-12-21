Read full article on original website
Archie’s former nanny describes life with Harry and Meghan as unseen photos of the Sussex children revealed
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s former nanny has spoken about working for the couple in their joint Netflix documentary Harry and Meghan, which features several never-before-seen photos of their first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor.In the fourth episode of the show, Lorren Khumalo recalls being hired by the couple to care for Archie.“When I arrive at Frogmore Cottage, I see this guy: he’s tall, he’s ginger, and he’s walking barefoot,” she said.“And I have gone and bought a new pair of shoes in Clarks. And suddenly whatever I thought or felt, the formality just sort of slid, and...
Windsor Castle unveils first royal Christmas display after Queen Elizabeth II’s death
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. The official royal residence at Windsor Castle has unveiled its stunning 2022 Christmas display. This year’s extravagant spread displays mark the first under the new monarch King Charles III following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. His Majesty became King following the late monarch’s death on Sept. 8 aged 96. Windsor Castle, which famously served as the late monarch’s main residence towards the end of her life, opted for a lavish festive display to mark the first Christmas with Charles as King. The castle holds a significant meaning to the British monarchy as the late Queen and...
Prince Harry Reignites King Charles III Feud With Claim He Was 'Brought Up' By 'Second Family' In Africa
Prince Harry pulled the veil back on his rocky exit from royal life in his new Netflix docuseries, RadarOnline.com can confirm, detailing his upbringing and how his view on the institution has evolved. The Duke of Sussex seemingly made a few digs at his estranged father, King Charles III, with some viewers taking to Twitter in response to one scene during which Harry talked about being "literally brought up" by a "second family" in Africa where he chose to spend months at a time in his late teens and twenties while coping with his mother Princess Diana's tragic death."Lesotho gave...
‘Harsh’ Kate Middleton Photo in Harry & Meghan Trailer Shows Meghan Markle’s ‘Pure Jealousy’ Toward Prince Harry’s Sister-In-Law, Expert Claims
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been accused of attacking the royal family due to their upcoming Netflix docuseries. One royal expert claimed that they were jealous of Kate Middleton. Meghan Markle Agreed To Use Kate Middleton's 'Harsh' Photo Due To Jealousy?. The first promo for Prince Harry and Meghan...
What Do Prince William And Kate Middleton Get Their Kids For Christmas? Here’s A Clue
Have you ever wanted to know what the members of the royal family get each other for Christmas? Here’s your chance! A former palace employee revealed the kinds of presents Prince William and Kate Middleton get for their children, and each other. Former royal butler Grant Harrold worked for...
Meghan Markle’s Former Friend Believes Prince Harry Will Wake Up and Realize It Was a ‘Massive Mistake’ to Marry the Duchess
A woman who was once tight with Meghan Markle is revealing why she thinks Prince Harry will one day realize that marrying the duchess was "a massive mistake."
Kate Middleton’s Dress Just Stunned Everyone At The Earthshot Prize Event
This week, Kate Middleton and Prince William went on a three-day trip to Boston to attend The Earthshot Prize Awards, which was held on Dec. 2 at the MGM Music Hall. The annual event celebrated individuals whose work helps to repair the planet. Prior to the ceremony on Friday, the couple partook in a host of activities, and for these very public outings around Boston, Middleton wore outfits that showcased her polished and refined style. (She knew her fans would be watching!)
The Real Reason King Charles Invited Sarah Ferguson to Spend Christmas With the Royals After Decades-Long Feud
Find out why King Charles III has invited Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson to the royals' Christmas dinner for the first time in 30 years.
Kate Middleton May Be the New Princess of Wales, But She Will Not Be Diana 2.0
Kate Middleton is the first member of the royal family to use the title of Princess of Wales since Princess Diana.
Archie makes surprise cameo in photo with Meghan Markle
Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle’s supporters were whipped into a frenzy Wednesday after a rare picture emerged of her son, Archie, showing him sitting in her lap as her mother, Doria Ragland, stands near Markle. The image appears to be a screenshot from a video call the family had with Jotaka Eaddy, the founder and CEO of Full Circle Strategies, a social-impact consulting firm, and political strategist Donna Brazile. The picture offers a glimpse of the youngest royal, whose full name is Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor and who’s appeared in public sparingly since his birth in May 2019, according to the Sun. The...
Prince Louis, 4, Holds Mom Kate Middleton’s Hand In First Official Royal Christmas Debut: Photos
Santa must have been good to Prince Louis! The adorable young prince had a big smile plastered on his face as he held his mom, Kate Middleton‘s hand during his first official Royal Christmas appearance! Prince William and Kate Middleton’s youngest child made the traditional walk to St. Mary Magdalene Church, holding his mom’s hand as his lagged behind his other siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Although Louis, 4, appeared to attend the church service at St. Mary Magdalene last year, COVID-19 precautions prevented the royals from doing their traditional walk to the service as well as meeting with members of the public.
King Charles Reportedly Has Someone Unexpected in Mind to Carry on Prince Philip’s Edinburgh Title
This royal will bypass Prince Edward for the role, who was long expected to be named Duke of Edinburgh upon his father’s death.
Camilla Parker Bowles Always Thought of Herself as the ‘Heiress’ of Her Great-Grandmother Alice Keppel — Who Was Also the Mistress of a King
Being the mistress of the King of the United Kingdom seems to run in Camilla Parker Bowles’ family.
Queen Consort Camilla Shock: King Charles' Wife Will Face Princess Diana Karma In 2023, Astrologer Claims
Queen Consort Camilla will face karma for what she did in the past. Read on to know if it has something to do with her affair with King Charles while he was married to Princess Diana. Karma Will Come After Queen Consort Camilla, Astrologer Claims. Astrologer Jessica Adams weighed in...
Princess Eugenie Quietly Moved Out of the Sussexes's House After Alleged Drama with the Cambridges
Awkward Royal Family Moments You've Probably Never Seen Awkward Royal Family Moments You've Probably Never Seen. Looks like Princess Eugenie and her family have quietly moved out of Frogmore Cottage and into Nottingham Cottage, per The Express. Princess Eugenie, her husband Jack Brooksbank, and their son August, had been living...
Prince Harry Felt Meghan Markle Was Stealing the Royal "Limelight" Just Like Princess Diana Once Did
It was threatening to other royals, apparently.
Princess Diana’s Former Butler Says He ‘Can’t Bear’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix Documentary
Princess Diana's former butler has spoken out about what he thinks of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's upcoming docuseries and says he's "can't bear it."
Queen’s one-word response to Prince Andrew’s Jeffrey Epstein scandal revealed
A new book claims that Queen Elizabeth II had a one-word response to Prince Andrew’s recounting of the “sorry saga” with Jeffrey Epstein. In January this year, Andrew was stripped off his royal title after he was accused of sexual assault by one of Epstein’s trafficking victims, Virginia Guiffre. He previously claimed he had no recollection of ever meeting Giuffre and vehemently denied Giuffre’s allegations.The royal family’s close friend and biographer Gyles Brandreth has written a new book about life in The Firm, titled Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait. According to an excerpt from the book, obtained by the Daily...
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share a New Family Photo Starring Archie and Lili
In a new trailer for their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are seen carrying their two children in a sweet moment Meghan Markle and Prince Harry as mom and dad. In a new trailer released on Monday for their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, promoting new episodes dropping on Dec. 15, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex share a new family photo featuring their two children: 3-year-old son Archie Harrison and 1-year-old daughter Lilibet Diana. In the black-and-white snap, the couple is walking away from the camera, each carrying...
Prince Harry pictured in stunned silence at brother William’s text following explosive Oprah expose
A stunned Prince Harry was filmed holding an apparently grim text from older brother Prince William, whom Harry portrayed as a screaming bully who forced him “out of the family.” The final episode of “Harry & Meghan” caught the explosive aftermath of Harry’s damning 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview, after which heir to the throne William told a reporter, “I haven’t spoken to him yet, but I will do.” The Netflix cameras were rolling when William, 40, sent that message — while Meghan Markle was on the phone with celebrity pal Tyler Perry. While Markle, 41, finished reading out the response of Queen Elizabeth...
