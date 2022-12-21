Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: CarMax, Micron, Under Armour and Others
CarMax (KMX) – The auto retailer's stock slumped 12.7% in the premarket after its quarterly profit and revenue fell well short of estimates. CarMax earned 24 cents per share, compared with a consensus estimate of 70 cents, and its comparable used-vehicle sales were down 22.4% versus FactSet's consensus forecast of a 16.9% slide.
NBC San Diego
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday
Microsoft defends its deal to buy Call of Duty maker Activision Blizzard. Google's performance review system is getting tougher. James Cameron's "Avatar: The Way of Water" faces a big test at the box office. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1....
NBC San Diego
Stock Futures Rise Heading Into the Final Trading Week of 2022
U.S. stock futures rose on Monday night as investors head into the final trading days of 2022, deliberating whether a Santa Claus rally will appear and lift a market that has been weighed down by recession fears. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose by 157 points, or 0.47%. S&P 500...
KUTV
Billion-dollar crypto company's founder dies 'unexpectedly' at age 30
WASHINGTON (TND) — The sudden and "unexpected" death of a billion-dollar cryptocurrency firm's co-founder is reportedly rocking the finance world. Tiantian Kullander, who was known by friends as "TT," died in his sleep on November 23, according to his Hong Kong-based digital asset company Amber Group's website. It is...
Costco is Getting Rid of Another Service
Photo byBy ZidaneHartono - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That, and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
NBC San Diego
Shares of China-Based Funeral Company Are Surging as Covid Infections Spike
Fu Shou Yuan International Group stocks reached a new yearly high at 7.04 Hong Kong dollars a share as of Friday's close. China abruptly ended most of its Covid control measures and saw a resurgence in case numbers. The stock was down nearly 40% as of November – and is...
NBC San Diego
Asia Markets Rise as China Says It Will End Quarantine for Inbound Travelers
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Stocks in Asia rose as China officially announced overnight it will end quarantine for inbound travelers on Jan. 8 — symbolizing an end to its zero-Covid policy that it's held for nearly three years. The nation also downgraded Covid to a...
NBC San Diego
Retailers May Adopt Stricter Return Policies
After the busy holiday shopping season comes returns season, but that could get harder. A new report says 60%of retailers are changing their policies. So what does that mean for you?. The National Retail Federation said in 2021 that nearly 18% of all holiday presents were returned. Many of the...
