CLEVELAND — Every winter for the past 18 years, the greenhouse at Puritas Nursery has transformed into a Christmas wonderland, thanks to the work of a group of volunteers. “One of my suppliers of flowers and vegetables suggested that since I have so many open benches here, we don't grow any flowers in the winter time, that maybe we would set up a train display that would help attract people to the garden center,” said owner Dale Heyink.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO