KCCI.com
Iowans thaw out from Christmas weekend
AMES, Iowa — With temperatures finally on their way up, Iowans emerged from their holiday hibernation on Monday. In Ames, KCCI found many people clearing the latest layer of snow off from their sidewalks and driveways. Susan Brehm had a different task: shoveling a backyard racetrack of sorts for...
Central Iowa locked in bitter cold tonight, more snow Sunday
The bitter cold of the holiday arctic outbreak and blizzard will grip Central Iowa for at least one more night, with a wind chill advisory in place for most of Central Iowa. Wind chills of -20 to -30 are likely into Christmas morning, before temperatures finally warm into the mid and upper-teens. However, snow will […]
KCCI.com
Storm chaser rescues Iowa couple stuck in snow drift
JEWELL, Iowa — A good Samaritan says his day was made when he saved a stranded couple along the side of a snow-covered road. Storm chaser Clarence Smith ran into the pre-Christmas blizzard on Highway 69 near Jewell Friday morning. “It's pretty intense right now. I don't know if...
KCCI.com
Dozens of cars in ditch on I-35
KCCI cameras caught dozens of cars left behind in ditches or on the side of the road on Monday. The Iowa Department of Transportation says many of those drivers should be able to get their cars as road conditions improve. "Owners have the opportunity now that these conditions are much...
iheart.com
Dozens Of Vehicles Scattered Along I-80, I-35
(Undated) -- Dozens of cars are scattered on the sides and in the median of I-80 between Des Moines and the Quad Cities on Christmas Day. There are cars, SUVs, pick-up trucks, and numerous jackknifed semis. In some areas, multiple vehicles are off the road in the same spot. There...
Rare Winter Storm Heading towards Iowa
(Des Moines) A rare winter storm is forecast to blow into Iowa tomorrow and continue through the day on Friday. Brad Small, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Des Moines, says the snowfall will begin this afternoon and continue intermittingly through the nighttime hours before diminishing Thursday morning. But that is when the high winds and bitterly cold temperatures settle in.
KCCI.com
Southwest flights canceled out of Des Moines International Airport
DES MOINES, Iowa — Thousands of holiday travelers are waiting in airports nationwide as the lingering impacts of winter weather leave a major airline grounded. Southwest Airlines has canceled more than 2,600 flights Monday, leaving many travelers standing in line or waiting on hold for hours. At Des Moines...
KGLO News
8:40 PM Thursday update on Blizzard Warning
URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. …Significant Winter Storm with Blizzard Conditions and Extreme. Blizzard Warning in Effect through Friday night across the. Strong northwest winds continue to strengthen overnight and into. Friday with gusts in the 40 to 50 mph range which will create. localized blizzard conditions over portions...
KCCI.com
Crews in Des Moines trying to repair apparent water main break
DES MOINES, Iowa — Crews in Des Moines are trying to repair what appears to be a water main break downtown. KCCI sent a crew to southeast 6th Street and Maury Street, where you can see a lot of water bubbling up from the concrete and pouring onto the road.
Iowa plumbers bring the heat to hundreds of frozen pipes
URBANDALE, Iowa — The subzero temperatures that covered Iowa this week turned some water pipes into ice, so plumbers are working overtime into the Christmas weekend to get them flowing again. Golden Rule Plumbing, Heating, Cooling, and Electrical estimates it received four times as many service calls than usual in the days after the extreme […]
ISP Updates Crash Total to 230
(Des Moines) The Iowa State Patrol has responded to more than 700 calls since the Winter Storm began Wednesday night. They’ve covered 230 crashes and assisted 491 drivers. There’ve been 18 injuries and no fatalities.
KCCI.com
Central Iowa travelers rush out of town to beat snow storm
DES MOINES, Iowa — It's the busiest time of the year for airports, filled with people flying to warmer holiday destinations, but this year, travelers are also hoping to beat out a winter storm targeting Iowa. "I'm headed to palm springs," said Norwalk's Julie Davis, at the Des Moines...
Where to go to escape the dangerous cold, blizzard
DES MOINES, Iowa — Polk County wants people to know where to go if your options are limited for getting out of the dangerously cold weather. Dozens of libraries, community centers and malls allow anyone to come in during hours of operation that are seeking shelter. It’s part of the county’s extreme temperature response, during […]
KCCI.com
Crews battle house fire in Ankeny
ANKENY, Iowa — Firefighters in Ankeny say everyone is OK after a home caught fire around 11 a.m. Monday on northwest 9th Street. No one was inside the home at the time. The Ankeny Fire Department is still working to determine what caused the fire, but they believe it started in the kitchen.
Fatal accident in Polk County
(Polk Co) A Des Moines man died in a single vehicle accident in Polk County early Sunday morning. The Iowa State Patrol says 54-year-old Anthony Marco Mullenberg was driving a 2018 Hyundai Sonata eastbound on I-80 near the 140 mile marker at around 2:11 a.m. when he drove off the roadway and rear ended a semi that was parked on the shoulder.
KCCI.com
Joppa spends Christmas delivering goods to the homeless
DES MOINES, Iowa — Even in the frigid temperatures, they don't miss a Sunday. "We load up a truck and a couple of vehicles with food, dry goods, canned goods, toiletries, clothing and any special needs the homeless have that they have asked for from Joppa and we deliver it for them," Doug Kruse, with Joppa, said.
KCCI.com
State patrol: 54-year-old killed in Interstate 80 crash
ALTOONA, Iowa — One person was killed in a deadly crash on Interstate 80, just outside of Altoona. Iowa State Patrol says 54-year-old Anthony Mullenberg was heading eastbound when he drove off the interstate on Sunday. His car hit an unoccupied tractor-trailer that was parked on the shoulder. Mullenberg...
KCCI.com
DOT likely to close mile-long bridge over Saylorville Lake
POLK CITY, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Transportation is warning drivers near Polk City to be prepared for the closing of the mile-long bridge on Iowa 415 over Saylorville Lake because of the weather. The closing is likely to happen Thursday and Friday due to expected high winds.
KCCI.com
Meet Marissa Albright: Master thief on the basketball court
DES MOINES, Iowa — At Lincoln High School, the girls' basketball team has one of the state's leaders in a peculiar stat: steals. Senior Marissa Albright leads all of Iowa girls' basketball with 57 steals on the season so far. KCCI's Jeff Dubrof sat down with the master basketball...
