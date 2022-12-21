GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Law enforcement is searching for a man in the Fancy Farm area who fled while being arrested, the Graves County Sheriff's Office says. James Ethan Blake has active felony warrants for his arrest. He may be along the railroad tracks. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a gray jacket. He is around 6' tall, according to a photo the sheriff's office posted.

GRAVES COUNTY, KY ・ 4 DAYS AGO