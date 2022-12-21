ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, MA

American Eagle donated to Food bank of Western Massachusetts

By Emma McCorkindale
WWLP
WWLP
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hrdib_0jq02wp200

HATFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – American Eagle Financial Credit Union donated $2,500 to The Food bank of Western Massachusetts.

Non-profit provides lunch available weekdays for Holyoke seniors at Taino Restaurant

American Eagle donated $7,500 to local food and housing assistance organizations that are within the Credit Union’s service area, according to a news release sent to 22News from American Eagle. The Food bank of Western Massachusetts, Connecticut Foodshare and Hands on Hartford each received a $2,500 donation from American Eagle to advance their mission, as well as to help fund their supportive services.

“American Eagle is very thankful for every organization making a difference in our communities and touching the lives of those in need this holiday season,” said Howard Brady, President & CEO of American Eagle Financial Credit Union. “These three organizations—Connecticut Foodshare, Hands on Hartford and The Foodbank of Western Massachusetts—perform tremendous work by putting caring into action and providing needed support and resources to our service area throughout the year. We give thanks for their partnership and for all they do.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01xqew_0jq02wp200
    Photo courtesy of American Eagle
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DDBwr_0jq02wp200
    Photo courtesy of American Eagle
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XEafI_0jq02wp200
    Photo courtesy of American Eagle

The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts has been feeding neighbors in need and lead the community to end hunger since 1982. They help provide food to their members in Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden and Hampshire counties.

Connecticut Foodshare is part of the Feeding America nationwide network of food banks. The organization supports everyone from one end of Connecticut to the other by helping address the root causes, create long-term solutions and distribute nutritious food through local partner programs to end hunger.

Hands On Hartford is a social service nonprofit that serves Hartford’s most economically challenged residents in food, housing, and health.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWLP

WWLP

37K+
Followers
28K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy