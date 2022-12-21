Zynerba delays genetic disorder drug data on enrollment challenge

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (ZYNE.O) on Wednesday delayed the timeline for reporting key data from a trial of its cannabis-based drug to treat a rare genetic disorder, citing difficulties in enrolling patients amid a rise in respiratory illnesses.

It now expects to present results from the trial in first half of 2024 from second half of 2023.

In October, U.S. doctors had warned that a surge in cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is coinciding with an increase in COVID transmission and an earlier-than-normal flu season, raising the specter of a "tripledemic" of respiratory illness this winter.

For the week ended Dec. 10, 4,391 cases of RSV were detected in the United States, according to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.