SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga is back in the top 10 of the AP Poll. The Zags are ranked No. 10 as of December 26. The team was at the No. 11 spot the previous week. The Bulldogs were as low as No. 18 in the AP Poll this season, but they have since climbed back up the rankings after going on a five-game winning streak.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 5 HOURS AGO