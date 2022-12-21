What's Cooking: Uncle Giuseppe's Marketplace's lobster tail scampi

Chef Vinny Olivieri, of Uncle Giuseppe's Marketplace , shows News 12 's Lily Stolzberg how to make lobster tail scampi.

Ingredients:

2 ea. 7oz. lobster tails (cut in half lengthwise)

1 ea. shallot (minced)

1 tbs garlic (minced)

1 cup white wine

1/4 cup (1/2 stick) unsalted butter

1 lemon

1 tbs parsley (chopped)

Directions:

1. Pre-heat a sauté pan to med-high. Add butter and shallots.

2. Cook for 1 minute then add garlic.

3. Add the lobster tails cut side down. Season with salt and pepper. Cook 2 minutes.

4. Add white wine and cook until the smell of alcohol is burned off.

5. At this point the color of the lobsters should be pink.

6. Flip the lobsters and cook for an additional two minutes.

7. Remove from heat add the juice of one lemon and stir sauce.

8. Garnish with chopped parsley.