Columbus, OH

Luke Montgomery, Ohio’s Top Prospect in the 2023 Class, Could Be Future Leader of Buckeyes’ Offensive Line

By Dan Hope
Eleven Warriors
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Related
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Embracing Notion That “Not A Lot of People Give Us A Chance” to Beat Georgia As Peach Bowl Prep Resumes in Atlanta

Ohio State has arrived in Atlanta to continue Peach Bowl preparations for the five days that precede Saturday’s all-important College Football Playoff semifinal matchup with defending national champion Georgia on New Year’s Eve. The Buckeyes reconvened down south after dispersing across the country for a brief holiday break,...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ryan Day Previews the Peach Bowl As Ohio State Arrives in Atlanta for CFP Semifinal Matchup With Georgia

The Peach Bowl festivities have officially started. Ryan Day met with the media on Zoom after Ohio State's coaches and players arrived in Atlanta late on Sunday and settled into their hotel on Monday. The fourth-year head coach spoke of the opportunity that lies in front of the Buckeyes, the significance of another trip to the CFP for the program and how his team will match up with Georgia on New Year's Eve.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State’s Best Individual Bowl Performances

Since the first day of 1921, Ohio State has played in 54 bowl games. With one week to go until the Peach Bowl, we take a look at the best individual rushing, passing and receiving performances in those postseason battles. Bowl game rushing leaders. 2021 Sugar Bowl • Trey Sermon...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

What is the Best Christmas Movie of All Time?

Eleven Warriors is where Ohio State fans gather. As an independent site, we're committed to delivering Buckeye fans the news and analysis they deserve, all while remaining free. If supporting an indie site is your thing, please consider becoming a 12th Warrior, buying our merch, or contributing in other ways.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Snow emergencies for Columbus and central Ohio, Dec. 25

This list will be updated throughout the day Sunday. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than two dozen counties in central and southeast Ohio remain under snow emergencies on Christmas morning as winter weather made its way through the state on Friday ahead of the holiday weekend. According to the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness, […]
COLUMBUS, OH

