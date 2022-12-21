Read full article on original website
Christmas shooting leaves 1 dead outside Palmdale apartment
Authorities are searching for whoever shot and killed a person outside a Palmdale apartment on Christmas Day. Deputies received a call around 8:30 p.m. Sunday reporting a gunshot victim at the Arbor at Palmdale apartments located near 10th Street East and Avenue Q. The victim was found on the ground outside an apartment not far […]
Police Seek Help Finding Blue Sedan, Driver Who Killed Woman
Authorities sought the public's help Monday finding a blue sedan and its driver that fatally struck a 62-year-old mother who was dropping off toys at a Los Angeles shelter on Christmas Eve.
NBC Los Angeles
Man Shot to Death at Palmdale Apartment Complex
A man was shot to death outside an apartment in a Palmdale complex, authorities said Monday. The shooting was reported at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of East Avenue Q, according to the Sheriff's Information Bureau. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The 30-35-year-old victim...
Man arrested after allegedly stabbing brother to death in Compton
A man allegedly stabbed his brother to death in Compton on Christmas Day, officials said. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called to the 100 block of East Culver Avenue around 10 p.m. Sunday. Investigators discovered that an altercation had occurred between two brothers who live in the apartment. The victim was found unresponsive […]
LBPD investigating 3 overnight shootings that left one person hospitalized
The Long Beach Police Department is investigating three shootings that happened between Sunday night and the early hours of Monday morning, the department said. The post LBPD investigating 3 overnight shootings that left one person hospitalized appeared first on Long Beach Post.
2urbangirls.com
Man stabs relative to death in Compton
COMPTON, Calif. – A man was stabbed to death by a relative in Compton on Christmas night, authorities said Monday. Deputies summoned to the 100 block of North Culver Avenue minutes after 10 p.m. Sunday found the victim, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. The 20-25-year-old man suffered...
Relative arrested in Christmas night Compton stabbing death
A man was stabbed to death by a relative in Compton on Christmas night, authorities said Monday.Deputies summoned to the 100 block of East Culver Avenue minutes after 10 p.m. Sunday found the victim, according to the L.A. County Sheriff's Information Bureau.The 20-to-25-year-old man suffered stab wounds to his upper body and was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.The suspect was a family member of the victim and was arrested, officials said. A motive was not released.Anyone with information was asked to call Homicide detectives at (323) 890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
Woman hit and killed during Hyde Park street takeover, police say
A driver who was taking part in a street takeover in Hyde Park Christmas night fatally struck a woman who was walking nearby, police said.
Man shot dead in his vehicle in Hawthorne
A man in his 20s was found shot to death inside his car in Hawthorne Saturday evening. The man, whom authorities did not identify, was found in the 11500 block of York Avenue at about 7:30 p.m. when officers from the Hawthorne Police Department responded to reports of shots fired, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s […]
2urbangirls.com
Man shot to death in Hawthorne
HAWTHORNE, Calif. – A man was shot to death Saturday evening in Hawthorne. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide detectives responded to the 11500 block of York Avenue to assist the Hawthorne Police Department with a shooting death investigation that was reported at approximately 7:30 p.m. The victim’s name...
Driver sought after pedestrian struck, killed in Los Angeles street takeover
The search is on Monday for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a pedestrian during a street takeover in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Los Angeles on Christmas. The incident was reported around 9 p.m. near the intersection of Crenshaw Boulevard and West Florence Avenue, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed. The call reported […]
KTLA.com
Car rolls down hillside near Simi Valley; 1 dead, 1 injured
One person died and another was hospitalized after a vehicle went tumbling down a hillside just east of Simi Valley Sunday evening, authorities said. The crash occurred around 6:35 p.m. on Santa Susana Pass Road just east of Box Canyon Road. According to California Highway Patrol, the car went flying...
Woman Killed By Vehicle Doing Donuts at Street Takeover in South LA
A 24-year-old woman was fatally injured when she was struck by a vehicle doing "donuts" during a street takeover in the Hyde Park community of South Los Angeles on Christmas night, authorities said Monday.
Driver fatally strikes community activist, flees scene in South Los Angeles
A community activist and foster mother is dead after a hit-and run in South Los Angeles on Christmas Eve.
Authorities ID Glendale resident killed in Sun Valley Kohl’s shooting
A man who was the victim of a fatal shooting in a Kohl’s department store parking lot in Sun Valley was identified Friday, and the investigation was continuing into the crime. Officers sent to the department store at 8501 Laurel Canyon Blvd. on a shots-fired call about 10 p.m....
Man fatally shot by sheriff’s deputies in Gardena identified
Authorities Saturday identified a man who was fatally shot by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies in Gardena after he killed a Special Enforcement Bureau canine during a standoff. Willie Pendleton, 61, was identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office as the suspect fatally shot by deputies.
Man fatally stabbed in East Los Angeles
A man in his early-to-mid 30s was fatally stabbed in East Los Angeles early Sunday morning. The stabbing in the 4300 block of Union Pacific Avenue was reported to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department at about 1:15 a.m., the department said in a news release. The victim, who had been stabbed in the upper […]
police1.com
Dad holding gun to baby’s head is shot dead by Calif. police in 20-hour standoff
LOS ANGELES — A daylong standoff in Lancaster came to an end Wednesday night when a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy fatally shot the suspect, according to authorities. The shooting occurred at 9:05 p.m. in the 2500 block of East Avenue I, according to the Sheriff's Department's Information Bureau. A baby was inside the residence with the suspect and was uninjured when rescued, said Deputy Miesha McClendon, a Sheriff's Department spokesperson.
foxla.com
9-year-old stabbed at DTLA Target released from hospital ahead of the holidays
LOS ANGELES - A 9-year-old boy who was one of two people attacked in a downtown Los Angeles Target store last month is home for the holidays now after being released from the hospital Friday. Brayden Medina has been in the hospital since mid-November after he was stabbed in the...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID woman killed by hit-and-run driver in South LA
LOS ANGELES – A woman was fatally struck Saturday in the Broadway- Manchester area of Los Angeles by a vehicle before the driver fled the scene. The crash was reported at 3:27 p.m. at Broadway and 88th Street, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Matthew Cruz. The pedestrian...
