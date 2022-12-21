Enhanced truck inspections are causing miles-long lines at the Texas-New Mexico border. Officials with the New Mexico-based Border Industrial Association say the inspections by the Texas Department of Public Safety are disrupting the supply chain. Gov. Greg Abbott stated in Austin last week that the inspections aren't an extension of his order last April that required inspection of commercial trucks crossing the border with Mexico in an effort to crack down on illegal immigration. Abbott defended the DPS inspections, which started earlier this month.

TEXAS STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO