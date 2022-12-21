ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Archie’s former nanny describes life with Harry and Meghan as unseen photos of the Sussex children revealed

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s former nanny has spoken about working for the couple in their joint Netflix documentary Harry and Meghan, which features several never-before-seen photos of their first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor.In the fourth episode of the show, Lorren Khumalo recalls being hired by the couple to care for Archie.“When I arrive at Frogmore Cottage, I see this guy: he’s tall, he’s ginger, and he’s walking barefoot,” she said.“And I have gone and bought a new pair of shoes in Clarks. And suddenly whatever I thought or felt, the formality just sort of slid, and...
New York Post

Windsor Castle unveils first royal Christmas display after Queen Elizabeth II’s death

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. The official royal residence at Windsor Castle has unveiled its stunning 2022 Christmas display. This year’s extravagant spread displays mark the first under the new monarch King Charles III following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. His Majesty became King following the late monarch’s death on Sept. 8 aged 96. Windsor Castle, which famously served as the late monarch’s main residence towards the end of her life, opted for a lavish festive display to mark the first Christmas with Charles as King. The castle holds a significant meaning to the British monarchy as the late Queen and...
RadarOnline

Prince Harry Reignites King Charles III Feud With Claim He Was 'Brought Up' By 'Second Family' In Africa

Prince Harry pulled the veil back on his rocky exit from royal life in his new Netflix docuseries, RadarOnline.com can confirm, detailing his upbringing and how his view on the institution has evolved. The Duke of Sussex seemingly made a few digs at his estranged father, King Charles III, with some viewers taking to Twitter in response to one scene during which Harry talked about being "literally brought up" by a "second family" in Africa where he chose to spend months at a time in his late teens and twenties while coping with his mother Princess Diana's tragic death."Lesotho gave...
epicstream.com

‘Harsh’ Kate Middleton Photo in Harry & Meghan Trailer Shows Meghan Markle’s ‘Pure Jealousy’ Toward Prince Harry’s Sister-In-Law, Expert Claims

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been accused of attacking the royal family due to their upcoming Netflix docuseries. One royal expert claimed that they were jealous of Kate Middleton. Meghan Markle Agreed To Use Kate Middleton's 'Harsh' Photo Due To Jealousy?. The first promo for Prince Harry and Meghan...
thezoereport.com

Kate Middleton’s Dress Just Stunned Everyone At The Earthshot Prize Event

This week, Kate Middleton and Prince William went on a three-day trip to Boston to attend The Earthshot Prize Awards, which was held on Dec. 2 at the MGM Music Hall. The annual event celebrated individuals whose work helps to repair the planet. Prior to the ceremony on Friday, the couple partook in a host of activities, and for these very public outings around Boston, Middleton wore outfits that showcased her polished and refined style. (She knew her fans would be watching!)
New York Post

Archie makes surprise cameo in photo with Meghan Markle

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle’s supporters were whipped into a frenzy Wednesday after a rare picture emerged of her son, Archie, showing him sitting in her lap as her mother, Doria Ragland, stands near Markle. The image appears to be a screenshot from a video call the family had with Jotaka Eaddy, the founder and CEO of Full Circle Strategies, a social-impact consulting firm, and political strategist Donna Brazile. The picture offers a glimpse of the youngest royal, whose full name is Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor and who’s appeared in public sparingly since his birth in May 2019, according to the Sun. The...
HollywoodLife

Prince Louis, 4, Holds Mom Kate Middleton’s Hand In First Official Royal Christmas Debut: Photos

Santa must have been good to Prince Louis! The adorable young prince had a big smile plastered on his face as he held his mom, Kate Middleton‘s hand during his first official Royal Christmas appearance! Prince William and Kate Middleton’s youngest child made the traditional walk to St. Mary Magdalene Church, holding his mom’s hand as his lagged behind his other siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Although Louis, 4, appeared to attend the church service at St. Mary Magdalene last year, COVID-19 precautions prevented the royals from doing their traditional walk to the service as well as meeting with members of the public.
The Independent

Queen’s one-word response to Prince Andrew’s Jeffrey Epstein scandal revealed

A new book claims that Queen Elizabeth II had a one-word response to Prince Andrew’s recounting of the “sorry saga” with Jeffrey Epstein. In January this year, Andrew was stripped off his royal title after he was accused of sexual assault by one of Epstein’s trafficking victims, Virginia Guiffre. He previously claimed he had no recollection of ever meeting Giuffre and vehemently denied Giuffre’s allegations.The royal family’s close friend and biographer Gyles Brandreth has written a new book about life in The Firm, titled Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait. According to an excerpt from the book, obtained by the Daily...
People

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share a New Family Photo Starring Archie and Lili

In a new trailer for their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are seen carrying their two children in a sweet moment Meghan Markle and Prince Harry as mom and dad. In a new trailer released on Monday for their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, promoting new episodes dropping on Dec. 15, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex share a new family photo featuring their two children: 3-year-old son Archie Harrison and 1-year-old daughter Lilibet Diana. In the black-and-white snap, the couple is walking away from the camera, each carrying...
New York Post

Prince Harry pictured in stunned silence at brother William’s text following explosive Oprah expose

A stunned Prince Harry was filmed holding an apparently grim text from older brother Prince William, whom Harry portrayed as a screaming bully who forced him “out of the family.” The final episode of “Harry & Meghan” caught the explosive aftermath of Harry’s damning 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview, after which heir to the throne William told a reporter, “I haven’t spoken to him yet, but I will do.” The Netflix cameras were rolling when William, 40, sent that message — while Meghan Markle was on the phone with celebrity pal Tyler Perry. While Markle, 41, finished reading out the response of Queen Elizabeth...

