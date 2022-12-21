Luke Montgomery, Ohio’s Top Prospect in the 2023 Class, Could Be Future Leader of Buckeyes’ Offensive Line

The Peach Bowl festivities have officially started. Ryan Day met with the media on Zoom after Ohio State's coaches and players arrived in Atlanta late on Sunday and settled into their hotel on Monday. The fourth-year head coach spoke of the opportunity that lies in front of the Buckeyes, the significance of another trip to the CFP for the program and how his team will match up with Georgia on New Year's Eve.

