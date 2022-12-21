Read full article on original website
Photos: Maria Kanellis Lets It All Hang Out in Holiday-Themed Shoot
To celebrate the 2022 holiday season, former WWE star Maria Kanellis shared themed photos with her social media followers. In one photo, Maria lets it all hang out captioning the photo, “Jingle Bells.”. In other photos, Maria poses in red lingerie on her bed, with the caption, “No more...
Ricochet Shows Off Lump, Stitches After Suffering Nasty Gash On WWE SmackDown (Photos)
Ricochet took his lumps on this week’s edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX. The WWE Superstar addressed the injury when he surfaced on social media after Friday night’s WWE on FOX program, which was taped last week at the AllState Arena in Chicago, Illinois. “Six stitches...
William Regal Shares Advice on Promo Development and Where to Find Character Inspiration
On the Gentleman Villain podcast’s second-to-last episode, co-host Matt Koon shared William Regal’s “dos and don’ts” of professional wrestling, including Regal’s advice on developing promo skills and characters. Below are the highlights:. On developing detail and emotion in promos:. “Practice your talking skills. Use...
Photos: Mandy Rose Poses for Christmas 2022 and Shares a Message With Fans
Mandy Rose didn’t let the fact that she was released from WWE in December 2022 ruin her holiday season. Rose posted photos from a Christmas-themed photo shoot to her social media accounts, along with the message below. “Merry Christmas to all! Really appreciate the abundance of love & support...
Tony Khan Addresses the Lack of Television Time for Some AEW Stars
AEW President Tony Khan addressed the lack of television time for some AEW wrestlers during an appearance on the Grapsody podcast. Khan said, “There are dozens of wrestlers featured throughout Dynamite and Rampage every week, and throughout those hours, you see a lot of names, but there’s also dozens of names in AEW you’re not seeing every week and sometimes they are silent about it. Sometimes there’s a reason for that, somebody’s hurt, somebody’s working on a project, somebody’s being repackaged, or frankly, there’s just not enough slots in three hours. On other sports teams, you don’t really see it as much. It’s not really common in the NFL for the backup quarterback to blame the coach because he’s not playing. It’s not really common in the NBA for the backup point guard to blame the coach because he’s not getting minutes. I take it and I take it with a smile and I’ll keep taking it with a smile. It’s okay. I understand. Everybody wants to wrestle and everybody wants to do things and everybody is coming from a different perspective. So I don’t want to compare one person’s situation to another because it’s apples and oranges, but we have a lot of great wrestlers here and when they’re here and when we can get everybody involved, I love that.”
WWE Announces That Dominik Mysterio Was “Arrested” by Police
WWE released a video of Dominik and Rhea Ripley “invading” Rey’s home on Thanksgiving night. Dominik ultimately attacked his father and targeted Rey’s injured leg, which was in a walking boot. For Christmas Eve, WWE created a similar angle. Dominik and Rhea returned to Rey’s house,...
Kurt Angle Names Which Wrestlers He Thinks Could Carry Him To Good WrestleMania Retirement Match
Who could carry Kurt Angle to one more final match in WWE?. The WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke about this on the latest episode of his official podcast, The Kurt Angle Show. Featured below are some of the highlights. On thinking Ricochet or AJ Styles could give him a...
Road Dogg Discusses Charlotte Flair Feeling Torn Over Appearing Alongside Ric Flair
Ric Flair had a big influence on Charlotte Flair’s on-screen persona early in her wrestling career, but the day would come when Charlotte would dominate WWE television on her own. The decision to no longer have Ric as Road Dogg discussed her manager was discussed by Road Dogg on...
Jimmy Jacobs Addresses the Bullet Club Photo That Led to His WWE Release
Not every independent standout, such as former Steve Corino, Abyss Adam Pearce, and Jimmy Jacobs, makes it to WWE. All four names have previously worked for the company, but not in the ring. Instead, Abyss, Pearce, and Corino work behind the scenes, while Jacobs was once a member of the WWE creative team.
Photo: Bayley Attends NFL Game
On Saturday, Bayley attended the San Francisco 49ers game, and the team took notice. The 49ers’ official Twitter account shared a photo of Bayley with George Kittle:
Will Honor Club Be Successful?
After several months of speculation, Tony Khan recently revealed that Ring Of Honor, the promotion that he bought earlier this year, will resume original programming with its shows landing on Honor Club, the streaming service that was set up by Sinclair Broadcasting before they sold it to the All Elite kingpin. Khan, the ambitious and eccentric owner of AEW, clearly wanted to have his own “wrestling moment” when he gleefully announced the acquisition on television, proclaiming “there’s no Shane, it’s me” a nod to the WCW purchase when Shane McMahon was revealed as the new “owner” when there were originally plans for a relaunched World Championship Wrestling to have its own two-hour time slot on Saturdays on TNN.
Tony Khan Addresses AEW Comparisons to WCW, ROH, Paige VanZant’s Status
AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head of Creative Tony Khan says AEW will not go away like WCW did. During an appearance on the Grapsody podcast, Khan was asked why he thinks some people compare AEW to WCW, he replied:. “I think the reason people want to compare the...
Baron Corbin Discusses the Changes Made to WWE RAW During Triple H’s Reign
WWE star Baron Corbin discussed the changes made to WWE RAW under Triple H’s regime during an appearance on the Johnny Dare Morning Show. Corbin said, “The show has gotten new energy, new life, and for me being on Monday nights, I’m still adjusting and being on the new schedule, getting into the roster and digging into who we can work with and who we want to beat up and who has the most punchable face, besides me. It’s fun, it’s nice, we’re not rushing anything. That’s one thing I love about Triple H, he’s a firm believer in ‘it’s a marathon, not a race [sprint].’ He likes to slow play things, and he doesn’t just waste people. If you don’t have something that is a big-time play or move on television, he’s like, ‘then you don’t need to be out there because it’s not good to just be out there.’ You want to have a purpose every time you go on television.
How Many WWE Returns is Too Many Returns?
Triple H’s WWE has largely been free from many flaws, for the most part. Of course, things are not perfect, but his vision has shown signs of a clear direction and purpose with a desire to have meaningful stories and matches on every show and in every part of the card, no matter how small they may seem in theory (no pun intended). This concept is foreign to WWE fans as Vince McMahon very rarely if ever, put any emphasis on things that did not have to do with the major players or stories he was interested in telling. Hence why the midcard titles, tag team titles, and the women’s tag team titles all felt like yesterday’s news under Vince for years on end. This idea of Triple H’s is welcomed and requires a deep and vast roster for it to work. This means that WWE needs to turn to the outside at times and bring in those who have the potential to add something great to storylines, titles, feuds, or the overall TV product as a whole. It does eventually bare the question, though: when is enough too much?
WWE Officially Announces Pitch Black Match for the 2023 Royal Rumble
Following a commercial advertising a Pitch Black match for next month’s WWE Royal Rumble, the company has officially announced the first-ever match. As PWMania.com previously reported, a Pitch Black match had been pitched for the show and was being seriously considered, with one source in the company believing it was for Bray Wyatt.
Brian Myers Reveals the Origins of His WWE Losing Streak Gimmick
Brian Myers discussed a variety of subjects on a recent episode of The Sessions With Renee Young, including his infamous losing streak gimmick. Here are the highlights:. “There was no pitch. So one day, I was on the road, and I kept getting tweeted this article, some dirt sheet article that I had lost one hundred matches in a row. I’ll never forget, one day at Barclay’s, this writer comes out of the writer’s room and goes ‘today’s your day, Hawkins! You’re gonna beat Heath Slater on Main Event!”
Tony Khan Gives Interesting Response Regarding Mystery Person Appearing on AEW Dynamite
Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) is reportedly scheduled to work some NJPW dates in 2023, including the Wrestle Kingdom 17 event on January 4. On the January 11 episode of AEW Dynamite, Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter will face Saraya and a partner of her choice. There has been much speculation...
Arn Anderson Weighs in on What He Respects About William Regal, MJF, and More
In a recent episode of his ARN podcast, “The Enforcer” Arn Anderson discussed William Regal and the newly crowned AEW World Champion MJF. Here are the highlights:. “The road does not rise up to meet any man. If you want something in this business, you go grab it. Snatch it. If you gotta hit somebody in the back of the head beforehand, good. If you gotta throw somebody through a plate glass window beforehand, good. We’re in the fighting business.”
Kurt Angle Talks About Whether Or Not He Would Ever Consider Signing With AEW
Would Kurt Angle ever consider working for All Elite Wrestling?. The WWE and IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame legend touched on this topic during the latest installment of his official podcast, “The Kurt Angle Show.”. Featured below is an excerpt from the show where he gives his thoughts. “Honestly,...
Photo: AEW Couple Purchase Their First Home Together
An All Elite Wrestling couple have become homeowners. Sammy Guevara revealed on Twitter that he and his wife Tay Melo had purchased a new home over the weekend:
