Fairfax County, VA

WTOP

1 dead, 2 injured in Montgomery Co. single-car crash

One person is dead and two are injured following a single-car crash in Montgomery County on Friday. The crash happened on Friday shortly before 4:30 a.m. in the area of Piney Branch Road and Sligo Avenue. Montgomery County police say a silver 2007 Scion TC with three people inside, was traveling eastbound on Sligo Avenue when it crossed the median into the westbound lane, overturned, crossed the intersection and struck a pole on the east side of Piney Branch Road.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Police: Teenager shot at Greenbelt apartment complex

A 15-year-old was shot Sunday afternoon at an apartment complex near Greenbelt Middle School in Maryland, according to police. Around 1:17 p.m., officers responded to reports of gunshots at an apartment complex in the 9000 block of Breezewood Terrace, where they found evidence of a shooting on site. The apartment...
GREENBELT, MD
ffxnow.com

Driver in fatal Bailey’s Crossroads hit-and-run arrested

A Maryland driver is facing possible manslaughter and hit-and-run charges for a fatal, two-vehicle crash that occurred in Bailey’s Crossroads in May. Tewodros Worku, 35, was arrested Monday (Dec. 19) by Fairfax County detectives and the Prince George’s County Sheriff’s Office, the Fairfax County Police Department announced yesterday.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Maryland State Police say missing 1-year-old boy found unharmed

Maryland State Police say a 1-year-old boy has been found unharmed after an AMBER Alert was issued out of Baltimore County early Monday morning. The alert went out around 5 a.m. and said that Damarie Williams was last seen around midnight in the Essex area of the county. Around 5:45 a.m. police said the child was found and wasn’t hurt.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Man killed while driving in Maryland after a tree fell on his car, police say

THURMONT, Md. — Maryland State Police say a man died Friday afternoon after a tree fell on his car while he was driving west of Thurmont. The crash occurred around noon. State police Trooper First Class Kevin Carter claims the man was driving west on Maryland Route 77, near the area of Tower Road. While he was driving, a tree fell across the roadway and crushed the man's moving car, Carter says.
THURMONT, MD
NBC Washington

Woman Killed in Crash on MD-210 in Accokeek: Police

A woman was killed early Friday on one of the Washington, D.C., region’s most notoriously dangerous roads, Prince George’s County police said. The woman was driving southbound on Maryland Route 210 near Berry Road overnight, police said. Her vehicle left the road and ran into a utility pole,...
ACCOKEEK, MD
staffordsheriff.com

Hit and Dasher

The list was checked not once, but twice. A wanted Woodbridge man will be spending Christmas in jail after avoiding arrest for three years. On December 21st, at approximately 7:14 p.m. Deputy J.J. Suh responded to a call of a hit and dasher at Kwik Mart located on Onville Road. The victim had their vehicle struck and damaged while in the store. The victim made contact with the driver who refused to provide any information and fled like Donner and Blitzen on Christmas Eve. Luckily, a witness was able to provide a license plate to Deputy Suh and he was able to make contact with the registered owner. The owner provided the identity of the driver and Deputy Suh discovered he was on Prince William County’s naughty list for a felony probation violation back in 2019.
WOODBRIDGE, VA

