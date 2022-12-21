ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2023 Florida WR Bryson Rodgers Signs With Ohio State

By Andrew Lind
 5 days ago

The Buckeyes have secured a signature from an Ohio native who knew where he wanted to be from the start.

RODGERS PROFILE

Hometown: Zephyrhills, Fla.

High School: Wiregrass Ranch

Size: 6-foot-1, 175 pounds

Composite Ranking: ★★★

Commitment Date: April 17, 2022

Recruitment Recap : Bryson Rodgers spent his early childhood years in Warren, Ohio, rooting for Ohio State , so it was only a matter of time before he committed once wide receivers Brian Hartline extended an offer in January.

Rodgers eagerly attended one of the Buckeyes’ spring practices in early March, then returned for the annual spring game in mid-April. He committed less than 24 hours later, fulfilling his lifelong dream in the process.

It was actually one of two commitments for Ohio State that afternoon, as Florida four-star cornerback Dijon Johnson announced his pledge a few hours later, though he ended up flipping to the home-state Gators later in the cycle.

That said, the strength of Rodgers’ pledge was never in question, even after fellow wide receivers Brandon Inniss , Carnell Tate and Noah Rogers joined the fold and despite repeated flip attempts from schools like Michigan.

In fact, Rodgers notably shot down Wolverines wide receivers coach Ron Bellamy , who reached out the same week the three others committed, by sharing a screenshot of their conversation with a caption that said, “I’m a Buckeye for life.”

Evaluation : "(Rodgers has) grown his overall game and made himself one of the most diversified receivers not only in Florida, but the entire country ... His explosiveness allows for chunk-yardage plays that most receivers simply do not have the capability of creating. That’s where the details come into play.

“Rodger’s hands are impressive, then there’s the fun stuff to talk about. Setting up defenders with shake moves or hesitation, then a stop-and-go route to beat a defensive back over the top of the defense. Rodgers is a really talented performer and one that will be big-time at the college level before too long. After seeing Rodgers yet again today, there’s no doubt that he’s a top-100 national talent.”

-----

-----

-----

COLUMBUS, OH
