More ICE and Rain Moving Through – Mark
Dangerous side roads and icy conditions on walking surfaces. Take it easy and go slow. Freezing rain to rainy and warmer later this afternoon. Central Basin and West plains with freezing rain to rain later and warming to 40 today. Rain overnight into Tuesday with Wednesday Showers. Drying out and cooling for the end of the week.
Soggy Monday night and Tuesday – Matt
Rain will continue to fall overnight and through Tuesday as a powerful storm moves over the Northwest. The soggy weather will help melt down some of the snow and icy roads around the region with temperatures expected to stay above freezing until late Tuesday night. Minor street flooding and high...
Rain is the focus for the next couple of days – Mark
The Central Basin and West plains will see some freezing rain and temperatures in the lower 40s on Monday. Expect the rain to last through Tuesday, and we could see 1-1.5 inches. Urban flooding and clogged drains will be an issue. Temperatures will dip back down towards the end of the week.
Temperatures rise above freezing on Christmas Day – Matt
Another weather system swings in on Christmas Day, which will bring a wintry mix around the region in the morning that will flip over to rain fairly quickly. Heavy rain in the Cascades will cause landslide and flooding issues along with heightened avalanche danger in the coming days in Western Washington.
Spokane asks residents to assist with storm drain clearing amid flooding concerns
SPOKANE, Wash. — Warmer weather is causing snow and ice to melt-off and increase the potential for local flooding. City crews are focusing on arterials by clearing the areas around storm drains of snow and ice to reduce pooling water. Significant recent snowfall is creating problems for the city’s stormwater collection system. Areas clogged near storm drains can cause standing water to obstruct pedestrians and vehicles.
Gonzaga back in top 10 of AP Top 25 Poll
SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga is back in the top 10 of the AP Poll. The Zags are ranked No. 10 as of December 26. The team was at the No. 11 spot the previous week. The Bulldogs were as low as No. 18 in the AP Poll this season, but they have since climbed back up the rankings after going on a five-game winning streak.
