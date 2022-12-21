ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Biden’s merry Christmas

On Friday, Congress wrapped a bow on two impressive achievements that make this one of the most consequential legislative sessions in recent memory. And it was all done without nuking the filibuster or attaining a 60-vote Senate majority, which many observers believed was the only way to jumpstart Congress. AP’s...

