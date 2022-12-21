ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

click orlando

Single-vehicle crash kills Kissimmee man, troopers say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A 20-year-old Kissimmee man was killed after a single-vehicle crash on Monday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the man was driving a Mazda 3 westbound on Osceola Parkway east of Interstate 4 around 6:55 a.m. when he lost control and ran off of the road to for unknown reasons.
KISSIMMEE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Person killed in fiery crash Christmas morning in Orange County: troopers

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - One person was killed in a fiery crash on Christmas morning in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Shortly after 12:30 a.m., troopers said a 2011 Chevrolet Impala was being driven northbound on State Road 429, south of Ocoee Apopka Road, when for an unknown reason, it drove off the road into a closed and coned-off construction site.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Volusia County woman dies after Christmas night house fire

DELTONA, Fla. – A woman in her 80s was found dead inside a burning home near Deltona on Christmas night, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called to the home on Gregory Drive around 9 p.m. Sunday night. [TRENDING: More cold for Central Florida |...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Man killed in Volusia County crash, troopers say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol said one person died after a crash in Volusia County on Friday. The crash happened at Pioneer Trail and Bridget Street around 10:34 p.m. Troopers said a Porsche 911 was in an eastbound lane on Pioneer Trail when it ran off the...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
theapopkavoice.com

Updating Breaking News: Single-vehicle collision kills driver on SR-429

Troopers from the Florida Highway Patrol responded to a single-vehicle collision on SR 429 in Orange County Sunday morning, resulting in the driver's death. According to the FHP report, at approximately 12:40 am on December 25th, a 2011 Chevy Impala was traveling northbound on State Road 429 south of Ocoee Apopka Road. The driver left the roadway for an unknown reason into a closed and coned-off construction site and continued onto a dirt construction path until the vehicle collided with a piece of heavy construction equipment.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Police: 80-year-old man missing in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Saturday night's top headlines. Daytona Beach police are searching for a man who has gone missing. Police said Roman Morris, 80, had on blue jeans and a red plaid shirt the last time he was seen. He may be traveling in a white Chevy...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WESH

Fire damages home in Brevard County, officials say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A house fire in Brevard County on Monday displaced a family. The fire occurred on the 500 block of Magnolia Avenue in Melbourne Beach. According to the fire marshal and Melbourne Beach police, all of the occupants got out safely and no one was hurt.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WESH

FHP: 1 dead, 4 others injured in Orange County crash

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — According to Florida Highway Patrol, a woman died after an Orange County crash Saturday, and four others were injured. Two vehicles crashed around 12:43 a.m. on Goldenrod Road and Fort Jefferson Boulevard. Troopers said a Nissan Altima attempted a left turn onto Fort Jefferson Boulevard...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

2 chased from Melbourne Beach home after early morning fire

MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. – Flames tore through the roof of a Melbourne Beach home early Monday morning. The fire happened at a home on Magnolia Avenue. Firefighters received the call around 4:30 a.m. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Crews from several fire departments, including Indialantic and Brevard County...
MELBOURNE BEACH, FL
veronews.com

Man’s body found near 12th Street

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — The body of an unidentified man was found Monday in a grassy area near 12th Street and Old Dixie Highway, prompting a death investigation, officials said. The man’s death comes during a cold front that swept throughout the county over the Christmas holiday weekend. Temperatures...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL

