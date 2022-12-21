Read full article on original website
Packers' Aaron Rodgers screams at head coach Matt LaFleur for not throwing challenge flag vs. Bears
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers seemed to voice his frustrations with head coach Matt LaFleur after not throwing a challenge flag against the Chicago Bears.
Michelle Pfeiffer stuns with new blunt bob haircut: 'A long overdue chop'
Michelle Pfeiffer is trading in her long, blonde locks for a blunt, bob hairstyle. The actress debuted her look in an Instagram post on Monday, and received a lot of praise from fans.
Matt Damon calls out George Clooney for defecating in another star's kitty litter box as a prank
Matt Damon spills George Clooney's secrets during his speech at the Kennedy Center Honors, joking about how the "Ticket to Paradise" star once "defecated" in a litter box.
HollywoodLife
Melanie Griffith, 65, Rocks Jeans As She Walks Her Dog In New Photos
Melanie Griffith dressed for the chilly elements of Southern California in December on Monday (Dec. 19). The 65-year-old star of Doby Double, Working Girl, and The Disaster Artist ran some errands while rocking a pair of faded jeans and a cream leather jacket in West Hollywood. However, she wasn’t out and about by herself. Joining her for this trip was her small pup, who got some exercise after Melanie picked up lunch from Petrossian Restaurant & Boutique.
DoYouRemember?
Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos Are Not Financially Helping Son Michael After Graduation
Not everyone can say their parents are stars of the enduring soap opera All My Children only to then continue successful careers in the spotlight. Despite the fame and an astronomical combined net worth, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos do not plan on financially supporting their son Michael now that he’s graduated college, although there is more to that policy than a strict “never.”
Eric Braeden and Dale Russell Have Been Married For 56 Years
Eric Braeden has built a successful acting career, and outside of his famous role as Victor Newman on 'The Young and the Restless,' he has built a 56-year marriage with his wife Dale Russell.
Popculture
Bridget Moynahan Mourns Death of Co-Star
Blue Bloods star Bridget Moynahan shared a tribute to Brad William Henke, a former NFL player who became a character actor after retiring from football. Moynahan worked with Henke in an episode of the short-lived Showtime series Going to California. The Orange Is the New Black actor died on Nov. 29 at 56.
Deteriorating Bruce Willis Revised Will Before Diagnosis, Daughters With Demi Moore Allegedly Getting $1 Million Each
Bruce Willis' will was revised days before he was diagnosed with a rare brain disease, RadarOnline.com has learned. The Die Hard actor, 67, will spread out his $250 million fortune amongst his family, including the daughters she shares with ex-wife Demi Moore, as well as his new spouse and their children.Sources spill that Bruce is only leaving Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 28, $1 million each, although that is barely one percent of their dad's net worth.Insiders allege that the majority of the retired action star's net worth will go to his current wife, Emma, and their little girls...
Christie Brinkley 'Wearing Out Her Welcome' With Friendly Ex-Husband Billy Joel & Wife, Couple Wants Evenings 'To Themselves': Sources
Three's a crowd for Billy Joel and his current wife, Alexis Roderick, RadarOnline.com has learned as insiders claim that his ex-wife Christie Brinkley can't get enough time with the pair. Sources claim the bubbly model "is wearing out her welcome" with routine visits to the rocker's home in their ritzy New York neighborhood.Brinkley was said to have gotten into the habit of household singalongs with Joel and their daughter, Alexa Ray, in a tradition that continued long after the couple's split.Joel and Brinkley were married from 1985 to 1994.The trio enjoys hanging out when their schedules permit, tipsters spill, but...
Madame Noire
Viola Davis Was Pissed About Being Told She Isn’t Pretty Enough To Land Lead Roles
Viola Davis is confident and happy her self-worth is built upon factors outside of the beauty standards other people value. For the December/January issue of Harper’s Bazaar, The Woman King actress opened up about how her self-worth has been impacted by others’ hurtful comments about her appearance. “The...
Janet Jackson opens up about being pregnant aged 50
Janet Jackson has revealed what it's like being a single working mother, having given birth to her son at the age of 50. On 3 January, 2017, the All For You singer gave birth to a baby boy named Eissa Al Mana. The birth came as a surprise to some...
Melissa Newman on why her father, screen star Paul Newman, would have hated social media
Melissa Newman looks uncannily like her mother, the actress Joanne Woodward, the blonde hair, striking features and innate confidence shining through.Her white T-shirt is etched with the face of her father, screen legend Paul Newman, although the signature underneath the face is nothing like his, she says, laughing.On a whistle-stop tour to promote his posthumous memoir, The Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Man, Melissa, known as Lissy, the middle daughter of Newman and Woodward, explains that more than 10 years after he died from lung cancer aged 83 in 2008, the family discovered unpublished interviews and transcripts in his basement...
Bob Barker's longtime girlfriend Nancy Burnet shares an update on 'The Price is Right' icon as he turns 99
"The Price is Right" icon Bob Barker turned 99 on Monday. Barker's longtime companion Nancy Burnet gave Fox News Digital an update on the former game show host and shared some of their favorite memories.
Bruce Willis' Family Praying 'For A Holiday Miracle' Following Aphasia Diagnosis
Months after storied actor Bruce Willis’ family revealed the star was suffering health woes, it seems the star’s brood is hoping for a miracle as they continue to grow even closer — particularly with his former wife and lifelong friend, actress Demi Moore. "Demi has been in constant contact with Bruce and Emma," an insider close with the famous brood recently told Radar Online, referencing Willis’ current spouse, model Emma Heming.Considering their close relationship, the Ghost icon is purportedly “taking every opportunity she can to spend time with him” amid the actor’s struggles with the progressive condition, which can impact...
Iconic Actress and Singer Dies
Iconic actress and singer Georgia Holt has reportedly died, according to her daughter, legendary singer Cher, CNN reports. In a post to Twitter over the weekend, Cher appeared to confirm the death, writing "Mom is gone," alongside a sad face emoji. The news was later reportedly confirmed to The Washington Post by Cher's representative.
Rod Stewart Announces Death of His Second Brother in the Span of 2 Months: 'RIP Don and Bob'
"Irreplaceable buddies," Stewart expressed of his deep losses via Instagram on Wednesday Rod Stewart is mourning the death of his brothers, Bob and Don, who died just two months apart. "It's with great sadness that I announce the loss of my brother Bob last night, who joins my brother Don on the great football pitch in the sky," the music icon and soccer mega-fan, 77, shared of his loss via Instagram on Wednesday. "I've lost two of my best mates in the space of two months. RIP Don and Bob 'irreplaceable buddies,'"...
wonderwall.com
Josh Brolin, 54, shows off insanely chiseled physique after training for 'Dune' sequel, more news
Josh Brolin, 54, shows off insanely chiseled physique in sexy selfie. "Dune: Part Two" is the new Peloton … or it is for Josh Brolin, anyway. The 54-year-old actor, who's been filming the movie's upcoming second installment, showed off his newly chiseled abs, pecs and arms — along with an understandably proud-looking smile — in a bathroom selfie on Instagram on Friday (Dec. 9). "Dune did it," he captioned the shot, which earned a pile of fire emojis from his wife, Kathryn Brolin. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was impressed, too, and shouted-out his "sexy, muscly" so-and-so pal in the comments, as did Johnny Knoxville, Dave Bautista and a number of other stars. Josh returns as Gurney Halleck in "Dune: Part Two," along with new cast members including Christopher Walken, Florence Pugh and Austin Butler. Sadly, we'll have to wait until Nov. 3, 2023, for the sci-fi franchise's sequel (and, presumably, Josh's abs).
EW.com
Sally Field reveals that Burt Reynolds was her worst onscreen kiss: 'Just a lot of drooling'
Turns out, Sally Field didn't exactly have a field day when it came time to kiss her Smokey and the Bandit costar Burt Reynolds. The Spoiler Alert star revealed that Reynolds, who died in 2018, gave her the worst onscreen kiss of her entire career while answering a fan question on Thursday's episode of Bravo's Watch What Happens Live.
‘Bonanza’: Why Michael Landon Wore the Same Clothes in Every Episode
Michael Landon, along with the rest of the 'Bonanza' cast, got used to wearing the same outfit in every episode beyond season 4. Here's why.
Missing Texas A&M student found dead on Christmas Eve after 8-day search
Missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang, 22, was found dead in Austin on Christmas Eve after an 8-day search. Hoang's family said he was supposed to graduate this month.
Fox News
