ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

2023 Florida WR Brandon Inniss Signs With Ohio State

By Andrew Lind
BuckeyesNow
BuckeyesNow
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i5ujR_0jq08iUq00

The Buckeyes secured a signature from a wide receiver with as much potential as anyone in the nation.

INNISS PROFILE

Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

High School: American Heritage

Size: 6-foot-0, 190 pounds

Composite Ranking: ★★★★

Commitment Date: June 21, 2022

More News From Sports Illustrated: College Football Bowl Schedule | Forde-Yard Dash: The Ultimate Bowl Games Breakdown | How Does A College Coaching Search Really Work? | Inside Zach Arnett's Abrupt Ascension At Mississippi State

Recruitment Recap : While Ohio State didn’t offer Brandon Inniss a scholarship until February 2021, his relationship with wide receivers coach Brian Hartline dates all the way back to when he was playing on varsity as an eighth grader.

It wasn’t enough to keep him from committing to Oklahoma that August, but became especially notable when Inniss backed off his pledge to the Sooners just a few months later when head coach Lincoln Riley took the same job at USC.

Most assumed Inniss would follow Riley to the Trojans, but Hartline rekindled the relationship and quickly swung things in the Buckeyes’ favor. That was especially apparent when he made a multi-day visit alongside his South Florida Express teammates in early April.

Inniss committed to Ohio State in June as part of a string of pledges that included four-star wide receivers Carnell Tate and Noah Rogers . He took an unofficial visit to Miami (Fla.) late in the cycle, but ultimately stuck with the Buckeyes rather than flip to the hometown Hurricanes.

Evaluation : “Inniss is as safe a bet as there is in college football recruiting, but just because the South Florida native has the highest floor among wide receiver projections in his class, it doesn’t mean his potential to polish up in certain areas doesn’t exist. He is big, physical, explosive, reliable and competitive at the position, building into a foundation as solid as there is at any position nationally.

“The first thing easy to notice on Inniss is his frame. He’s built more like a tailback or power slot than a conventional wide receiver, though his skill set suggests he can line up anywhere and put pressure on defenses ... Where Inniss maybe shines brightest, though, is at the catch point. The build and overall strength enables him to win contested plays and his elite body control and field awareness pair to make him productive even when a defender is nearby."

-----

Get your Ohio State football and basketball tickets from SI Tickets . Also, b e sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums . We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

LIVE BLOG: Coverage Of Ohio State Football’s 2022 Early Signing Period

Ohio State Freshman WR Caleb Burton Loses Black Stripe

Ohio State Freshman LB Gabe Powers Loses Black Stripe

Ohio State Offensive Lineman Avery Henry Diagnosed With Cancer

Justin Fields Becomes Third NFL QB With 1,000 Yards In Single Season

Former Ohio State SAF Jantzen Dunn Transferring To Kentucky

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Andrew Lind on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNow_FN
Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook !

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BuckeyesNow

2023 Massillon (Ohio) Washington Running Back Willtrell Hartson Commits To Ohio State As Preferred Walk-On

Massillon (Ohio) Washington three-star running back Willtrell Hartson announced on Saturday evening he has committed to Ohio State as a preferred walk-on. The 5-foot-9 and 200-pound Hartson, who is considered the 89th-best running back and No. 1,313 prospect overall in the class of 2023, had a strong performance in front of running backs coach Tony Alford during a camp visit this summer.
COLUMBUS, OH
Talk Media

Coral Glades Boys Basketball Compete at Las Vegas Tournament

The Coral Glades boys basketball team had a unique experience, competing in the Tarkanian Classic in Las Vegas. from Dec. 19-21. The tournament features teams from around the county, and the Jaguars played in three games. Their only win came against Weston Ranch (California), 58-87 in overtime. Coral Glades previously fell against Arbor View High School (Las Vegas) in their first game and then fell to Cardinal Newman High School (South Carolina).
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
WSVN-TV

Man who discharged firearm on Palmetto Expressway arrested

MIAMI (WSVN) - A man who filmed himself firing his gun out the window of a sports car along the Palmetto Expressway has turned himself in. Nelson Alejandro Perez-Valdivia was escorted into Turner Guilford Knight Detention Center around 8:30 a.m., Monday. Florida Highway Patrol said Perez-Valdivia turned himself in after...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Barbecue in the ‘burbs: Rob’s Family BBQ turns out brisket, pastrami, baby back ribs at new Plantation pit stop

Rob Scruby knew his barbecue would prosper in the Broward County suburbs way back in the 1990s — just as he knows it will flourish now, with the debut of his first restaurant in Plantation. Rob’s Family BBQ, his pit stop devoted to slow-roasted brisket, smoked chicken and baby back ribs, quietly opened Dec. 7 in the Vizcaya Square plaza on Nob Hill Road, flanked by baseball diamonds and condos ...
PLANTATION, FL
luxury-houses.net

Rick Bell’s Incredible $15 Million Grand Estate In Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Is a Truly Elevated Lifestyle Experience

5875 Stone Creek Way Home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida for Sale. 5875 Stone Creek Way, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, built by acclaimed builder Rick Bell, sits on 5 acres and boasts over 20,000 square feet of space. This incredible and one-of-a-kind custom compound’s grand estate, including private gates, features volume ceilings, a resort-style pool, and top-of-the-line appliances. This Home in Fort Lauderdale offers 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 15,5 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5875 Stone Creek Way, please contact Jill Hertzberg (Phone: 305-788-5455) & Jonathan Mann (Phone: 786-877-6201) at Coldwell Banker Realty for full support and perfect service.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO searching for teen missing from Cooper City

COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit needs the public’s help to locate a missing teen from Cooper City. Sage Domenic Aristeo, 16, was last seen Sunday at around 4:30 p.m. near the 10000 block of Southwest 55th Lane. Aristeo stands about 6...
COOPER CITY, FL
BuckeyesNow

BuckeyesNow

Columbus, OH
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
955K+
Views
ABOUT

BuckeyesNow is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Ohio State University athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy