NBC Los Angeles
Stock Futures Rise Heading Into the Final Trading Week of 2022
U.S. stock futures rose on Monday night as investors head into the final trading days of 2022, deliberating whether a Santa Claus rally will appear and lift a market that has been weighed down by recession fears. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose by 157 points, or 0.47%. S&P 500...
NBC Los Angeles
Shares of China-Based Funeral Company Are Surging as Covid Infections Spike
Fu Shou Yuan International Group stocks reached a new yearly high at 7.04 Hong Kong dollars a share as of Friday's close. China abruptly ended most of its Covid control measures and saw a resurgence in case numbers. The stock was down nearly 40% as of November – and is...
NBC Los Angeles
'Avatar: The Way of Water' Nears $900 Million Globally, Boosted by International Ticket Sales
James Cameron and Disney's "Avatar: The Way of Water" has generated $855 million in global ticket sales since its Dec. 16 release and is the fifth-highest-grossing film released in 2022. Domestically, the sequel snared an estimated $56 million during its second weekend in theaters, a 58% drop from its debut.
