Biden, Zelensky send warning to a defiant Putin
President Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s Washington meeting was covered worldwide, but the leaders also had an audience of one: Russian President Vladimir Putin. The side by side at the White House and Zelensky’s address to Congress came amid warnings from Kyiv that Russia is planning to renew a ground offensive during the winter…
Jill Biden privately told the French president that she and Joe Biden were ready for his re-election campaign: NYT
Joe Biden, who at 80 is the oldest US president in history, has not publicly announced whether he will seek reelection in 2024.
Musk proves Hunter Biden censorship came from collusion among Biden campaign, law enforcement and Twitter
Musk proves Hunter Biden censorship and confirms what most Americans knew – that Twitter took Democrats’ side during the 2020 presidential election.
“This reporting is stunning”: Experts say newly found secret Trump docs could trigger new FBI search
Legal experts were stunned after former President Donald Trump's lawyers found more documents marked classified in his Florida storage facility months after the Justice Department launched its criminal investigation into national security documents Trump kept after leaving the White House. Lawyers for Trump in recent weeks found at least two...
Lauren Boebert Fumes as Nancy Pelosi Has Capitol Room Named After Her
The room has great significance for Democrats as the one where the Jan. 6 committee presented the findings of its investigation into the Capitol riots.
Biden blocking Hunter Biden, Burisma emails would prove 'how much he has to hide,' conservative group warns
Group seeking White House records on Hunter Biden and Burisma warns that if President Biden blocks the records, "he will have only proven just how much he has to hide."
POLITICO
Maxine Waters says a subpoena is "definitely on the table" for Sam Bankman-Fried if he does not testify before Congress.
In announcing his appointment, McCarthy called the Chinese Communist Party the "greatest geopolitical threat of our lifetime." "As a Member who served in uniform as a Marine Counterintelligence officer and has dedicated his time in Congress to understanding, educating, and defending America from the threat the CCP poses, Mike Gallagher is exceptionally qualified and is the right person to lead and advance this important agenda at this vital moment.”
Putin Ally Blames Crisis on Rise of Black U.S. Music Stars He Calls ‘Descendants of African American Slaves’
In a sign of the times for Vladimir Putin’s twisted Russian regime, a regional governor has been backed by the State Duma after saying the “descendants of African-American slaves” are to blame for the country’s growing crisis. Vadim Shumkov, governor of the Kurgan region, said Russian...
Belarus Joining Ukraine War Could Be 'Devastating' to Lukashenko's Army
Belarus announced a combat readiness drill on Tuesday, adding to recent concerns that it could join the war.
Joe Biden Inches Toward War with Iran, Makes Israel Full Military Partner
The U.S. military is refocusing from the "war on terror" to potential combat with the Big Four: China, Russia, North Korea and Iran.
Ex-Trump Attorney Has No Doubt Trump Will Be Criminally Referred For Jan. 6 Riot
Lawyer Ty Cobb predicted the House Jan. 6 committee will vote to recommend the Justice Department prosecute Trump.
Biden appears to declare himself the greatest president in US history
President Biden, while speaking at the Tribal Nations Summit at the Department of Interior on Wednesday, all but claimed to be the greatest president in U.S. history.
Saudi Arabia is now backpedaling, seeking to mend ties with Biden after Democrats fared better-than-expected in the midterms
Saudi Arabia was accused of interfering in the US midterms to damage the Democrats, sparking a diplomatic spat
Biden invites anti-police nonbinary drag queen to White House: 'F--- the police'
President Biden extended an invitation to drag queen Marti Cummings to attend a White House event where he will sign the Respect for Marriage Act.
CNN asks Russians what they think about the Ukraine conflict
CNN is on the ground in Moscow asking Russians what they think about the Ukraine conflict.
Business Insider
After years of arguing, Congress is finally letting the US Air Force send some A-10 Warthogs to the boneyard
The defense policy bill for 2023 will allow the US Air Force to retire 21 A-10 Warthogs. The Air Force has wanted to get rid A-10s for years, but Congress has blocked it from doing so. The Air Force has another 260 A-10s in service, but lawmakers may be more...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Biden Should Be Impeached for Bringing Brittney Griner Home
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called for President Joe Biden to be impeached following WNBA star Brittany Griner’s release from Russia in exchange for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout. “Another reason to impeach Biden,” the Georgia congresswoman tweeted. “The President of the United States traded Russian terrorist arms dealer, Viktor Bout, left a U.S. Marine in Russian jail, and brought home a professional basketball player.” Bout, nicknamed the “Merchant of Death,” is a former Soviet officer who was convicted in 2011 on several charges including conspiracy to provide material support or resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization, conspiracy to kill Americans,...
UK says attacks on Russian bomber bases could be 'most strategically significant' force protection failure of the Ukraine war
The deadly drone attacks on the air bases housing strategic bombers occurred hundreds of miles into Russia territory, far from the front lines.
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Fox host won’t let Trump walk back his call to terminate Constitution: “The damage has been done”
Donald Trump arrives at a rally on April 2 near Washington, Michigan. ( Scott Olson/Getty Images) Fox Business host Stuart Varney used his monologue on Tuesday to lash out at former President Donald Trump's desire to terminate parts of the U.S. Constitution over his 2020 presidential election loss. Over the...
NBC News
