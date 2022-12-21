ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

The Hill

Biden, Zelensky send warning to a defiant Putin

President Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s Washington meeting was covered worldwide, but the leaders also had an audience of one: Russian President Vladimir Putin. The side by side at the White House and Zelensky’s address to Congress came amid warnings from Kyiv that Russia is planning to renew a ground offensive during the winter…
WASHINGTON STATE
POLITICO

Maxine Waters says a subpoena is "definitely on the table" for Sam Bankman-Fried if he does not testify before Congress.

In announcing his appointment, McCarthy called the Chinese Communist Party the "greatest geopolitical threat of our lifetime." "As a Member who served in uniform as a Marine Counterintelligence officer and has dedicated his time in Congress to understanding, educating, and defending America from the threat the CCP poses, Mike Gallagher is exceptionally qualified and is the right person to lead and advance this important agenda at this vital moment.”
Rolling Stone

Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Biden Should Be Impeached for Bringing Brittney Griner Home

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called for President Joe Biden to be impeached following WNBA star Brittany Griner’s release from Russia in exchange for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout.  “Another reason to impeach Biden,” the Georgia congresswoman tweeted. “The President of the United States traded Russian terrorist arms dealer, Viktor Bout, left a U.S. Marine in Russian jail, and brought home a professional basketball player.”  Bout, nicknamed the “Merchant of Death,” is a former Soviet officer who was convicted in 2011 on several charges including conspiracy to provide material support or resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization, conspiracy to kill Americans,...
GEORGIA STATE
NBC News

NBC News

