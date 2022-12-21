Read full article on original website
fox35orlando.com
Florida man killed after crashing into traffic sign, pole in Osceola County: troopers
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A 20-year-old Kissimmee man is dead after his car crashed into a traffic sign and a utility pole in Osceola County early Monday. The Florida Highway Patrol said the single-car crash happened shortly before 7 a.m. on Osceola Parkway, east of Interstate 4. Troopers said the...
Driver dies in early morning near I-4 in Osceola County, troopers say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly early morning single-car crash in Osceola County. The crash happened Monday at around 6:55 a.m. on Osceola Parkway, east of Interstate 4. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Troopers said a Mazda 3 was heading...
click orlando
Single-vehicle crash kills Kissimmee man, troopers say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A 20-year-old Kissimmee man was killed after a single-vehicle crash on Monday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the man was driving a Mazda 3 westbound on Osceola Parkway east of Interstate 4 around 6:55 a.m. when he lost control and ran off of the road to for unknown reasons.
fox35orlando.com
Person killed in fiery crash Christmas morning in Orange County: troopers
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - One person was killed in a fiery crash on Christmas morning in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Shortly after 12:30 a.m., troopers said a 2011 Chevrolet Impala was being driven northbound on State Road 429, south of Ocoee Apopka Road, when for an unknown reason, it drove off the road into a closed and coned-off construction site.
fox35orlando.com
Kissimmee man, 28, killed while crossing street in Osceola County: FHP
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A 28-year-old Kissimmee man was killed while attempting to cross a street in Osceola County Saturday night, according to troopers. The Florida Highway Patrol said the man was walking across W Irlo Bronson Highway near Old Vineland Road shortly before 10 p.m. when he was struck by an SUV.
Pedestrian hit and killed crossing near busy Central Florida intersection, troopers say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in Osceola County. The crash happened Saturday at around 9:45 p.m. near the intersection of West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway and Old Vineland Road. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Troopers...
click orlando
Volusia County woman dies after Christmas night house fire
DELTONA, Fla. – A woman in her 80s was found dead inside a burning home near Deltona on Christmas night, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called to the home on Gregory Drive around 9 p.m. Sunday night. [TRENDING: More cold for Central Florida |...
click orlando
Sports car goes airborne during crash that killed 1, hurt 1 in Volusia County, troopers say
GLENCOE, Fla. – A 33-year-old New Smyrna Beach man was killed Friday night in a single-vehicle crash in Glencoe, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 10:34 p.m. on Pioneer Trail near Bridget Street, troopers said. [TRENDING: Don’t let your home get too cold, home heating...
WESH
Man killed in Volusia County crash, troopers say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol said one person died after a crash in Volusia County on Friday. The crash happened at Pioneer Trail and Bridget Street around 10:34 p.m. Troopers said a Porsche 911 was in an eastbound lane on Pioneer Trail when it ran off the...
theapopkavoice.com
Updating Breaking News: Single-vehicle collision kills driver on SR-429
Troopers from the Florida Highway Patrol responded to a single-vehicle collision on SR 429 in Orange County Sunday morning, resulting in the driver's death. According to the FHP report, at approximately 12:40 am on December 25th, a 2011 Chevy Impala was traveling northbound on State Road 429 south of Ocoee Apopka Road. The driver left the roadway for an unknown reason into a closed and coned-off construction site and continued onto a dirt construction path until the vehicle collided with a piece of heavy construction equipment.
click orlando
Casselberry woman dead, teen girl critically injured after crash in Orange County, FHP says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 32-year-old woman from Casselberry died Saturday after a crash in Orange County that left four other people injured, including a 17-year-old girl who was hospitalized in critical condition, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 12:43 a.m. on South Goldenrod Road...
WESH
Police: 80-year-old man missing in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Saturday night's top headlines. Daytona Beach police are searching for a man who has gone missing. Police said Roman Morris, 80, had on blue jeans and a red plaid shirt the last time he was seen. He may be traveling in a white Chevy...
Orlando police investigate after teen shot overnight in Pine Hills
ORLANDO, Fla. — Police in Orlando are investigating after a teen was shot overnight in Pine Hills. Officers said they responded to a shooting at the Sanoma Village near Pine Hills Road and North Lane. Police said they found a teenager in the area at around 1:30 a.m., who...
Deputies release video of motorcyclists racing, driving recklessly through Orlando streets
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County deputies said they caught two street racers in the act and took them into custody. The sheriff’s office released several videos of the incidents leading up to the arrests. Deputies said the video shows two motorcyclists racing and driving recklessly through Orlando streets.
WESH
Fire damages home in Brevard County, officials say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A house fire in Brevard County on Monday displaced a family. The fire occurred on the 500 block of Magnolia Avenue in Melbourne Beach. According to the fire marshal and Melbourne Beach police, all of the occupants got out safely and no one was hurt.
WESH
FHP: 1 dead, 4 others injured in Orange County crash
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — According to Florida Highway Patrol, a woman died after an Orange County crash Saturday, and four others were injured. Two vehicles crashed around 12:43 a.m. on Goldenrod Road and Fort Jefferson Boulevard. Troopers said a Nissan Altima attempted a left turn onto Fort Jefferson Boulevard...
click orlando
2 chased from Melbourne Beach home after early morning fire
MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. – Flames tore through the roof of a Melbourne Beach home early Monday morning. The fire happened at a home on Magnolia Avenue. Firefighters received the call around 4:30 a.m. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Crews from several fire departments, including Indialantic and Brevard County...
veronews.com
Man’s body found near 12th Street
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — The body of an unidentified man was found Monday in a grassy area near 12th Street and Old Dixie Highway, prompting a death investigation, officials said. The man’s death comes during a cold front that swept throughout the county over the Christmas holiday weekend. Temperatures...
Man from Apopka arrested for stealing Christmas presents from home
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Apopka police have arrested a man for allegedly stealing Christmas presents from a house. Officers said they got a call about a burglary from Emerson Park. They said multiple items, including Christmas presents, were taken. Dekevious Burton, 30, was found and charged with burglary of...
Teen dead in Brevard County after a fatal crash on I-95, FHP says
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A teen is dead after getting hit by a car in Brevard County, the Florida Highway Patrol says. The crash happened Tuesday afternoon on I-95 at CR-509 (Wickham Road). Troopers said that the driver was traveling northbound when the 17-year-old pedestrian, on the east shoulder,...
