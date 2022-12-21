God bless this YouTube user that was smart enough to screen-record this Instagram story. Back in June, Colter Wall put up a whole cover of Roger Miller’s “The Old Man And The River.” With no production whatsoever… just a guitar, what’s probably an average-quality phone microphone, and pure talent. Roger Miller was a sensation during the ’60s. His honky tonk sound still fit radio country, giving the genre a fresh perspective. Although Miller wore many hats throughout his musical career, […] The post I Could Listen To Colter Wall Sing Roger Miller’s “The Old Man And The River” All Day first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

