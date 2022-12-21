ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Del City, OK

News On 6

Police Investigate Shooting, Chase In NW Oklahoma City

Police are investigating after a suspect opened fire at a drug store before leading officers on a chase that ended in a crash in Northwest Oklahoma City on Monday morning. According to police, it started as a report of a shooting near Northwest 23rd and North Classen Boulevard. Police say the shooting turned into a chase and officers say the suspect then opened fire on officers while trying to flee the scene.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Fire Crews Respond To SW OKC House Fire

Fire crews responded to the scene of a house fire Sunday morning in southwest Oklahoma City. The house is located in the area near South Portland Avenue and Southwest 15th Street. Firefighters said the fire was in a detached garage. There were no injuries reported in the fire. It is...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
blackchronicle.com

One person dead and another hurt in car accident in NW OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Bethany Police Department says they were called to NW 21st & N. Rockwell to an auto-pedestrian accident. Bethany police say the incident happened a little before 8:30 pm. Two people were hit by a vehicle with one male being transported to OU Medical in unknown condition. The second person a female, was pronounced dead. No further information has been released at this time.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Grease Fire Burns NE Oklahoma City Home On Christmas Day

Fire crews said a grease fire damaged a home in NE Oklahoma City Sunday afternoon. OKCFD responded to the fire around 4:30 p.m. at a home on Carol Drive off of NE 63rd. St. The flames spread to the back of the house and the attic while the family was cooking outside, authorities said.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Two Injured in Trash Truck Accident in Osage County

Two people were hopitalized in a personal injury collision just before wpm on Friday just west of Grainola in Osage County. According to OHP, a Peterbilt Trash Truck, driven by Mark W. Spears,60, of Perry, was eastbound on County Road 4730 through the intersection of County Road 4685 when he lost control just east of the intersection and departed the roadway to the left. The truck struck a culvert, rolling onto its side and striking a fence and came to a rest approximately 75 feet off the roadway.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Person dies because of cold weather in Oklahoma City, police say

OKLAHOMA CITY — A person died because of the fridge temperatures that hit Oklahoma City on Thursday. Police told KOCO 5 that the victim was found around 10 a.m. near Reno Avenue and Classen Boulevard. They believe the person was experiencing homelessness. Information about the victim has not been...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Police: Man Who Allegedly Threw Fire Bomb Into Apartment Shot, Killed

A man was found wounded near a burning home Tuesday night, according to Oklahoma City Police. OCPD says that officers and firefighters were called to the same location near the 7200 block of NW 122nd and discovered the shooting victim in a car that had left the roadway in the 11500 block of N. Rockwell. The shooting victim was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police said the fire and shooting are related.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

Shawnee man dies after wreck in Okfuskee County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man from Shawnee died after a wreck in Okfuskee County Thursday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Jose Masso, 60, was driving eastbound on U.S. Highway 62 when he failed to navigate curved, troopers said. The collision occurred around 7 a.m. Thursday. Masso entered...
TULSA, OK

