Rochester, NY

Guest
5d ago

Answer; Rochester is a war zone and businesses are moving away. Soon, everything will be boarded up.

WHEC TV-10

Good Question: Where is Exit-15 on I-490?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — People who commute downtown every day for work might be familiar with this Good Question topic – if they’re coming in from the west side of the city. The question is about a missing exit. Bob writes to us saying: “Did you ever notice...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Several homes in Rochester are still without power

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – “We haven’t had power, no electricity, since 8 a.m. yesterday. It’s Christmas Eve,” Michelle Williams said, who lives on Bartlett Street. Saturday night, some people who were still without power, were forced to leave their homes. “We understood that they had to...
ROCHESTER, NY
westsidenewsny.com

New synthetic ice rinkopens at Ontario Beach Park

A new synthetic ice rink opened December 16 at Ontario Beach Park in Rochester. Synthetic ice looks and feels like real ice, but is portable and can be used in multiple locations year round. “This new synthetic ice rink is the latest in millions of dollars of upgrades to our...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Effects of the storm on Rochester homeowners, travelers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Christmas Eve came to Rochester this year after 36 hours of crippling weather, especially to the west of us. The winds are still howling out there and the temperatures remain in the teeth-chattering territory as thousands head into another night without power. This is while the Thruway is off-limits from Henrietta west […]
ROCHESTER, NY
waynetimes.com

Former restaurant on Route 31 in Macedon purchased by investors

The former Empire Grill restaurant, located on Route 31 in Macedon was purchased by a group of investors last week. The decades-old building, once known to old timers as “Turkey Town”, located on 10 acres of prime land, changed hands on Tuesday (12/20). Within a day, a number of dumpsters were on site as workers began clearing out the building and preparing for major renovations.
MACEDON, NY
WHEC TV-10

Final lantern lit on Brighton menorah to celebrate Hanukkah

BRIGHTON, N.Y. — People joined town officials at the Twelve Corners in Brighton to light the last lantern on the menorah on Sunday. Hanukkah ends at sundown on Monday. Faith leaders say the message behind the festival of lights is still very important. “We’re living in a world where...
BRIGHTON, NY
wxxinews.org

Boil Water Advisory in Rochester has been lifted

The Boil Water Advisory that had affected thousands of people in Rochester has been lifted. City officials made the announcement at about 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, noting that the city Water Bureau collected 16 samples throughout the affected area over the past two days and determined the water is safe to drink in all parts of the city.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

‘Stay off roads’ warns local fireman as people still decide to travel

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With wind chills below freezing, and gusts blasting through the region creating white-out conditions, schools were closed, thousands lost power, businesses shut their doors, and the thruway closed off from Henrietta to Buffalo and south to the Pennsylvania border. In our area, households had to endure property damages, like a tree […]
ROCHESTER, NY
monroecounty.gov

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello Rescinds Travel Advisory

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello has rescinded the travel advisory issued yesterday in anticipation of Winter Storm Elliott and associated icy conditions, high winds, downed power lines and trees. “Thank you to everyone who avoided unnecessary travel yesterday and allowed our emergency responders and utility crews to have better access...
MONROE, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Forecast: Winter extremes finally begin to relent

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It was the coldest Christmas Day in 22 years for Rochester. The Lake Erie lake squall has been very persistent for the western counties where snow continues to fall in portions of Genesee, Wyoming and Erie Counties. During this last few days the Buffalo International Airport has measured an amazing 43 inches of snow. However, the News 10NBC First Alert meteorologists see a significant change coming in the weather pattern. In the coming days, and for the remainder of the year, noticeably warmer weather will make a return.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Pet of the Week: Marquie

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s time now for our Pet of the Week. Marquie is a 6-year-old cat looking for a loving home. Marquie has an athletic build, and he loves to put it to use. He wants to chase wand toys, roll in catnip, munch on cat grass, climb up and down cat trees, and eat from food puzzles (ask your counselors what these are).
ROCHESTER, NY

