Luke Montgomery, Ohio’s Top Prospect in the 2023 Class, Could Be Future Leader of Buckeyes’ Offensive Line

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Soul Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
5 Most Haunted Cemetery In Ohio You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSOhio State
Adults with Special Needs Can Learn Life and Job Skills at Ohio Dog DaycareB.R. ShenoyColumbus, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Ohio witness reports rectangular object hovering over neighbor's houseRoger MarshPickerington, OH
Related
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Embracing Notion That “Not A Lot of People Give Us A Chance” to Beat Georgia As Peach Bowl Prep Resumes in Atlanta
Ohio State has arrived in Atlanta to continue Peach Bowl preparations for the five days that precede Saturday’s all-important College Football Playoff semifinal matchup with defending national champion Georgia on New Year’s Eve. The Buckeyes reconvened down south after dispersing across the country for a brief holiday break,...
Eleven Warriors
Ryan Day Previews the Peach Bowl As Ohio State Arrives in Atlanta for CFP Semifinal Matchup With Georgia
The Peach Bowl festivities have officially started. Ryan Day met with the media on Zoom after Ohio State's coaches and players arrived in Atlanta late on Sunday and settled into their hotel on Monday. The fourth-year head coach spoke of the opportunity that lies in front of the Buckeyes, the significance of another trip to the CFP for the program and how his team will match up with Georgia on New Year's Eve.
Eleven Warriors
Amid All The Things Making Ohio State Fans Angsty, There's Still Much to Appreciate on Christmas Day
I get it. It's been a rough 30 days. Things got dark after Ohio State lost to Michigan, at home, in craptacular fashion. Then things got worse as OSU football's NIL game looked more like NIT game. Signing day saw Ryan Day and company ink the nation's 6th-best overall class...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State’s Best Individual Bowl Performances
Since the first day of 1921, Ohio State has played in 54 bowl games. With one week to go until the Peach Bowl, we take a look at the best individual rushing, passing and receiving performances in those postseason battles. Bowl game rushing leaders. 2021 Sugar Bowl • Trey Sermon...
Eleven Warriors
What is the Best Christmas Movie of All Time?
Eleven Warriors is where Ohio State fans gather. As an independent site, we're committed to delivering Buckeye fans the news and analysis they deserve, all while remaining free. If supporting an indie site is your thing, please consider becoming a 12th Warrior, buying our merch, or contributing in other ways.
Snow emergencies for Columbus and central Ohio, Dec. 25
This list will be updated throughout the day Sunday. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than two dozen counties in central and southeast Ohio remain under snow emergencies on Christmas morning as winter weather made its way through the state on Friday ahead of the holiday weekend. According to the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness, […]
614now.com
Downtown Columbus restaurant from Rapper 2 Chainz announces grand opening date
Don’t look now, but the much-hyped restaurant concept from Grammy Award-winning rapper Two Chains is almost here. According to an promotional Instagram Live video, Esco Restaurant & Tapas will hold its official grand opening on Jan. 13. The opening date was announced in a video stream from Dubai yesterday afternoon.
Comments / 0