ACH soars by 6% as Alchemy Pay integrates its Fiat Onramp solution on Pear
Alchemy Pay’s Fiat Onramp solution will be integrated into Pear. ACH is up by more than 6% today, outperforming the broader crypto market. The total crypto market cap remains above $800 billion. Alchemy Pay to integrate with Pear. The Alchemy Pay team announced a few hours ago that its...
How will the rising Binance outflows affect BNB price?
Binance has had significant outflows in the past few months. Customer assets in its ecosystem have fallen to about $55 billion. Binance is in trouble as crypto investors flee. The company has seen its assets drop from over $70 billion in November to about $55 billion. In the same period, Binance Coin price has plunged from an all-time high of $708 to $250.
1inch Network releases its Fusion upgrade: will 1inch rally higher?
1inch Network has announced the release of its Fusion upgrade. The upgrade is set to empower DeFi users to place orders with a specified price and time range. 1INCH is up by less than 1% today but could rally higher soon. 1inch Network’s Fusion upgrade is now live. The...
7 of the Top Cryptos to Buy Now: Ultimate Growth in 2023
While knowing where to put your money in the current bear market can be tricky, many consider a few projects the top cryptos to buy now. As the crypto market trends lower, it might seem counterintuitive to start growing your portfolio now. But, these downturns contain some amazing investment opportunities. This article will explore seven promising projects and explain why 2023 could be their best year yet.
XRP tops $0.35 after Ripple Lab’s partnership with Palau
The Republic of Palau is working with Ripple Labs to explore the creation of a national stablecoin. XRP is up by more than 5% today and could rally higher soon. The total cryptocurrency market cap stands above $813 billion. Ripple Labs partners with the Republic of Palau. Cryptocurrency journalist Wu...
Filecoin price pumps but product concerns remain
Filecoin price went parabolic in thin trading volume. There are concerns about the utility of the platform. Filecoin price popped to the highest level since December 16 despite the rising risks of its utility. It rose to a high of $3.31, which was much higher than the year-to-date low of $2.3. Other storage tokens like Siacoin and Storj also rebounded.
Santa delivers as Mirror and Anchor Protocol tokens surge
Mirror and Anchor Protocol prices went parabolic on Monday. The two tokens were some of the biggest players in Terra. Mirror Protocol (MIR) and Anchor Protocol (ANC) prices surged during the Christmas weekend as demand for the penny cryptos jumped. MIR jumped to a high of $0.245, which was about 171% above the lowest level last week. In the same period, Anchor jumped by more than 50%.
Persian Sea Shipping Lines announces token presale
The team collaborated with SolidProof to ensure trust among participants. The company has vast experience in the maritime industry with high potential for investors. Presale will launch on February 1 on the widely-used Unicrypt platform. Persian Sea Shipping Lines, a UAE-based shipping and logistics service provider, announced a token presale,...
