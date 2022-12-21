Read full article on original website
New Samsung Galaxy S23 leak gives us a full look at its design
The Samsung Galaxy S23 rumors and leaks are still coming, and today we've got some promotional images of the Galaxy S23 Plus and the Galaxy S23 Ultra that have hit the internet ahead of an expected February launch. These images come courtesy of 91mobiles (opens in new tab) (via SamMobile...
BenQ PD3220U Monitor review
The BenQ PD3220U is a phenomenal high-quality 4K UHD monitor that is well-suited for professionals in a variety of fields. It offers a large, high-resolution display, fast data transfer speeds via Thunderbolt, a sleek and modern design, and a built-in KVM switch for easy control of multiple computers. No matter the workflow, this monitor be worth considering.
How to set up your new iPhone 14
If you’ve been lucky enough to get an iPhone 14 for Christmas – whether it was a treat to yourself or gifted from someone else – then you’ll need to set it up before you can start making use of all its excellent features. In our...
The PS5 Pro could rival gaming PCs – if it uses Gen 5 SSDs
Now that Sony’s latest console has been available for two years, some are turning their attention towards the potential of a PS5 Pro. A revised edition of the console could bring with it more horsepower to ensure that the system is able to keep up with more demanding titles, but the most important change it could bring would be the adoption of Gen 5.0 NVme SSDs.
How to buy into high-res audio without the high prices
High resolution audio (called high-res audio, hi-res audio or HRA) has long been the ultimate goal for audio purist devotees, most of whom initially seemed willing to spend a small fortune for the privilege of better-than-CD-quality tunes either at home or on the go. Over time it’s becoming more and...
Apple in 2022: silicon wins, pipeline problems, and good-enough gadgets
Apple did a lot in 2022, but as we close out the ledgers on what still feels like a recovery year for humanity, it's hard to find anything that had as big an impact as Apple Silicon. Because Apple's own chip program now underpins 99% of its desktops, laptops, tablets,...
MMORPG Final Fantasy 14 reminds me why life is worth living
My character and her friends had battled to the very edge of creation, to a world literally made out of grief. Allies laid down their lives to buy me a path forward as we made our way deep into the bleak morass at the end of all things. There I find the architect of our homeland’s ills: a lonely creature, broken by misery and existential dread, now hell-bent on singing a dirge that would bring all creation to its knees.
The 7 best holiday VPN deals - starting at just $1.13 a month
Let's face it, you're probably still struggling to find the perfect Christmas present for that friend or family member. It could also be that some shiny new devices are already under the tree ready to be open. In either case, one of the best VPN services might be just the right last-minute gift.
5 things you need to know before buying an 85-inch TV
An 85-inch TV is no joke. The upgrade to a screen this massive is not a simple one by any means – it requires serious investment and plenty of room. However, the investment in terms of both money and space is quite fulfilling when you consider the enhanced viewing experience that the best 85-inch TVs offer.
Five essential functions of a standing desk
Standing desks have become increasingly popular in recent years due to their numerous health and productivity benefits. These desks, which allow the user to work while standing, offer a range of functions that make them more convenient and comfortable to use. Some of the essential functions of a standing desk include the ability to adjust the height, memory presets for easy height adjustments, a suitable load capacity, an anti-collision system to prevent injuries, and stability to maintain focus and comfort while working.
My A.S.S. kept everything organized in Minecraft - and now it’s gone
It was beautiful, the most extensive and organized A.S.S. I’d ever seen. Modeled after dwarven mines, it was sturdy yet intricate, and it made my life so much easier. Everything was exactly where I needed it to be. I could focus on building and exploring the highest cliffs and lowest ravines to my heart's content, and it was all thanks to my A.S.S. Run out of cobblestone; go check out the A.S.S. Unsure what to do with extra food supplies; chuck it in the A.S.S. In need of some iron ore; I’m sure you know where it was stored.
Google's Pixel phone plans for 2023 and beyond have leaked
Google's most recent flagship phones are the Google Pixel 7 and the Google Pixel 7 Pro, but a leaked roadmap gives us an idea of the tech giant's Pixel plans for the next few years – all the way up to 2025. We're going to be seeing foldable phones, spec upgrades, and plenty more besides, it seems.
Currys Boxing Day sale 2022: best deals on laptops, TVs and appliances
The Currys Boxing Day sale is going strong with savings of up to 30% on thousands of items, including a vast selection of tech, including TVs, laptops, appliances, gaming gear, and much more. We've searched through the deals at Currys and have highlighted the best ones here: you'll find discounts...
After-Christmas Fitbit sale: massive deals on the Fitbit Luxe, Charge 5 and more
If you're looking to get in shape for the new year, a fitness tracker can be the perfect companion, and luckily for you, Amazon's after-Christmas sale is offering record-low prices on some of Fitbit's best-selling activity trackers. To help you find all the hottest offers, we've rounded up today's best Fitbit deals, including the Fitbit Charge 5, the Fitbit Luxe, the all-new Fitbit Sense 2, and the feature-packed Fitbit Versa 4.
I tried noise-cancelling sleep earbuds and they’re a revelation
When I try to explain my insomnia to the blissfully unaffected, my first port of call is invariably the old adage 'what you focus on expands'. Imagine the scene: you've not had caffeine since 4 pm. You set your phone to airplane mode an hour ago – and limited your screen time beforehand because of that heavily-documented blue light thing – plus you're certainly tired, both physically and mentally. Every preparation has been made for a good night's sleep!
OnePlus shares a new OnePlus 11 launch date and official images
OnePlus 11 news to bring you: OnePlus has announced that the flagship phone will actually make its debut on Wednesday, January 4 in China, and official photos of the handset in two different colors have been pushed out as well. This all comes from Chinese social network Weibo (opens in...
Nvidia RTX 4090 is yet another beast slayed in The Witcher 3 Next Gen Update at 8K
PC built by Stormforce Gaming (opens in new tab) Processor: Intel Core i9-13900K, 24 Cores / 32 Threads. CPU Cooler: Corsair iCUE H100i 240mm ELITE CAPELLIX Liquid CPU Cooler. We've been getting tantalizingly close to the reality of playable 8K PC gaming thanks to powerful GPUs like the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 and RTX 3090 Ti (which I got to play Marvel's Spider-Man in native 8K, something I once thought impossible without massive graphical compromises).
John Lewis Boxing Day sale 2022: all the best deals on tech, home and fashion
With the John Lewis Boxing Day sale now underway, we've brought together all of the best deals available right now. Large reductions of up to 50% are available across a number of the retailer's main categories, such TVs, headphones, toys, fashion and more. You can check out some of our...
Eight Sleep brings back its massive Black Friday discount for today only
Boxing Day may not be observed in the US, but Eight Sleep is celebrating the holiday with a massive discount on its line of smart mattresses. Through today (December 26), all Eight Sleep Pod smart mattresses are $500 off (opens in new tab) during the Eight Sleep Boxing Day Sale, with no coupon code necessary. That's a match of its Black Friday sale and double the $250 off we normally see from this brand.
Welcome to TechRadar’s PC Gaming Week 2022
2022 is almost over, but we've got just enough time left to squeeze in one of our favorite annual events: the TechRadar PC Gaming Week. PC is still - for us, anyway - the single best place to play games. A vast breadth of titles ranging from giant triple-A games to obscure indie gems makes PC the definitive platform, whether you're playing on a powerhouse rig or a clapped-out old laptop - or, if you're lucky, Valve's awesome Steam Deck handheld.
