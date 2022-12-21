ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stuart, Iowa Man Hurt in Motor Vehicle Accident

By Tom Robinson
 5 days ago
(Stuart) A man suffered serious injuries in an accident while attending to a disabled vehicle.

The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at around 7:27 p.m. on Tuesday on West Front Street and west of Adair Street in Stuart. The Iowa State Patrol says 44-year-old Shane Martin Wells of Stuart suffered serious injuries in the accident.

According to State Police, an eastbound 1992 Dodge w250 driven by 74-year-old Jimmie Lee Easley of Earlham struck the back of a parked 2004 Chrysler Sebring. Wells was standing between the Sebring and a 2019 Chevy Equinox when the collision occurred.

LifeFlight Helicopter transported Wells to Mercy Hospital in Des Moines.

The Accident is under investigation.

