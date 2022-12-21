ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Los Angeles

Stock Futures Rise Heading Into the Final Trading Week of 2022

U.S. stock futures rose on Monday night as investors head into the final trading days of 2022, deliberating whether a Santa Claus rally will appear and lift a market that has been weighed down by recession fears. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose by 157 points, or 0.47%. S&P 500...
Shares of China-Based Funeral Company Are Surging as Covid Infections Spike

Fu Shou Yuan International Group stocks reached a new yearly high at 7.04 Hong Kong dollars a share as of Friday's close. China abruptly ended most of its Covid control measures and saw a resurgence in case numbers. The stock was down nearly 40% as of November – and is...

