KTLA

Christmas shooting leaves 1 dead outside Palmdale apartment

Authorities are searching for whoever shot and killed a person outside a Palmdale apartment on Christmas Day. Deputies received a call around 8:30 p.m. Sunday reporting a gunshot victim at the Arbor at Palmdale apartments located near 10th Street East and Avenue Q. The victim was found on the ground outside an apartment not far […]
PALMDALE, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Man Shot to Death at Palmdale Apartment Complex

A man was shot to death outside an apartment in a Palmdale complex, authorities said Monday. The shooting was reported at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of East Avenue Q, according to the Sheriff's Information Bureau. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The 30-35-year-old victim...
PALMDALE, CA
KTLA

Man arrested after allegedly stabbing brother to death in Compton

A man allegedly stabbed his brother to death in Compton on Christmas Day, officials said. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called to the 100 block of East Culver Avenue around 10 p.m. Sunday. Investigators discovered that an altercation had occurred between two brothers who live in the apartment. The victim was found unresponsive […]
COMPTON, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man stabs relative to death in Compton

COMPTON, Calif. – A man was stabbed to death by a relative in Compton on Christmas night, authorities said Monday. Deputies summoned to the 100 block of North Culver Avenue minutes after 10 p.m. Sunday found the victim, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. The 20-25-year-old man suffered...
COMPTON, CA
CBS LA

Relative arrested in Christmas night Compton stabbing death

A man was stabbed to death by a relative in Compton on Christmas night, authorities said Monday.Deputies summoned to the 100 block of East Culver Avenue minutes after 10 p.m. Sunday found the victim, according to the L.A. County Sheriff's Information Bureau.The 20-to-25-year-old man suffered stab wounds to his upper body and was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.The suspect was a family member of the victim and was arrested, officials said. A motive was not released.Anyone with information was asked to call Homicide detectives at (323) 890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
COMPTON, CA
KTLA

Man shot dead in his vehicle in Hawthorne

A man in his 20s was found shot to death inside his car in Hawthorne Saturday evening. The man, whom authorities did not identify, was found in the 11500 block of York Avenue at about 7:30 p.m. when officers from the Hawthorne Police Department responded to reports of shots fired, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s […]
HAWTHORNE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man shot to death in Hawthorne

HAWTHORNE, Calif. – A man was shot to death Saturday evening in Hawthorne. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide detectives responded to the 11500 block of York Avenue to assist the Hawthorne Police Department with a shooting death investigation that was reported at approximately 7:30 p.m. The victim’s name...
HAWTHORNE, CA
KTLA.com

Car rolls down hillside near Simi Valley; 1 dead, 1 injured

One person died and another was hospitalized after a vehicle went tumbling down a hillside just east of Simi Valley Sunday evening, authorities said. The crash occurred around 6:35 p.m. on Santa Susana Pass Road just east of Box Canyon Road. According to California Highway Patrol, the car went flying...
SIMI VALLEY, CA
HeySoCal

Man fatally shot by sheriff’s deputies in Gardena identified

Authorities Saturday identified a man who was fatally shot by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies in Gardena after he killed a Special Enforcement Bureau canine during a standoff. Willie Pendleton, 61, was identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office as the suspect fatally shot by deputies.
GARDENA, CA
KTLA

Man fatally stabbed in East Los Angeles

A man in his early-to-mid 30s was fatally stabbed in East Los Angeles early Sunday morning. The stabbing in the 4300 block of Union Pacific Avenue was reported to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department at about 1:15 a.m., the department said in a news release. The victim, who had been stabbed in the upper […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
police1.com

Dad holding gun to baby’s head is shot dead by Calif. police in 20-hour standoff

LOS ANGELES — A daylong standoff in Lancaster came to an end Wednesday night when a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy fatally shot the suspect, according to authorities. The shooting occurred at 9:05 p.m. in the 2500 block of East Avenue I, according to the Sheriff's Department's Information Bureau. A baby was inside the residence with the suspect and was uninjured when rescued, said Deputy Miesha McClendon, a Sheriff's Department spokesperson.
LANCASTER, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID woman killed by hit-and-run driver in South LA

LOS ANGELES – A woman was fatally struck Saturday in the Broadway- Manchester area of Los Angeles by a vehicle before the driver fled the scene. The crash was reported at 3:27 p.m. at Broadway and 88th Street, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Matthew Cruz. The pedestrian...
LOS ANGELES, CA

