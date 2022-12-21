ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Calcasieu Parish News

Single-Vehicle Crash in Louisiana Claims Life of Driver on LA 10

Single-Vehicle Crash in Louisiana Claims Life of Driver on LA 10. Saint Francisville, Louisiana – On Saturday, December 24, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that LSP Troop A was dispatched to a single-vehicle crash with injuries on LA 10 at Bains Road in West Feliciana Parish soon before 7:00 PM. The driver was fatally injured in the collision. The driver’s identity is being withheld pending family notification.
WEST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
WAFB

Man suspected of driving impaired arrested after passenger dies in Christmas Day crash

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (WVUE) - One man is behind bars after police say he was driving impaired when he crashed, killing a passenger in his vehicle on Christmas Day. According to Louisiana State Police, Francisco Lopez-Mendoza, 49, was driving south on Hwy. 308 near Marcello Boulevard just outside of Thibodaux at around 8 p.m. when his 2011 Mazda 3 left the roadway, struck a utility pole, and overturned.
THIBODAUX, LA
brproud.com

Driver killed in Saint Francisville crash on Christmas Eve

SAINT FRANCISVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A driver lost his life in a tragic Christmas Eve crash while towing a small utility trailer through West Feliciana Parish, authorities say. According to Louisiana State Police (LSP), the crash occurred shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday, December 24. LSP says the man was...
SAINT FRANCISVILLE, LA
WAFB

Firefighters battle flames at BR motel

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Firefighters responded to a fire at a Baton Rouge motel on the morning of Monday, Dec. 26. According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, flames broke out at the Shades Motel on Airline Highway near Harry Drive. Officials said the fire began in a heater...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WDSU

Two firefighters injured while battling fire in Thibodaux

ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — The St. John Volunteer Fire Department says two firefighters were burned while putting out a fire in Thibodaux. One had extensive burns, and the other had minor burns. Both injuries are believed to be non-life threatening. The fire department says the fire happened in...
THIBODAUX, LA
WAFB

4-year-old boy rescued from freezing water in Central

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - Emergency responders rescued a child who wandered off and got lost during a hike with his father on Saturday, Dec. 24. According to officials, the Central Police Department received a call from a ‘frantic’ parent around 2:40 p.m. saying his son walked away from him and he couldn’t find him.
CENTRAL, LA
brproud.com

Arrest: Baton Rouge man accused of attacking girlfriend on Christmas Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge man was arrested over the holiday weekend after he was accused of attacking his live-in girlfriend of 18 years. According to an official report completed by a deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), 38-year-old Raul Ines-Luna struck his girlfriend in the face and engaged in other violent behavior that left her injured on December 25.
BATON ROUGE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana man dies in head-on crash

GEISMAR, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana State Police (LSP) is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash in Ascension Parish that happened Thursday (Dec. 22) afternoon. According to LSP, the initial investigation showed that Michael Head, 62 of Geismar, was driving a 2014 Cadillac SRX westbound on LA 928, while the driver of a 2013 Toyota 4-Runner […]
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
WAFB

BRFD investigating house fire on Peerless Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a house fire on the evening of Friday, Dec. 23. It happened on Peerless Street around 5:25 p.m. and was under control just before 5:40 p.m. Firefighters said they arrived on the scene to find smoke coming through...
BATON ROUGE, LA
californiaexaminer.net

US 90 Crash Kills Houma Youngster: DWI Driver Accused

US 90 Crash Kills Houma Youngster: DWI Driver Accused: A pickup truck and an SUV collided on an elevated section of U.S. 90 near Amelia on Thursday, killing a 19-year-old Houma man who was traveling in the SUV, according to State Police. The SUV then flew off the road and crashed onto the pickup’s roof on the ground below.
HOUMA, LA
WAFB

Several areas under boil water advisory

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several parts of the Baton Rouge area are under a boil water advisory as of Monday, Dec. 26. Impacted areas include parts of Maurepas, Assumption Parish, Tickfaw, St. John the Baptist Parish, and Lafourche Parish. French Settlement is also under a boil water advisory. Officials...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Man wanted in connection to Walmart fire in Hammond

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - The State Fire Marshal’s Office is asking the public for help in identifying and locating a wanted suspect. According to officials, a man is being sought in connection to starting a fire inside the Walmart in Hammond on Dec. 24. Officials say the Hammond Fire...
HAMMOND, LA
WAFB

Missing teen last seen in Sherwood Meadow area, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Missing Persons Division is asking for the public’s help locating a missing teenager. According to police, Gloria Barcelona, 15, was reported missing on Wednesday, Dec. 21 from the Sherwood Meadow area. Barcelona is 5′3″, 110 lbs. and was last seen...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

