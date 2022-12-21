The Longest-tenured Ohio State Commitment, Joshua Padilla is Preparing to Play Center for the Buckeyes Upon Arrival

Read full article on original website
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Embracing Notion That “Not A Lot of People Give Us A Chance” to Beat Georgia As Peach Bowl Prep Resumes in Atlanta
Ohio State has arrived in Atlanta to continue Peach Bowl preparations for the five days that precede Saturday’s all-important College Football Playoff semifinal matchup with defending national champion Georgia on New Year’s Eve. The Buckeyes reconvened down south after dispersing across the country for a brief holiday break,...
Eleven Warriors
Ryan Day Previews the Peach Bowl As Ohio State Arrives in Atlanta for CFP Semifinal Matchup With Georgia
The Peach Bowl festivities have officially started. Ryan Day met with the media on Zoom after Ohio State's coaches and players arrived in Atlanta late on Sunday and settled into their hotel on Monday. The fourth-year head coach spoke of the opportunity that lies in front of the Buckeyes, the significance of another trip to the CFP for the program and how his team will match up with Georgia on New Year's Eve.
Eleven Warriors
Amid All The Things Making Ohio State Fans Angsty, There's Still Much to Appreciate on Christmas Day
I get it. It's been a rough 30 days. Things got dark after Ohio State lost to Michigan, at home, in craptacular fashion. Then things got worse as OSU football's NIL game looked more like NIT game. Signing day saw Ryan Day and company ink the nation's 6th-best overall class...
WATCH: Ohio State arrives in Atlanta for College Football Playoff vs. Georgia
Ohio State began the 2022 season expecting to be in the College Football Playoff and competing for a national championship at the year's end. The Buckeyes took a different route than expected, but the Scarlet and Gray are in the semifinal. On New Year's Eve, nothing that happened before will...
WATCH: Former Wolverine Makes Buckeye Legend Pay Up
It's safe to say that the Buckeyes were confident heading into their Nov. 26 matchup with the Wolverines nearly one month ago to the day. After being dominated by the Wolverines in Ann Arbor just a year earlier, most of Buckeye nation had convinced themselves that it was a fluke...or the flu. Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud had this to say prior to the game back in November:
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State’s Best Individual Bowl Performances
Since the first day of 1921, Ohio State has played in 54 bowl games. With one week to go until the Peach Bowl, we take a look at the best individual rushing, passing and receiving performances in those postseason battles. Bowl game rushing leaders. 2021 Sugar Bowl • Trey Sermon...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Cole Cubelic explains Ohio State's path to be successful against Georgia in the Peach Bowl
Cole Cubelic understands what Ohio State is up against in the Peach Bowl against Georgia, and still believes the Buckeyes have a chance to be successful. But he’s not offering a guarantee in that regard, however, it’s still feasible and possible. “Georgia doesn’t have a dominant edge presence...
thecomeback.com
Ohio makes major Peach Bowl betting decision
Ohio State Buckeyes fans living in Ohio will not be able to legally wager on the Peach Bowl against the Georgia Bulldogs… unless the game goes past Midnight. Legalized sports betting doesn’t arrive in Ohio until a minute after Midnight on New Year’s Day. That’s not in time for the Buckeyes’ bowl game, which is slated to kick off at 8 p.m. Eastern.
Eleven Warriors
Power outages in Columbus and central Ohio, Dec. 23
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – As much as one can prepare in advance for a major winter storm, Mother Nature sometimes has different ideas. Wild wind gusts, ice, snow and sub-zero wind chill temperatures descended into the Columbus area Friday morning and should continue the onslaught throughout the day, potentially causing power outages stretching over multiple […]
614now.com
This Columbus vodka was recently named the best in the entire country
High Bank Distillery Co. is a perennial favorite restaurant for so many Columbus-area foodies, but according to an international competition, their spirits may be even better. At the Fall 2022 John Barleycorn Awards–a seasonal competition created by spirits writers–High Bank Vodka was named the Best Vodka in America. Each entry was taste-tested blind and ranked in a number of categories on a 100-point scale.
Snow emergencies for Columbus and central Ohio, Dec. 25
This list will be updated throughout the day Sunday. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than two dozen counties in central and southeast Ohio remain under snow emergencies on Christmas morning as winter weather made its way through the state on Friday ahead of the holiday weekend. According to the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness, […]
Man shot in leg after refusing to hand over cash in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 37-year-old gunshot victim is awaiting surgery after he was shot in north Columbus on Friday. The victim was stopped in his car in the 1900 block of Cleveland Avenue at 10:35 a.m. on Friday when two male suspects approached, pulled out firearms and demanded money, according to the Columbus Division […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Top doctor relieved of duty at Adena Medical Center
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A top doctor at southern Ohio’s most visible medical center has been released from his employment. Dr. Harry Kittaka was the “Chief Transformation Officer” for the entire health organization. The role of the Chief Transformational Officer focused on working with the Adena Medical Group in adapting to changes that are the result of new care models in the field of health care, many the result of the Affordable Care Act. Those included working to provide optimal quality care at a lower cost to patients and providers; achieving quality results in patient outcomes; and increasing provider accessibility.was tasked with actively embracing the “Patient-Centered Medical Home Model” which is a team approach to care led by a family physician to provide ongoing, coordinated care for a lifetime in order to maximize a patient’s health, according to a biography that has since been removed from the health organization’s website.
614now.com
Downtown Columbus restaurant from Rapper 2 Chainz announces grand opening date
Don’t look now, but the much-hyped restaurant concept from Grammy Award-winning rapper Two Chains is almost here. According to an promotional Instagram Live video, Esco Restaurant & Tapas will hold its official grand opening on Jan. 13. The opening date was announced in a video stream from Dubai yesterday afternoon.
One dead after car strikes back of snow plow during Level 3 snow emergency in Crawford County
BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 34-year-old man is dead after his car collided into the back of a freightliner plowing snow off a Crawford County road. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Anthony Mahon of Shelby, Ohio was driving his Ford Explorer west on County Road 49 (also known as Remlinger Road) at around […]
