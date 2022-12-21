Read full article on original website
DC is ending Aquaman franchise, Jason Momoa being cast as a new character
A recent report from The Hollywood Reporter seems to suggest that Jason Momoa will not play Aquaman after the release of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and that the new DCU has plans to cast him as another character. Yes, that's the DCU, not the DCEU. The revamped universe will...
The Jewish Press
Wonder Woman Gal Gadot Cancelled from the DC Universe
On Tuesday, Israeli Hollywood star Gal Gadot tweeted: “A few years ago it was announced that I was going to play Wonder Woman. I’ve been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character, and more than anything I’m grateful for YOU. The fans. Can’t wait to share her next chapter with you.” And she added lots of emojis, as befits a target audience of prepubescent girls.
James Gunn Sounds Off on DC Films’ Future: ‘We’re Not Going to Make Every Single Person Happy’
Filmmaker James Gunn has made his first lengthy public statement about the future of DC Studios after he and producer Peter Safran took the reins of the Warner Bros. Discovery division in October. “Peter and I chose to helm DC Studios knowing we were coming into a fractious environment, both in the stories being told and in the audience itself and there would be an unavoidable transitional period as we moved into telling a cohesive story across film, TV, animation and gaming,” Gunn tweeted Thursday. “But, in the end, the drawbacks of that transitional period were dwarfed by the creative possibilities...
ABC News
'Shazam!' star Zachary Levi tells fans to give new DC heads James Gunn and Peter Safran 'a break'
Zachary Levi urged restless fans to "be patient" as James Gunn and Peter Safran chart a new future for DC Comics superheroes, including the character he plays, Shazam. In the last week, some fans were so vocal in their criticism of some of the pair's decisions, like not having Henry Cavill return as Superman, that Gunn responded to the "disrespectful outcry," saying, "No one loves to be harassed or called names."
ComicBook
James Gunn's Superman Movie Confirmed to Include "Major Characters"
Yesterday brought bittersweet news for DC fans as it was confirmed that a brand new Superman movie was in the works at DC with James Gunn already writing the script, the unfortunate side being that Henry Cavill wouldn't be reprising the role. According to The Suicide Squad filmmaker, the new Superman film, one of the first movies that is being developed by his newly formed DC Studios, is "focusing on an earlier part of Superman's life." Gunn went on to note that the movie isn't an "origin story," with reports revealing that it will focus on Superman/Clark Kent living in Metropolis and working at The Daily Planet. Now Gunn has offered a new cryptic tease for the film, its supporting cast.
‘Wonder Woman 3′: Plans for Patty Jenkins’ sequel revealed
Patty Jenkins’ “Wonder Woman 3” is the latest Warner Bros. DC Studios project to be scrapped, according to a new report. Sources allegedly told The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday that new DC movies bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran, as well as Warner Bros. Pictures bigshots, rejected Jenkins’ script, co-written with Geoff Johns, as it does not match their new — and developing — vision. Jenkins directed and co-wrote “Wonder Woman” and “Wonder Woman 1984” starring Gal Gadot. Insiders assured THR that costs aren’t a reason for the snub, even though the studio could save tens of millions by not moving forward with the third “Wonder Woman”...
A Batman Beyond movie starring Michael Keaton has reportedly been canceled by DC
This new Batman movie is Beyond saving
James Gunn assures fans there will be no more "studio interference" when it comes to DC movies
"The position is different than it was with Zack"
ComicBook
The Flash: DC Studios Reportedly Debating Including a Henry Cavill Superman Cameo
The future of the live-action DC mythos is turning a new corner, as James Gunn and Peter Safran have stepped into their roles as co-CEOs of DC Studios. The new studio will be creatively spearheading movies, television shows, and more inspired by the publisher's comics, and there's definitely been no shortage of speculation as to what that could entail. On Wednesday night, The Hollywood Reporter began to shed some light on those possibilities — and may have revealed a long-rumored cameo in The Flash movie in the process. In addition to revealing that Patty Jenkins' current incarnation of Wonder Woman 3 is not moving forward at DC Studios, the report also looks at the larger net of established DC characters.
ComicBook
James Gunn Names Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Star "Best Actor" He's Ever Worked With
James Gunn will end his tenure with Marvel Studios after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters to focus solely on his work as the new co-CEO of DC Studios. Since the film won't be released until next year, the director is dually focusing on both of his jobs and even released the first teaser trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 last week during CCXP Brazil. Fans have been rewatching the trailer to see if they missed any cool details that the director hid, and one fan on Twitter seemed to miss Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary. When Gunn pointed out that the actor appeared in the teaser twice, another fan asked why he race-swapped the character. The director then revealed that Iwuji was cast because he was the best actor he's ever worked with. You can check out the tweets thread below.
IGN
Scarlett Johansson's First Lead TV Role Sees Her Return to an Earlier Movie
Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson has landed her first leading TV role in Just Cause. According to Deadline, Johansson will both star in and executive produce the Just Cause show for Amazon Studios, based on the 1992 novel by John Katzenbach. Of course, Johansson is no stranger to this story...
Henry Cavill sacked as Superman by new DC Studios chiefs—just weeks after being told to announce his return
The British actor said the news “wasn’t the easiest” to deal with.
Dwayne Johnson Is DC’s Latest Casualty As James Gunn Informs The Rock ‘Black Adam 2’ Is Cancelled
What do Dwayne Johnson, Patty Jenkins, and Henry Cavill have in common? They’ve all been booted out of the DC Universe by new bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran. Johnson, who made his superhero debut as the eponymous character in the 2022 movie Black Adam, has announced his exit from the studio after being told that the movie’s anticipated sequel is not part of Gunn’s vision for the “first chapter” of the “new DC Universe”. Johnson shared the news through a heartfelt message to his “passionate friends” on social media. “I wanted to give a long-awaited Black Adam update regarding the...
ComicBook
Rick Astley Lets James Gunn Know He's Ready to Play Superman
DC Studios is getting ready to start a new slate of projects after James Gunn and Peter Safran took over as co-CEOs and they have been creating some interesting new plans. Fans thought that Henry Cavill would return as Superman after his appearance in Black Adam, but we found out very quickly that he wouldn't. Cavill announced his return back in November, but Gunn quickly revealed that they would be casting a different version of the character very soon. Gunn's Superman will be coming to Metropolis for the first time and meeting all of his amazing friends. Now, someone has thrown their name in the ring for the role. Rick Astley has tweeted the co-CEO a piece of fan art that shows him as Superman. You can check out the interaction below.
wegotthiscovered.com
Letitia Wright names the MCU hero that she wants Shuri to team up with next
With Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, we have been given our new hero with Shuri, played by Letitia Wright, taking on the mantle of Wakanda’s protector. With the role remaining vacated for a year after her brother’s death, Shuri is finally able to synthesize the purple heart flower that had previously been destroyed by Killmonger in order to take on Namor.
wegotthiscovered.com
Dwayne Johnson ushers in a tequila-fueled Christmas, even if there’s no ‘Black Adam’ sequel under his tree
All Dwayne Johnson wanted for Christmas was to change the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe, only for James Gunn and Peter Safran to put Black Adam on the naughty list as soon as they assumed control of the franchise’s future. While the actor and producer has put...
Zachary Levi Defends James Gunn, Peter Safran: They Need ‘Time to Make Something Special’
New DC Studios co-chiefs James Gunn and Peter Safran have only been on their post since October, but their new direction for the franchise has already caused controversy in the fandom, between the news that Henry Cevill will not return as Superman and the benching of Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam. But another current star of the franchise, Zachary Levi of the “Shazam!” films, came to the new CEOs defense on an Instagram Live Thursday night, telling fans not to believe in “conjecture” and “rumor mills.” “You have no idea the reasonings behind any of the decisions that are going on,”...
Collider
Kevin Conroy's Last Batman Performance Featured in 'Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League' Trailer
During 2022’s Game Awards, game developer Rocksteady released a new trailer for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League featuring Kevin Conroy as the voice of Batman. Conroy’s involvement with Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League means the late actor’s final work was in the game, dubbing the character he helped to make famous in the 1990s.
Top Gun: Maverick, our movie of the year, is finally streaming on Paramount Plus
Here's what you need to know as Maverick flies on to streaming
murphysmultiverse.com
REPORT: Gal Gadot Joins Jason Momoa for Major Franchise Sequel
In what is coming as a fairly surprising twist for the Fast & Furious franchise, star actress Gal Gadot is reportedly returning for the upcoming tenth installment, Fast X. She will be reuniting with the likes of Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, and Tyrese Gibson as they face off against Gadot’s former DC co-star in Jason Momoa.
