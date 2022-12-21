ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Police respond to stabbing in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4/KFOX14) — Police said they are looking for the suspect they said stabbed and killed a 70-year-old woman in her home. El Paso Police officers with the crime against persons unit are responding to a stabbing in central El Paso. They said they responded to the...
Migrants continue living on the streets of El Paso as some question city shelters

EL PASO, Texas [CBS4] — As the future of Title 42 remains uncertain, many migrants continue living on the streets of El Paso. The reason a large group of migrants remain on the street is because some do not have the resources to move out of El Paso on their own while others are untrustworthy of the help being offered by the city.
Fire breaks out at an apartment complex in South Central El Paso Sunday morning

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A fire broke out at an apartment complex located on south Oregon Street and east 7th Avenue in South Central El Paso Sunday morning. According to Enrique Duenas, Public Affairs Manager for the El Paso Fire Department the fire was contained to the "point of origin" in the apartment complex and did not spread.
State Troopers apprehend migrants, one woman struck by vehicle

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Migrants continued to make the dangerous cross into El Paso by running across Border Highway 375 despite added security. It was a busy day for Texas State Troopers as they apprehended migrants all day. CBS4 witnessed more than 20 migrants make the cross and...
Travelers experience delays, cancellations Saturday at El Paso Airport

Flight cancellations and delays continued at several airports across the country Saturday following the cold weather that moved through over the weekend. The El Paso International Airport also reported some cancellations and delays today, according to the airport's website. A migrant from Nicaragua told KFOX14 he's been wanting to get...
College teams to play at 89th annual Sun Bowl arrive in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The college football teams set to play at the 89th annual Sun Bowl are arriving in El Paso. On Christmas Day, the Pittsburgh arrived at the El Paso International airport. Tony The Tiger was there to welcome them to the Sun City as the...
Migrants enjoy Christmas and receive gifts from community

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Christmas is a day many spend time with their family. The reality here in El Paso is several migrants are on the streets. Good Samaritans came to bring food and toys for migrants in need. The help has come far and wide. CBS4 spoke...
Hospitals of Providence release pics of 'Christmas Babies'

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Hospitals of Providence welcomed the newest additions to Santa's nice list just in time for Christmas. The hospital released pictures of the newest family members Saturday afternoon. The hospital says, "they are staying warm and snug in their Christmas stockings". Parents say, "They...
