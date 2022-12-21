ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

The Longest-tenured Ohio State Commitment, Joshua Padilla is Preparing to Play Center for the Buckeyes Upon Arrival

By Garrick Hodge
Eleven Warriors
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Embracing Notion That “Not A Lot of People Give Us A Chance” to Beat Georgia As Peach Bowl Prep Resumes in Atlanta

Ohio State has arrived in Atlanta to continue Peach Bowl preparations for the five days that precede Saturday’s all-important College Football Playoff semifinal matchup with defending national champion Georgia on New Year’s Eve. The Buckeyes reconvened down south after dispersing across the country for a brief holiday break,...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ryan Day Previews the Peach Bowl As Ohio State Arrives in Atlanta for CFP Semifinal Matchup With Georgia

The Peach Bowl festivities have officially started. Ryan Day met with the media on Zoom after Ohio State's coaches and players arrived in Atlanta late on Sunday and settled into their hotel on Monday. The fourth-year head coach spoke of the opportunity that lies in front of the Buckeyes, the significance of another trip to the CFP for the program and how his team will match up with Georgia on New Year's Eve.
COLUMBUS, OH
WolverineDigest

WATCH: Former Wolverine Makes Buckeye Legend Pay Up

It's safe to say that the Buckeyes were confident heading into their Nov. 26 matchup with the Wolverines nearly one month ago to the day. After being dominated by the Wolverines in Ann Arbor just a year earlier, most of Buckeye nation had convinced themselves that it was a fluke...or the flu. Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud had this to say prior to the game back in November:
ANN ARBOR, MI
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State’s Best Individual Bowl Performances

Since the first day of 1921, Ohio State has played in 54 bowl games. With one week to go until the Peach Bowl, we take a look at the best individual rushing, passing and receiving performances in those postseason battles. Bowl game rushing leaders. 2021 Sugar Bowl • Trey Sermon...
COLUMBUS, OH
thecomeback.com

Ohio makes major Peach Bowl betting decision

Ohio State Buckeyes fans living in Ohio will not be able to legally wager on the Peach Bowl against the Georgia Bulldogs… unless the game goes past Midnight. Legalized sports betting doesn’t arrive in Ohio until a minute after Midnight on New Year’s Day. That’s not in time for the Buckeyes’ bowl game, which is slated to kick off at 8 p.m. Eastern.
OHIO STATE
Eleven Warriors

What is the Best Christmas Movie of All Time?

Eleven Warriors is where Ohio State fans gather. As an independent site, we're committed to delivering Buckeye fans the news and analysis they deserve, all while remaining free. If supporting an indie site is your thing, please consider becoming a 12th Warrior, buying our merch, or contributing in other ways.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Power outages in Columbus and central Ohio, Dec. 23

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – As much as one can prepare in advance for a major winter storm, Mother Nature sometimes has different ideas. Wild wind gusts, ice, snow and sub-zero wind chill temperatures descended into the Columbus area Friday morning and should continue the onslaught throughout the day, potentially causing power outages stretching over multiple […]
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

This Columbus vodka was recently named the best in the entire country

High Bank Distillery Co. is a perennial favorite restaurant for so many Columbus-area foodies, but according to an international competition, their spirits may be even better. At the Fall 2022 John Barleycorn Awards–a seasonal competition created by spirits writers–High Bank Vodka was named the Best Vodka in America. Each entry was taste-tested blind and ranked in a number of categories on a 100-point scale.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Snow emergencies for Columbus and central Ohio, Dec. 25

This list will be updated throughout the day Sunday. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than two dozen counties in central and southeast Ohio remain under snow emergencies on Christmas morning as winter weather made its way through the state on Friday ahead of the holiday weekend. According to the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Top doctor relieved of duty at Adena Medical Center

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A top doctor at southern Ohio’s most visible medical center has been released from his employment. Dr. Harry Kittaka was the “Chief Transformation Officer” for the entire health organization. The role of the Chief Transformational Officer focused on working with the Adena Medical Group in adapting to changes that are the result of new care models in the field of health care, many the result of the Affordable Care Act. Those included working to provide optimal quality care at a lower cost to patients and providers; achieving quality results in patient outcomes; and increasing provider accessibility.was tasked with actively embracing the “Patient-Centered Medical Home Model” which is a team approach to care led by a family physician to provide ongoing, coordinated care for a lifetime in order to maximize a patient’s health, according to a biography that has since been removed from the health organization’s website.
CHILLICOTHE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy