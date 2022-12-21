Read full article on original website
Guest
5d ago
Answer; Rochester is a war zone and businesses are moving away. Soon, everything will be boarded up.
Reply(7)
15
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WHEC TV-10
Good Question: Where is Exit-15 on I-490?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — People who commute downtown every day for work might be familiar with this Good Question topic – if they’re coming in from the west side of the city. The question is about a missing exit. Bob writes to us saying: “Did you ever notice...
News 8 WROC
NYSP sends snowmobiles, personnel to aid in Buffalo
This news comes after Buffalo officials announced that at least 21 people have died due to the blizzard impacting Western New York
WHEC TV-10
Several homes in Rochester are still without power
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – “We haven’t had power, no electricity, since 8 a.m. yesterday. It’s Christmas Eve,” Michelle Williams said, who lives on Bartlett Street. Saturday night, some people who were still without power, were forced to leave their homes. “We understood that they had to...
News 8 WROC
Firefighters battle fire on William St. in Lyons
The area on Williams St. was covered in smoke as fire crews closed the road to traffic as they battled the fire.
News 8 WROC
RFD: Burst pipe leads to water damage at URMC Clinical Research Center
RFD fire crews are currently working to remove the standing water from the building.
News 8 WROC
Woman hospitalized after getting hit by pick-up truck on Lake Ave.
Police added she was taken to Strong Hospital and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
westsidenewsny.com
New synthetic ice rinkopens at Ontario Beach Park
A new synthetic ice rink opened December 16 at Ontario Beach Park in Rochester. Synthetic ice looks and feels like real ice, but is portable and can be used in multiple locations year round. “This new synthetic ice rink is the latest in millions of dollars of upgrades to our...
Effects of the storm on Rochester homeowners, travelers
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Christmas Eve came to Rochester this year after 36 hours of crippling weather, especially to the west of us. The winds are still howling out there and the temperatures remain in the teeth-chattering territory as thousands head into another night without power. This is while the Thruway is off-limits from Henrietta west […]
waynetimes.com
Former restaurant on Route 31 in Macedon purchased by investors
The former Empire Grill restaurant, located on Route 31 in Macedon was purchased by a group of investors last week. The decades-old building, once known to old timers as “Turkey Town”, located on 10 acres of prime land, changed hands on Tuesday (12/20). Within a day, a number of dumpsters were on site as workers began clearing out the building and preparing for major renovations.
News 8 WROC
Winning Take 5 ticket worth over $14K sold in Rochester
The news comes ahead of the next Mega Millions drawing set to take place Tuesday at 11 p.m.
WHEC TV-10
Gas prices fell this week as gas tax relief is scheduled to end after New Year’s Eve
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester’s average gas prices have continued their months-long downward trend. The week of Christmas, prices dropped 6 cents compared to the previous week, landing at $3.51 per gallon on Monday according to AAA. However, the gas tax relief is scheduled to finish after New Year’s...
WHEC TV-10
Final lantern lit on Brighton menorah to celebrate Hanukkah
BRIGHTON, N.Y. — People joined town officials at the Twelve Corners in Brighton to light the last lantern on the menorah on Sunday. Hanukkah ends at sundown on Monday. Faith leaders say the message behind the festival of lights is still very important. “We’re living in a world where...
wxxinews.org
Boil Water Advisory in Rochester has been lifted
The Boil Water Advisory that had affected thousands of people in Rochester has been lifted. City officials made the announcement at about 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, noting that the city Water Bureau collected 16 samples throughout the affected area over the past two days and determined the water is safe to drink in all parts of the city.
13 WHAM
Rochester businesses adjust as boil-water advisory complicates operations
Rochester, N.Y. — Some businesses in the city had to close Thursday due to a water main break that led to a boil-water advisory, while others that were able to open found ways to make the best out of bad situation. "It is just unfortunate," said Erica Abbott, manager...
News 8 WROC
‘Stay off roads’ warns local fireman as people still decide to travel
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With wind chills below freezing, and gusts blasting through the region creating white-out conditions, schools were closed, thousands lost power, businesses shut their doors, and the thruway closed off from Henrietta to Buffalo and south to the Pennsylvania border. In our area, households had to endure property damages, like a tree […]
monroecounty.gov
Monroe County Executive Adam Bello Rescinds Travel Advisory
Monroe County Executive Adam Bello has rescinded the travel advisory issued yesterday in anticipation of Winter Storm Elliott and associated icy conditions, high winds, downed power lines and trees. “Thank you to everyone who avoided unnecessary travel yesterday and allowed our emergency responders and utility crews to have better access...
3rd storm-related death reported in Erie County
According to Mark Poloncarz, emergency personnel could not make it to the homes of two victims, where the victims dealt with “emergency situations.” City officials later reported BPD had become aware of a dead body in Buffalo.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Forecast: Winter extremes finally begin to relent
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It was the coldest Christmas Day in 22 years for Rochester. The Lake Erie lake squall has been very persistent for the western counties where snow continues to fall in portions of Genesee, Wyoming and Erie Counties. During this last few days the Buffalo International Airport has measured an amazing 43 inches of snow. However, the News 10NBC First Alert meteorologists see a significant change coming in the weather pattern. In the coming days, and for the remainder of the year, noticeably warmer weather will make a return.
Wegmans stores to reopen Tuesday
All Wegmans stores in Erie County and Niagara County will be closed until after Christmas.
WHEC TV-10
Pet of the Week: Marquie
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s time now for our Pet of the Week. Marquie is a 6-year-old cat looking for a loving home. Marquie has an athletic build, and he loves to put it to use. He wants to chase wand toys, roll in catnip, munch on cat grass, climb up and down cat trees, and eat from food puzzles (ask your counselors what these are).
Comments / 14