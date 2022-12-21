ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

2023 North Carolina WR Noah Rogers Signs With Ohio State

By Andrew Lind
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YmwZO_0jq08hc700

The Buckeyes just secured a signature from the top-rated player in the Tar Heel State.

ROGERS PROFILE

Hometown: Rolesville, N.C.

High School: Rolesville

Size: 6-foot-2, 195 pounds

Composite Ranking: ★★★★

Commitment Date: June 22, 2022

Recruitment Recap : Growing up just 21 miles from N.C. State’s campus, Noah Rogers made numerous trips to Raleigh early on in his recruitment. So many, in fact, that most believed it was only a matter of time before he announced his commitment to the home-state Wolfpack.

That all changed once Ohio State offered him a scholarship in January and welcomed him to campus for an unofficial visit for the spring game in mid-April. It was his first time in Columbus, but left a lasting impression nonetheless, as he immediately began trending toward the Buckeyes.

Rogers was supposed to take an official visit to Ohio State in mid-June, but travel issues prevented him from making the trip, which gave N.C. State one final opportunity to swing things in their favor. It was for naught, though, as he committed to the Buckeyes just a few days later.

It was the third commitment in as many days for wide receivers coach Brian Hartline, who had just secured pledges from Carnell Tate and Brandon Inniss . Rogers never wavered from his decision, though he took an unofficial visit with the Wolfpack earlier this month just to make sure.

Evaluation : "There are a lot of similarities between Rogers and Tate. The 6-foot-2 and 180-pounder uses his size, speed and route-running ability to overwhelm defensive backs, particularly when they’re lined up in man coverage.

"Rogers also has some of the strongest hands in his class, perhaps trailing only Inniss nationally, which allow him to make contested catches in the red zone. He doesn’t exactly shy away from those types of situations, and his overall athleticism helps him win more often than not."

