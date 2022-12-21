Read full article on original website
Related
Lindsay Lohan’s Christmas movie was the comeback we needed
In the last couple of years, you can’t deny that Y2K (the year 2000) is definitely coming back into vogue. My Chemical Romance toured again; Aly & AJ staged a comeback; Bennifer is all loved up; everyone’s rocking double denim, and we’re all excitedly awaiting a new iCarly season.
It’s A Wonderful Life star was actually cut filming intense scene
Generally, It’s a Wonderful Life is a joyful Christmas movie. Yes, it gets quite dark, but that’s all in service of a stirring message of why we all matter in life. A particular scene left a mark on one of the cast, though, since they ended up actually bleeding while it was shot.
James Caan really didn’t like making Elf with Will Ferrell
If the experience of making the Christmas movie Elf is anything like the joy of watching it, we imagine everyone had a lot of fun during the shoot. Well, that’s not quite the case, as Will Ferrell explained his co-star James Caan had some issues during the production on the 2000s movie.
