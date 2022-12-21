ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hallmark Channel unwraps 2023 plans for ‘A Biltmore Christmas’ in Asheville

By Nikolette Miller
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) — The Hallmark Channel is already looking ahead to next year’s Christmas season.

The cable television network announced that its first Christmas movie for 2023 — “A Biltmore Christmas” — will be shot entirely at the Biltmore. Production is scheduled to begin next month in Asheville according to Hallmark Media.

The movie is set in both modern-day and time-traveling back to 1946.

“Each year we look for ways to create exciting, new holiday viewing experiences for our
audience,” said Samantha DiPippo, senior vice president of development and programming for Hallmark Media. “We know fans will love being transported back in time, and the iconic, beautiful Biltmore Estate is the perfect setting to help fans get into the holiday spirit.”

At least a dozen movies have been shot at the Biltmore over the years, including “Forest Gump” and “Being There.”

