FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ja Morant is kicked out of an NBA game for speaking to a fanFYF Sports Debates PodcastMemphis, TN
The wealthiest couple in Oklahoma City is giving away millionsAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City's First Nursing Home on the Register of Historic PlacesJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Sonic booms heard south of Oklahoma City area following military exercises cause confusion in several communitiesLimitless Production Group LLCOklahoma City, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
News On 6
Police Investigate Shooting, Chase In NW Oklahoma City
Police are investigating after a suspect opened fire at a drug store before leading officers on a chase that ended in a crash in Northwest Oklahoma City on Monday morning. According to police, it started as a report of a shooting near Northwest 23rd and North Classen Boulevard. Police say the shooting turned into a chase and officers say the suspect then opened fire on officers while trying to flee the scene.
News On 6
Fire Crews Respond To SW OKC House Fire
Fire crews responded to the scene of a house fire Sunday morning in southwest Oklahoma City. The house is located in the area near South Portland Avenue and Southwest 15th Street. Firefighters said the fire was in a detached garage. There were no injuries reported in the fire. It is...
News On 6
New Video Captures Damage After Water Break At Apartment Complex In NW Oklahoma City
New video captured the devastation left behind after a water pipe break on Saturday flooded the Classen luxury apartment complex in Northwest Oklahoma City. Firefighters say the break is just one of the dozens that occurred across the city after temps dropped well below freezing. According to firefighters, they were...
News On 6
Suspect Taken Into Custody Following Crime Spree, Shooting In NW OKC
A retired police officer intervened on Monday during an armed robbery at a CVS store on the northwest side of the city. The robbery suspect was taken into custody after allegedly opening fire inside the store and at Oklahoma City police officers. The man’s violent crime spree came to an...
blackchronicle.com
One person dead and another hurt in car accident in NW OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Bethany Police Department says they were called to NW 21st & N. Rockwell to an auto-pedestrian accident. Bethany police say the incident happened a little before 8:30 pm. Two people were hit by a vehicle with one male being transported to OU Medical in unknown condition. The second person a female, was pronounced dead. No further information has been released at this time.
News On 6
Grease Fire Burns NE Oklahoma City Home On Christmas Day
Fire crews said a grease fire damaged a home in NE Oklahoma City Sunday afternoon. OKCFD responded to the fire around 4:30 p.m. at a home on Carol Drive off of NE 63rd. St. The flames spread to the back of the house and the attic while the family was cooking outside, authorities said.
OHP: 2 Killed In Pottawatomie County Crash
Two people were killed in a crash Saturday night in Pottawatomie County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. A vehicle driven by Keith Upton, 69, was traveling eastbound at around 10:21 p.m. on Oklahoma State Highway 9 when another vehicle driven by James Smith, 68, was traveling southbound on South Rock Creek Road, OHP said.
Police investigate drive-by shooting in Midwest City
Authorities are investigating a reported drive-by shooting in Midwest City.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Two Injured in Trash Truck Accident in Osage County
Two people were hopitalized in a personal injury collision just before wpm on Friday just west of Grainola in Osage County. According to OHP, a Peterbilt Trash Truck, driven by Mark W. Spears,60, of Perry, was eastbound on County Road 4730 through the intersection of County Road 4685 when he lost control just east of the intersection and departed the roadway to the left. The truck struck a culvert, rolling onto its side and striking a fence and came to a rest approximately 75 feet off the roadway.
Police release body cam footage of officer-involved shooting
After negotiating failed to work, officers used a beanbag shotgun to try and subdue Davis.
KOCO
Person dies because of cold weather in Oklahoma City, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person died because of the fridge temperatures that hit Oklahoma City on Thursday. Police told KOCO 5 that the victim was found around 10 a.m. near Reno Avenue and Classen Boulevard. They believe the person was experiencing homelessness. Information about the victim has not been...
News On 6
Police: Man Who Allegedly Threw Fire Bomb Into Apartment Shot, Killed
A man was found wounded near a burning home Tuesday night, according to Oklahoma City Police. OCPD says that officers and firefighters were called to the same location near the 7200 block of NW 122nd and discovered the shooting victim in a car that had left the roadway in the 11500 block of N. Rockwell. The shooting victim was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police said the fire and shooting are related.
KTUL
Shawnee man dies after wreck in Okfuskee County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man from Shawnee died after a wreck in Okfuskee County Thursday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Jose Masso, 60, was driving eastbound on U.S. Highway 62 when he failed to navigate curved, troopers said. The collision occurred around 7 a.m. Thursday. Masso entered...
Man Shot, Killed After Throwing Molotov Cocktails At NW OKC Apartment
Oklahoma City Police are looking for a person who shot and killed a man accused of throwing Molotov cocktails through windows on Tuesday at an apartment complex in northwest Oklahoma City. Investigators said the motive behind the firebomb attacks appeared to be domestic-related. The shooter was possibly defending their home.
chickashatoday.com
OKLAHOMA CITY MAN CHARGED WITH CAUSING TWO DEATHS DURING DUI HIT-AND-RUN IN INDIAN COUNTRY
OKLAHOMA CITY – ANTONIO MARQUES MITCHELL, 25, of Oklahoma City, has been charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in Indian Country, announced U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester. On December 20, 2022, a federal grand jury returned an indictment charging Mitchell with two counts of involuntary manslaughter. The indictment...
One killed in Lincoln County wreck
Officials say one person has died in an accident Thursday morning in Lincoln County.
Oklahoma County Detention Center marks 16th inmate death of 2022 after 39-year-old detainee found unresponsive
The Oklahoma County Detention Center has now recorded 16 deaths at the jail in 2022 after a detainee on the medical floor was found unresponsive Wednesday evening.
OHP: 1 Arrested Following Truck Rollover Crash On I-35 Near Goldsby
One person was arrested following a truck rollover crash that happened Wednesday afternoon on I-35 near Goldsby, according to authorities. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a driver was driving the wrong way when they hit a truck, causing the truck to rollover. The wrong-way driver was arrested on suspicion of...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police turn to the public to identify check fraud suspects
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are asking for the public's help with a case of check fraud. Police said the two suspects seen on this page tried to pass a counterfeit check of a significant amount at a furniture store near Reno and Portland earlier on Tuesday.
‘It’s like a miracle to be here,’ Family displaced after 11-year-old alerts of raging fire days before Christmas
Just days before Christmas, an Oklahoma family is without a place to live after a fire destroyed most of their belongings.
