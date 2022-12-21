ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Dangerous cold, slick roads Thursday evening into Friday

By Meaghan Thomas, Davis Nolan
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 5 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There is less than 12 hours to prepare before the brutal and dangerously cold temperatures arrive in Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky Thursday evening. Temperatures are expected to stay sub-freezing for four consecutive days. There will be snow in the transition, but the dangerous cold is the biggest concern.

A Wind Chill Warning will go into effect Thursday evening through Friday afternoon for wind chills as lows as -15° to -20° Friday morning. The dangerously cold wind chills could result in hypothermia or frostbite if precautions are not taken. Wind chills will stay below zero overnight Friday night through Saturday morning.

In addition, a Winter Weather Advisory goes in effect from 6 pm Thursday to 6 pm Friday for some snow that will likely fall on top of ice caused by leftover moisture from the previous rain.

Rain is expected ahead of the front on Thursday with temps in the 50s. That rain will transition to snow as the front passes Thursday evening, r oughly in the 6-7 pm time period for Nashville (an hour sooner west, an hour later east. We expect a dramatic 20 to 30 degree temperature drop over 1-2 hours. As mentioned above, if it is still raining when that drop occurs, ice will form quickly on the roadways. We expect about 1/2″ to 2″ of snow in most areas with up to 2 inches on higher elevations and through Southern Kentucky.

By Friday morning we should see the actual temperatures in the single digits from around 0° to 6° for lows with wind chills -15 to -20. This is dangerous cold for anyone caught outdoors unprepared.

This significant change in the jet stream will send temperatures to the coldest we’ve seen since February 2021. Records will be in the ballpark, especially Friday.

Christmas Eve & Christmas Day

On Saturday, Dec. 24, some clouds linger but still very cold. Morning lows in the single digits (possibly colder if there is a snowpack on the ground), and highs in the teens and 20s. On Sunday, Dec. 25, expect single-digit to low teens for morning temperatures, reaching upper 20s near 30.

As mentioned above, we may not make it above freezing until Monday, Dec. 26, which would put us below freezing for almost 84 hours!

As far as preparation, you must have plenty of items to keep warm and to stay inside during this bitter cold. This includes keeping stocked on ready-to-eat food items (limited to no prep needed), layers of clothing in the event of a power loss, blankets, flashlights, etc. Click here for more information about what you can have in an emergency kit.

