Read full article on original website
Related
KXLY
Lupita Nyong’o dating Selema Masekela
Lupita Nyong’o is dating Selema Masekela. The ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ star has made her relationship with the 51-year-old sports reporter Instagram official, with the pair both posting the same video of them snapping their fingers and changing into new outfits while Iniko’s ‘The King’s Affirmation’ plays in the background.
KXLY
Tamar Braxton hospitalised with flu
Tamar Braxton feared she was going to die when she fell ill with flu. The 45-year-old star had been enjoying the holiday season with her friends but needed emergency assistance after struggling to breathe, and was shocked when she was taken to hospital and eventually told what was wrong. She...
KXLY
TV characters who definitely spent more money than they made
It's no secret our favorite TV characters' lifestyles aren't often particularly achievable in real life. Although plenty of recent television hits — "Succession" and "The White Lotus," among others — are built upon their sharp satires of the impossibly wealthy 1%, plenty of older series showed characters living lavishly despite the low pay grade that they would most likely have in their field.
KXLY
These are the actual lyrics to 60 famously misunderstood songs
The word mondegreen is defined as a misheard word or phrase that makes sense in your head, but is, in fact, incorrect. The term was coined in a November 1954 Harper's Bazaar piece, where the author, Sylvia Wright, recalled a childhood mishearing. According to the author, when she was young her mother would read to her from a book called "Reliques of Ancient Verse." Her favorite poem from the 1765 book went like this: "Ye Highland and Ye Lowlands / Oh where have you been? / They have slain the Earl o'Moray / And laid him on the green." Wright, however, heard the last line as "And Lady Mondegreen."
KXLY
25 iconic movies that are so bad they’re good
With so many films in production each year—over 940 in 2021, according to the annual Motion Picture Association Theme Report—there are bound to be a few duds mixed in with the award winners and box office hits. Movies are as varied as the taste of their viewers. Some...
Comments / 0