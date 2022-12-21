ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Zynerba delays genetic disorder drug data on enrollment challenge

Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (ZYNE.O) on Wednesday delayed the timeline for reporting key data from a trial of its cannabis-based drug to treat a rare genetic disorder, citing difficulties in enrolling patients amid a rise in respiratory illnesses.

It now expects to present results from the trial in first half of 2024 from second half of 2023.

In October, U.S. doctors had warned that a surge in cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is coinciding with an increase in COVID transmission and an earlier-than-normal flu season, raising the specter of a "tripledemic" of respiratory illness this winter.

For the week ended Dec. 10, 4,391 cases of RSV were detected in the United States, according to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

China to scrap COVID quarantine rule for inbound travellers

BEIJING, Dec 26 (Reuters) - China will stop requiring inbound travellers to go into quarantine starting from Jan. 8, the National Health Commission said on Monday in a major step towards easing curbs on its borders, which have been largely shut since 2020.
Reuters

Chinese academic database fined by antitrust watchdog

BEIJING, Dec 26 (Reuters) - China's State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) has fined China National Knowledge Infrastructure (CNKI) 87.6 million yuan ($12.6 million) for abusing a "dominant market position", the watchdog said on its website on Monday.
Reuters

Reuters

671K+
Followers
369K+
Post
313M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy