NBC San Diego

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday

Microsoft defends its deal to buy Call of Duty maker Activision Blizzard. Google's performance review system is getting tougher. James Cameron's "Avatar: The Way of Water" faces a big test at the box office. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1....
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC San Diego

Stock Futures Rise Heading Into the Final Trading Week of 2022

U.S. stock futures rose on Monday night as investors head into the final trading days of 2022, deliberating whether a Santa Claus rally will appear and lift a market that has been weighed down by recession fears. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose by 157 points, or 0.47%. S&P 500...
KUTV

Billion-dollar crypto company's founder dies 'unexpectedly' at age 30

WASHINGTON (TND) — The sudden and "unexpected" death of a billion-dollar cryptocurrency firm's co-founder is reportedly rocking the finance world. Tiantian Kullander, who was known by friends as "TT," died in his sleep on November 23, according to his Hong Kong-based digital asset company Amber Group's website. It is...
WASHINGTON STATE
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Costco is Getting Rid of Another Service

Photo byBy ZidaneHartono - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That, and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
NBC San Diego

Shares of China-Based Funeral Company Are Surging as Covid Infections Spike

Fu Shou Yuan International Group stocks reached a new yearly high at 7.04 Hong Kong dollars a share as of Friday's close. China abruptly ended most of its Covid control measures and saw a resurgence in case numbers. The stock was down nearly 40% as of November – and is...
NBC San Diego

Asia Markets Rise as China Says It Will End Quarantine for Inbound Travelers

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Stocks in Asia rose as China officially announced overnight it will end quarantine for inbound travelers on Jan. 8 — symbolizing an end to its zero-Covid policy that it's held for nearly three years. The nation also downgraded Covid to a...
NBC San Diego

Retailers May Adopt Stricter Return Policies

After the busy holiday shopping season comes returns season, but that could get harder. A new report says 60%of retailers are changing their policies. So what does that mean for you?. The National Retail Federation said in 2021 that nearly 18% of all holiday presents were returned. Many of the...

