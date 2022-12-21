Read full article on original website
Police investigate death on Kern Place neighborhood on westside of El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — According to a statement issued by the El Paso Police Department Crimes Against Persons are on the scene to investigate a death and one injured person on the westside of El Paso. Police responded to a call shortly before 4 p.m. Monday evening of...
Police respond to stabbing in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4/KFOX14) — Police said they are looking for the suspect they said stabbed and killed a 70-year-old woman in her home. El Paso Police officers with the crime against persons unit are responding to a stabbing in central El Paso. They said they responded to the...
Police release information on rollover that happened Saturday near Edge of Texas
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police have released new information on a rollover crash that involved two cars on Gateway South and the Edge of Texas yesterday afternoon. According to the El Paso Police Department, the crash happened shortly before 5 p.m. Kenneth Jones a 35-year-old male was driving...
Rollover on Interstate 10 west at McRae backed up traffic to Yarbrough Saturday morning
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A rollover on Interstate 10 west at McRae Boulevard backed up traffic to Yarbrough Drive Saturday morning. Two westbound right lanes were closed by the McRae exit ramp. No further details were provided. Please continue to check our website for new and updated information.
1 dead 2 injured in officer-involved shooting along Kira Christel Lane
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person died and two people were injured in a shooting in the 12200 block of Kira Christel Lane Monday evening. Police officers responded a shooting around 6:40 p.m. A male was found dead at a home the scene, according to a police spokesman.
3 cats die after apartment complex fire in south-central El Paso on Christmas Day
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Fire officials confirmed three cats died after a fire at an apartment complex fire in south-central El Paso on Christmas Day. The fire broke out at an apartment complex located on south Oregon Street and east 7th Avenue. Three cats and a dog were...
Migrants continue living on the streets of El Paso as some question city shelters
EL PASO, Texas [CBS4] — As the future of Title 42 remains uncertain, many migrants continue living on the streets of El Paso. The reason a large group of migrants remain on the street is because some do not have the resources to move out of El Paso on their own while others are untrustworthy of the help being offered by the city.
Fire breaks out at an apartment complex in South Central El Paso Sunday morning
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A fire broke out at an apartment complex located on south Oregon Street and east 7th Avenue in South Central El Paso Sunday morning. According to Enrique Duenas, Public Affairs Manager for the El Paso Fire Department the fire was contained to the "point of origin" in the apartment complex and did not spread.
State Troopers apprehend migrants, one woman struck by vehicle
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Migrants continued to make the dangerous cross into El Paso by running across Border Highway 375 despite added security. It was a busy day for Texas State Troopers as they apprehended migrants all day. CBS4 witnessed more than 20 migrants make the cross and...
Police are asking the public to help solve a 19 year old murder from Christmas Eve 2003
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso is asking the public to help solve a murder that happened on December 24, 2003, in northeast El Paso. Fernando Martinez, a 44-year-old male, was working at his business, Saygo Bakery Equipment Service, located at 4496 Titantic Avenue on Christmas Eve.
Travelers experience delays, cancellations Saturday at El Paso Airport
Flight cancellations and delays continued at several airports across the country Saturday following the cold weather that moved through over the weekend. The El Paso International Airport also reported some cancellations and delays today, according to the airport's website. A migrant from Nicaragua told KFOX14 he's been wanting to get...
College teams to play at 89th annual Sun Bowl arrive in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The college football teams set to play at the 89th annual Sun Bowl are arriving in El Paso. On Christmas Day, the Pittsburgh arrived at the El Paso International airport. Tony The Tiger was there to welcome them to the Sun City as the...
Migrants enjoy Christmas and receive gifts from community
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Christmas is a day many spend time with their family. The reality here in El Paso is several migrants are on the streets. Good Samaritans came to bring food and toys for migrants in need. The help has come far and wide. CBS4 spoke...
Hospitals of Providence release pics of 'Christmas Babies'
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Hospitals of Providence welcomed the newest additions to Santa's nice list just in time for Christmas. The hospital released pictures of the newest family members Saturday afternoon. The hospital says, "they are staying warm and snug in their Christmas stockings". Parents say, "They...
One restaurant kept its doors open for Christmas to keep serving customers for the holiday
EL PASO, T.X. — The owner of Love Pho, Tracy Fay, said there was such a high demand for their food when they closed during previous holidays, like Thanksgiving that they decided to stay open on Christmas. "Open for us and open for the customer too because we have...
