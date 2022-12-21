ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

2023 In-State DT Will Smith Jr. Signs With Ohio State

By Andrew Lind
BuckeyesNow
BuckeyesNow
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08ZV8x_0jq08gjO00

The Buckeyes have secured a signature from the son of a former team captain, All-American and national champion.

SMITH PROFILE

Hometown: Dublin, Ohio

High School: Coffman

Size: 6-foot-3, 260 pounds

Composite Ranking: ★★★

Commitment Date: Jan. 23, 2022

More News From Sports Illustrated: College Football Bowl Schedule | Forde-Yard Dash: The Ultimate Bowl Games Breakdown | How Does A College Coaching Search Really Work? | Inside Zach Arnett's Abrupt Ascension At Mississippi State

Recruitment Recap : When Ohio State extended an offer to Will Smith Jr. in January, it felt like only matter of time before he jumped at the chance to follow in the footsteps of his father, former defensive end Will Smith .

The elder Smith was a team captain, first-team All-American, Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and national champion during his career with the Buckeyes from 2000-03.

He went on to have a nine-year career in the NFL after being selected in the first round by the New Orleans Saints, but was tragically shot and killed following a traffic accident in New Orleans in 2016.

The younger Smith ultimately embraced the expectations and committed to Ohio State nine days after receiving the offer. He then attended every game this fall, helping the Buckeyes piece together their top-10 class.

Evaluation : "The younger Smith is physically a different type of player than his father, as his future is likely on the interior of the defensive line, but they do share a number of the same qualities, including their passion for the game and overall motor.

"Smith is quick off the ball, shows great leverage and has an explosive first step for someone with a 6-foot-3 and 260-pound frame. However, he’ll need to continue to add weight before he’s able to be a major contributor in the Big Ten."

-----

Get your Ohio State football and basketball tickets from SI Tickets . Also, b e sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums . We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

LIVE BLOG: Coverage Of Ohio State Football’s 2022 Early Signing Period

Ohio State Freshman WR Caleb Burton Loses Black Stripe

Ohio State Freshman LB Gabe Powers Loses Black Stripe

Ohio State Offensive Lineman Avery Henry Diagnosed With Cancer

Justin Fields Becomes Third NFL QB With 1,000 Yards In Single Season

Former Ohio State SAF Jantzen Dunn Transferring To Kentucky

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Andrew Lind on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNow_FN
Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook !

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Ohio State football braces for Stetson Bennett IV, the best 2-star, Juco transfer walk-on of all time

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Everything about Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett IV is contrary to the Ohio State football quarterback plan. Buckeyes coach Ryan Day has built his program on searching every corner of America for elite quarterback talent, bringing those players to Columbus and developing them into Heisman Trophy finalists. He inherited Dwayne Haskins, pulled Justin Fields in through the transfer portal and got in on the ground floor of C.J. Stroud.
COLUMBUS, OH
WolverineDigest

WATCH: Former Wolverine Makes Buckeye Legend Pay Up

It's safe to say that the Buckeyes were confident heading into their Nov. 26 matchup with the Wolverines nearly one month ago to the day. After being dominated by the Wolverines in Ann Arbor just a year earlier, most of Buckeye nation had convinced themselves that it was a fluke...or the flu. Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud had this to say prior to the game back in November:
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

RB Willtrell Hartson has committed to Ohio State as PWO

Massillon (Ohio) 2023 running back Willtrell Hartson has had three outstanding seasons in a row for one of the top prep programs in the state of Ohio. And Hartson is now headed to Ohio State as a preferred walk-on. Hartson posted the news tonight on his Twitter account. Hartson has...
COLUMBUS, OH
thecomeback.com

Ohio makes major Peach Bowl betting decision

Ohio State Buckeyes fans living in Ohio will not be able to legally wager on the Peach Bowl against the Georgia Bulldogs… unless the game goes past Midnight. Legalized sports betting doesn’t arrive in Ohio until a minute after Midnight on New Year’s Day. That’s not in time for the Buckeyes’ bowl game, which is slated to kick off at 8 p.m. Eastern.
OHIO STATE
buckeyesports.com

Ohio State’s 13-0 Start Is Program’s Best Since 2011-12 Season

At moments during Ohio State’s overtime win over South Florida on Tuesday, it appeared that the Buckeyes undefeated start to the season was in jeopardy. Facing an 18-point deficit in the first half and a later 13-point deficit with just 8:16 remaining in the contest, the Buckeyes – who entered the game with an 11-0 record, including then-ranked wins over Tennessee and Louisville – were looking at a swift defeat for the first time this year, suffering a slow start and poor shooting against the Bulls looking to make a statement of their own against the No. 3 team in the country in Ohio State.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Road conditions remain poor across central Ohio

Latest central Ohio weather forecast for Christmas Eve 2022. AEP Ohio asks central Ohioans to reduce power use …. With frigid temperatures sticking around across the Midwest over Christmas weekend, millions of people are being asked to reduce power use, including in Ohio. Road conditions remain slick in central Ohio...
COLUMBUS, OH
wktn.com

Beck Announces He is Running for Mayor of Ada

(The following release was issued by Sean Beck) As you might have guessed by all of the hints and whisperings around town, I will be running for mayor of Ada in the 2023 election. There’s a long path ahead of us before November – from collecting signatures and officially filing...
ADA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio Amber Alert: Suspect spat on deputy during arrest, report says

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (WCMH) — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office in Indiana on Friday filed a new charge against Nalah Jackson — accused of abducting two five-month-old twins in Columbus — stacked onto the other charges she already faces. Jackson, 24, received a felony battery by bodily waste against a public safety officer charge for spitting […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man shot in leg after refusing to hand over cash in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 37-year-old gunshot victim is awaiting surgery after he was shot in north Columbus on Friday. The victim was stopped in his car in the 1900 block of Cleveland Avenue at 10:35 a.m. on Friday when two male suspects approached, pulled out firearms and demanded money, according to the Columbus Division […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Teenage boy dead after North Linden shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A teenage boy is dead after a shooting Christmas afternoon in the North Linden neighborhood of Columbus. Columbus police reported that officers went to the 700 block of Moon Road at 3 p.m. Sunday and found that 16-year-old Deaire Craighead had been shot multiple times. Craighead was taken by medics to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Man dead after crashing into rear of plow truck in Crawford County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 34-year-old man died after crashing into the rear of a snow plow truck in Crawford County amid icy, snowy conditions. The incident occurred along County Road 49 near Baker Road around 1:10 p.m. on Dec. 23. Crawford County remained at a level 3 snow emergency for most of Friday.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Video shows man stealing package from Short North porch again

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking to identify a man accused of stealing packages off of porches in the Short North area in north Columbus. On Saturday, CPD released video surveillance captured at the 1000 block of Say Avenue at around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday where a man approached a porch and took […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Deputy hit by suspected drunken driver during level three snow emergency

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — A deputy in Pickaway County is listed in stable condition after hit by a suspected drunken driver. It happened Friday night on route 23 at Orr Road. The deputy was along the highway investigating a snow-related automobile crash when another motorist crashed into the stopped cruiser, which had his overhead emergency lights on. The deputy and another motorist were inside the cruiser but were not seriously injured.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
BuckeyesNow

BuckeyesNow

Columbus, OH
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
955K+
Views
ABOUT

BuckeyesNow is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Ohio State University athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy