Read full article on original website
Related
WUSA9
Driver flees 5-car crash that sent 3 to the hospital in Prince George's County, Maryland
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A driver fled the scene of a five-vehicle crash in Prince George's County, Maryland on Monday where three people had to be taken to the hospital, the United States Park Police said. The crash happened at Suitland Parkway and Branch Avenue. D.C. Fire and...
WUSA9
Police looking for 4 men who broke into Virginia Wegmans and stole from its pharmacy
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Police are looking for information about four men who they say broke into and stole from a Wegmans in Fairfax County Sunday morning. At 3:05 a.m., four men forced their way into the Wegmans located at 7905 Hilltop Village Center Drive, the Fairfax County Police Department said.
WTOP
1 dead, 2 injured in Montgomery Co. single-car crash
One person is dead and two are injured following a single-car crash in Montgomery County on Friday. The crash happened on Friday shortly before 4:30 a.m. in the area of Piney Branch Road and Sligo Avenue. Montgomery County police say a silver 2007 Scion TC with three people inside, was traveling eastbound on Sligo Avenue when it crossed the median into the westbound lane, overturned, crossed the intersection and struck a pole on the east side of Piney Branch Road.
Police ID Pilot Who Crash Landed Into Maryland Creek On Monday Morning
A 71-year-old Frederick County man is being treated for injuries he sustained when his single-engine plane crashed landed in Anne Arundel County, Maryland State Police say.Frederick resident Steve Couchman was hospitalized at the Anne Arundel Medical Center on Monday, Dec. 26, after his Piper Chero…
Driver dead, passengers hurt after car crash in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were investigating a deadly crash that happened Friday after a car overturned, crossed an intersection, and hit a pole. The wreck took place shortly before 4:30 a.m. in the area of Piney Brand Road and Sligo Avenue and began when the car crossed the median […]
WTOP
Police: Teenager shot at Greenbelt apartment complex
A 15-year-old was shot Sunday afternoon at an apartment complex near Greenbelt Middle School in Maryland, according to police. Around 1:17 p.m., officers responded to reports of gunshots at an apartment complex in the 9000 block of Breezewood Terrace, where they found evidence of a shooting on site. The apartment...
ffxnow.com
Driver in fatal Bailey’s Crossroads hit-and-run arrested
A Maryland driver is facing possible manslaughter and hit-and-run charges for a fatal, two-vehicle crash that occurred in Bailey’s Crossroads in May. Tewodros Worku, 35, was arrested Monday (Dec. 19) by Fairfax County detectives and the Prince George’s County Sheriff’s Office, the Fairfax County Police Department announced yesterday.
Stafford Sheriff Has Lump Of Coal For Teens Caught Throwing Fireworks At Vehicles
Two teens in Stafford County got the holiday season off to a rough start after being busted setting off fireworks on Thursday night, the sheriff’s office said.It was an explosive night for a 15-year-old and 16-year-old boy who were throwing fireworks out of the window of a moving car near Papa John…
WTOP
Maryland State Police say missing 1-year-old boy found unharmed
Maryland State Police say a 1-year-old boy has been found unharmed after an AMBER Alert was issued out of Baltimore County early Monday morning. The alert went out around 5 a.m. and said that Damarie Williams was last seen around midnight in the Essex area of the county. Around 5:45 a.m. police said the child was found and wasn’t hurt.
57-year-old Fairfax woman last seen Friday found safe, state police say
Virginia State Police issued a "critically missing adult" alert on behalf of Fairfax County police after a 57-year-old was last seen Friday.
fox5dc.com
4 teens arrested in connection with armed carjackings in Prince George’s County: police
LANDOVER HILLS, Md. - Authorities in Prince George's County say they have arrested four teenagers in connection with two armed carjackiings. On December 19, police say a driver was carjacked at gunpoint around 8:30 p.m. in the 6500 block of Annapolis Road in Landover Hills. Sean Franklin Mills (l) of...
DC men arrested for carjacking in Prince George’s County; guns recovered
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said it took about 24 hours for officers to find the people responsible for an armed carjacking that took place. The Prince George’s County Police Department said three men were involved in the carjacking in the 6200 block of Allentown Rd. It happened around 12:50 a.m. […]
fox5dc.com
Gaithersburg residents attempt to fight house fire: Montgomery County officials
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Three Gaithersburg residents tried to fight a fire that started in a second-floor bedroom of their home, according to Montgomery County officials. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue says residents of a home in the 18900 block of Glendower Road off Goshen Road in...
rockvillenights.com
Assault at Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville
Montgomery County police were called to Richard Montgomery High School Wednesday afternoon, December 21, 2022, to investigate a 2nd-degree assault reported on the campus. The assault was reported at 2:35 PM on Wednesday.
ffxnow.com
JUST IN: Driver indicted after crashing bus of kindergarteners on Cox Farms trip
A bus driver was indicted by a grand jury yesterday (Tuesday) for allegedly driving drunk while transporting D.C. kindergarten students home from a trip to Cox Farms in Centreville. Troy Reynolds, 48, faces nine felony charges of child endangerment and three misdemeanor charges, including a second offense of driving while...
Unruly Inmate Strikes Again After Assaulting Officers In Virginia
A woman who had become combative with officers struck again and is facing additional charges after kicking an officer in the head, authorities say.Officers were attempting to transport Kristen Nicole Stephens, 34, around 11 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 21 to another medical facility when the attack happen…
WUSA9
Man killed while driving in Maryland after a tree fell on his car, police say
THURMONT, Md. — Maryland State Police say a man died Friday afternoon after a tree fell on his car while he was driving west of Thurmont. The crash occurred around noon. State police Trooper First Class Kevin Carter claims the man was driving west on Maryland Route 77, near the area of Tower Road. While he was driving, a tree fell across the roadway and crushed the man's moving car, Carter says.
Photos Of Murder Suspects Released In Effort To Identify Them: Baltimore Police
Police are asking for the public's help identifying two suspects believed to be responsible for a murder in Baltimore earlier this week, authorities say.Baltimore police say that the two suspects pictured are connected to a murder that occurred in the unit block of South Howard Street on Wednesday,…
NBC Washington
Woman Killed in Crash on MD-210 in Accokeek: Police
A woman was killed early Friday on one of the Washington, D.C., region’s most notoriously dangerous roads, Prince George’s County police said. The woman was driving southbound on Maryland Route 210 near Berry Road overnight, police said. Her vehicle left the road and ran into a utility pole,...
staffordsheriff.com
Hit and Dasher
The list was checked not once, but twice. A wanted Woodbridge man will be spending Christmas in jail after avoiding arrest for three years. On December 21st, at approximately 7:14 p.m. Deputy J.J. Suh responded to a call of a hit and dasher at Kwik Mart located on Onville Road. The victim had their vehicle struck and damaged while in the store. The victim made contact with the driver who refused to provide any information and fled like Donner and Blitzen on Christmas Eve. Luckily, a witness was able to provide a license plate to Deputy Suh and he was able to make contact with the registered owner. The owner provided the identity of the driver and Deputy Suh discovered he was on Prince William County’s naughty list for a felony probation violation back in 2019.
Comments / 0